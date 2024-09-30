CHEEMS

“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

VārdsCHEEMS

ReitingsNo.163

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa0.0001%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā187,495,034,775,398

Maksimālais apjoms203,672,960,023,058

Kopējais apjoms203,672,952,644,644.2

Apgrozības koeficients0.9205%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000002168945828781,2025-03-25

Zemākās cena0.000000033427737282,2024-09-30

Publiska blokķēdeBSC

Ievads“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.