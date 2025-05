BITCI

BITCI coin is the main coin of Bitcichain blockchain. Bitcichain is private proof of Authority (PoA) Blockchain Network. Bitcichain is designed to provide blockchain solutions businesses. Every single token project is backed by realworld businesses. sports club, construction companies, energy companies etc. Every new business who joins the bitcichain network gets a private node to keep the blockchain decentralised. Most of the blockchain projects cover online and fintech solutions. Any business who wants to be on Bitcichain has to have physical real word assets. Energy company with energy plants, construction company with constructed estates, Sportclubs with players and teams etc.

VārdsBITCI

ReitingsNo.2389

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā7,708,828,412

Maksimālais apjoms100,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms20,872,348,887

Apgrozības koeficients0.077%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.12059358,2021-04-06

Zemākās cena0.00004212928153173,2025-05-29

Publiska blokķēdeBITCI

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

