BRN Metaverse is an incredibly ambitious project that aims to completely transform the way we interact with technology and with each other. It seeks to achieve this by seamlessly connecting the metaverse with the real world. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a token-based ecosystem, BRN Metaverse is working towards integrating Artificial Intelligence, Game, Blockchain, Web 3.0, and other groundbreaking concepts. This integration will bring about a revolutionary gaming experience that goes beyond traditional boundaries. One of the key aspects that sets BRN Metaverse apart is its incorporation of in-game inventories, virtual economies, and play-to-earn mechanics. By introducing these innovative features, BRN Metaverse not only enhances the gaming experience but also creates virtual economies where the value of in-game assets is determined by various factors. These factors include player demand, rarity, and utility, which adds a whole new level of excitement and value to the gaming ecosystem. With its bold vision of revolutionizing the gaming industry and combining the power of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, BRN Metaverse is positioning itself as a major player in this dynamic and transformative space. It is set to lead the way in shaping the future of technology-driven interactions and the immersive gaming experience.

VārdsBRN

ReitingsNo.1549

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)1.17%

Apjoms apgrozībā27,952,040.05191218

Maksimālais apjoms29,700,000

Kopējais apjoms28,103,991.17465943

Apgrozības koeficients0.9411%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena7.3044560151395155,2022-04-25

Zemākās cena0.04244566583465009,2023-10-13

Publiska blokķēdeBSC

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

