Catizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world.
Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)30.44%
Apjoms apgrozībā325,790,000
Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0.3257%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena1.29322,2024-09-20
Zemākās cena0.07163361958686176,2025-04-16
Publiska blokķēdeTONCOIN
Sociālie tīkli
