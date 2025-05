BOTTO

Botto is a generative artist governed by the community. Botto creates 350 art pieces a week and presents them to the community. These art pieces are considered a 'round', whereby individual art pieces are denoted as 'fragments'. The community votes on these art fragments. Votes represent individual preferences on what a participant considers to be aesthetically pleasing art. Collectively, votes are used as feedback for Botto's generative algorithm - dictating what direction Botto should take its next round of art pieces. Over time, Botto shall create art guided and governed by the community.

