Free-to-play post-apocalyptic top-down extraction shooter, powered by a single deflationary token $FURY & NFTs. Built by a team of talents from top web3 projects, AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft & Unity. Players engage in Co-op or PVPVE battles, scavenge for loot, craft, and strategically develop their character build and hideouts to survive and prevail. A unique blend of strategic role-playing character-building and high-stake extraction mechanics creates an addictive gameplay experience.

VārdsFURY

ReitingsNo.1945

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.94%

Apjoms apgrozībā48,002,895.00998615

Maksimālais apjoms120,000,000

Kopējais apjoms120,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.4%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.9501155181044358,2024-05-16

Zemākās cena0.021760329892065375,2025-03-13

Publiska blokķēdeBSC

