CYBONK
CYBONK is a hybrid of a biological organism and machine, a highly evolved dog whose body has been permanently augmented with artificial components. He’s a cybernetic organism, a technically enhanced biological entity, fighting for the meme dog alliance to uphold balance in the crypto universe, battling against peculiar-looking frogs and others, to prove they are the one true meme tokens. With many utilities such as AI, liquid staking, P2E gaming, NFTs and more, CYBONK will soon gain a foothold among the top players in cryptocurrencies.
VārdsCYBONK
ReitingsNo.5954
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%
Apjoms apgrozībā0
Maksimālais apjoms100,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms100,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000087666808168873,2024-03-17
Zemākās cena0.000000040425256384,2024-03-05
Publiska blokķēdeETH
IevadsCYBONK is a hybrid of a biological organism and machine, a highly evolved dog whose body has been permanently augmented with artificial components. He’s a cybernetic organism, a technically enhanced biological entity, fighting for the meme dog alliance to uphold balance in the crypto universe, battling against peculiar-looking frogs and others, to prove they are the one true meme tokens. With many utilities such as AI, liquid staking, P2E gaming, NFTs and more, CYBONK will soon gain a foothold among the top players in cryptocurrencies.
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.