Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

VārdsAXS

ReitingsNo.128

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa0.0001%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)19.74%

Apjoms apgrozībā161,526,783.83517647

Maksimālais apjoms0

Kopējais apjoms270,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients%

Izdošanas datums2021-03-30 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena165.36907993744018,2021-11-06

Zemākās cena0.12343134,2020-11-06

Publiska blokķēdeETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.