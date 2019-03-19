CELR
Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.
VārdsCELR
ReitingsNo.456
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.14%
Apjoms apgrozībā7,783,424,106.9912
Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms10,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0.7783%
Izdošanas datums2019-03-19 00:00:00
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots0.0067 USDT
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.19869033851597,2021-09-26
Zemākās cena0.00101410762651,2020-03-16
Publiska blokķēdeETH
IevadsCeler Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.