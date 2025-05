ARTFI

Artfi is an Art-Technology company on a mission to democratize the $1.7 trillion fine art market. By harnessing the power of NFTs and blockchain technology, Artfi allows collectors to own a stake in valuable works of art. Artfi is a Web3 solution for fine art collecting. The company fractionalizes prominent high-value artworks into multiple NFTs which are sold to the public. Collectors who own Artfi NFTs gain access to the exclusive blue-chip fine art market and diversify their portfolios – all through the speed, security and comfort of the blockchain. The tokenization of real-world assets will be a defining trend of the next decade and Artfi is at the forefront of this process. Artfi fractionalizes physical works of blue chip art so that they can be collectively owned by token holders around the world.

VārdsARTFI

ReitingsNo.2017

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.16%

Apjoms apgrozībā130,368,000

Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.1303%

Izdošanas datums2024-06-03 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots0.03 USDT

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.03968435458968684,2024-08-02

Zemākās cena0.006416831473967983,2025-04-13

Publiska blokķēdeSUI

