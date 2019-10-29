BTM
Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.
VārdsBTM
ReitingsNo.1597
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0,00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0,00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)%0,01
Apjoms apgrozībā1.640.515.591,91
Maksimālais apjoms2.100.000.000
Kopējais apjoms2.100.000.000
Apgrozības koeficients0.7811%
Izdošanas datums2019-10-29 00:00:00
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots0,038 USDT
Visu laiku augstākā cena1.174780011177063,2018-04-24
Zemākās cena0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09
Publiska blokķēdeETH
