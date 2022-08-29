DC

Dogechain supercharges $Dogecoin to bring crypto applications like NFTs, games, and DeFi to the $Dogecoin community. Unfortunately, $Dogecoin cannot support any of these applications (or any other dApps). Dogechain fixes this. WIth Dogechain, Dogecoin holders can do more than simply hodl and wait for Dogecoin to moon!

