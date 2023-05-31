CRETA

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

VārdsCRETA

ReitingsNo.1489

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.01%

Apjoms apgrozībā1,466,307,454

Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms10,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.1466%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Zemākās cena0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25

Publiska blokķēdeMATIC

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

