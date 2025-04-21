EPT

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

VārdsEPT

ReitingsNo.837

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)1.89%

Apjoms apgrozībā2,442,518,929

Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms9,999,999,990

Apgrozības koeficients0.2442%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Zemākās cena0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Publiska blokķēdeETH

IevadsBalance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.

MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
Meklēt
Izlase
EPT/USDC
Balance
----
--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (EPT)
--
24h summa (USDC)
--
Diagramma
Informācija
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Tirgus darījumi
Tūlītējie darījumi
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
EPT/USDC
Balance
--
--‎--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (EPT)
--
24h summa (USDC)
--
Diagramma
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Informācija
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
network_iconTīkls neatbilstošs
Līnija 1
Tiešsaistes klientu atbalsts
Loading...