G7

Game7 is pioneering a revolutionary approach to Web3 gaming as a player-led publishing platform that addresses critical industry challenges in user acquisition, distribution, and economy management. Founded by veterans from MetaMask, Activision Blizzard, and Forte Labs, Game7 has secured $60M in funding and built an ecosystem of integrated gaming products. Game7 rewards 80% of all value generated directly back to active users. This player-first model is powered by four key components: Summon (user acquisition and engagement system with 600,000 players), HyperPlay (a Web3-native game store with 750,000+ unique installs), World Builder (economic infrastructure for game developers), and the G7 Network (a gaming chain). Game7's success is evidenced by its metrics: over 1,000,000 verified gamers, 150+ integrated games, and $3,000,000+ in distributed rewards already. The platform has facilitated more than 40,000,000 player actions and partnered with major industry players: MetaMask, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Linea.

VārdsG7

ReitingsNo.1056

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0,00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0,00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0,02%

Apjoms apgrozībā2 299 999 998

Maksimālais apjoms0

Kopējais apjoms10 000 000 000

Apgrozības koeficients%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.2197675046162009,2025-02-12

Zemākās cena0.002031078317854805,2025-03-29

Publiska blokķēdeARB

IevadsGame7 is pioneering a revolutionary approach to Web3 gaming as a player-led publishing platform that addresses critical industry challenges in user acquisition, distribution, and economy management. Founded by veterans from MetaMask, Activision Blizzard, and Forte Labs, Game7 has secured $60M in funding and built an ecosystem of integrated gaming products. Game7 rewards 80% of all value generated directly back to active users. This player-first model is powered by four key components: Summon (user acquisition and engagement system with 600,000 players), HyperPlay (a Web3-native game store with 750,000+ unique installs), World Builder (economic infrastructure for game developers), and the G7 Network (a gaming chain). Game7's success is evidenced by its metrics: over 1,000,000 verified gamers, 150+ integrated games, and $3,000,000+ in distributed rewards already. The platform has facilitated more than 40,000,000 player actions and partnered with major industry players: MetaMask, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Linea.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.