CORN
Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.
VārdsCORN
ReitingsNo.645
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.46%
Apjoms apgrozībā525,000,000
Maksimālais apjoms2,100,000,000
Kopējais apjoms2,100,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0.25%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.079342336947006,2025-05-11
Zemākās cena0.04348273468795703,2025-04-26
Publiska blokķēdeETH
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
