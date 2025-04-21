EPT

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

VārdsEPT

ReitingsNo.837

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)1.89%

Apjoms apgrozībā2,442,518,929

Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms9,999,999,990

Apgrozības koeficients0.2442%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Zemākās cena0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Publiska blokķēdeETH

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

