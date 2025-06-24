DMC

DeLorean Labs is the official Web3 arm of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) and is hyper-focused on innovative technologies and all things digital, a fusion between an iconic past and limitless future. DeLorean continues its tradition of innovation by introducing the world’s first tokenized electric vehicle utilizing the DeLorean Protocol, an industry first on-chain vehicle reservation, marketplace and analytics system. This Protocol is designed to provide consumers with a seamless and transparent ecosystem where cars can be digitally purchased, traded, authenticated, and tracked as never before. DeLorean will provide the industry with verified, immutable confirmation of vehicle ownership, maintenance, usage data and drive statistics. The ability to track vehicle performance analytics with unmatched accuracy and reliability. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand.

VārdsDMC

ReitingsNo.1124

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.18%

Apjoms apgrozībā3,801,628,242

Maksimālais apjoms12,800,000,000

Kopējais apjoms12,800,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.297%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.011717061970039477,2025-06-24

Zemākās cena0.00289674478767603,2025-09-30

Publiska blokķēdeSUI

IevadsDeLorean Labs is the official Web3 arm of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) and is hyper-focused on innovative technologies and all things digital, a fusion between an iconic past and limitless future. DeLorean continues its tradition of innovation by introducing the world’s first tokenized electric vehicle utilizing the DeLorean Protocol, an industry first on-chain vehicle reservation, marketplace and analytics system. This Protocol is designed to provide consumers with a seamless and transparent ecosystem where cars can be digitally purchased, traded, authenticated, and tracked as never before. DeLorean will provide the industry with verified, immutable confirmation of vehicle ownership, maintenance, usage data and drive statistics. The ability to track vehicle performance analytics with unmatched accuracy and reliability. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.