1INCH

The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.

Vārds1INCH

ReitingsNo.159

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa0.0001%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)2.27%

Apjoms apgrozībā1,387,453,092.5726726

Maksimālais apjoms0

Kopējais apjoms1,500,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena7.86665504,2021-05-08

Zemākās cena0.1494993160665512,2025-04-07

Publiska blokķēdeETH

IevadsThe 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.