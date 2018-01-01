TOKERO (TOKERO) Tokenomika
TOKERO (TOKERO) Informacija
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
TOKERO (TOKERO) Tokenomika ir kainų analizė
Ištirkite pagrindinius TOKERO (TOKERO) tokenomikos ir kainų duomenis, įskaitant rinkos kapitalizaciją, pasiūlos informaciją, FDV ir kainų istoriją. Akimirksniu supraskite dabartinę tokeno vertę ir rinkos padėtį.
TOKERO (TOKERO) Tokenomika: Pagrindinių rodiklių paaiškinimas ir naudojimo atvejai
Norint analizuoti ilgalaikę vertę, tvarumą ir potencialą, būtina suprasti TOKERO (TOKERO) tokenomiką.
Pagrindiniai rodikliai ir kaip jie apskaičiuojami:
Bendras tiekimas:
Didžiausias jau sukurtų arba kada nors sukurtų TOKERO tokenų skaičius.
Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:
Šiuo metu rinkoje ir viešai prieinamų tokenų skaičius.
Maksimalus tiekimas:
Griežtas apribojimas, kiek TOKERO tokenų gali egzistuoti iš viso.
FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):
Apskaičiuojama kaip dabartinė kaina × maksimali pasiūla, pateikiant bendros rinkos kapitalizacijos prognozę, jei visi tokenai yra apyvartoje.
Infliacijos lygis:
Atspindi, kaip greitai įvedami nauji tokenai, darantys įtaką jų trūkumui ir ilgalaikiam kainų judėjimui.
Kodėl šie rodikliai svarbūs prekiautojams?
Didelis cirkuliuojantis kiekis = didesnis likvidumas.
Ribota maksimal pasiūla + maža infliacija = ilgalaikio kainų kilimo potencialas.
Skaidrus tokenų paskirstymas = didesnis pasitikėjimas projektu ir mažesnė centralizuotos kontrolės rizika.
Didelė FDV su maža dabartine rinkos kapitalizacija = galimi pervertinimo signalai.
Dabar, kai suprantate TOKERO tokenomiką, galite peržiūrėti TOKERO tokeno kainą realiuoju laiku!
TOKERO kainos prognozė
Norite sužinoti, kur link juda TOKERO? Mūsų TOKERO kainų prognozavimo puslapyje pateikiami rinkos nuotaikų, istorinių tendencijų ir techninių rodiklių duomenys, siekiant pateikti ateities perspektyvą.
