Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

ReitingsNo.53

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa0.0005%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)1.06%

Apjoms apgrozībā8,609,402,848.992004

Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms10,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.8609%

Izdošanas datums2019-06-17 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots0.05 USDT

Visu laiku augstākā cena3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Zemākās cena0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Publiska blokķēdeALGO

