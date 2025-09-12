Kas yra PengyOS (POS)

PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now. This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right? Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.

PengyOS (POS) Tokenomika

Supratimas apie PengyOS (POS) tokenomiką gali suteikti gilesnį supratimą apie jo ilgalaikę vertę ir augimo potencialą. Nuo to, kaip paskirstomi tokenai iki to, kaip valdoma jų pasiūla, tokenomika atskleidžia pagrindinę projekto ekonomikos struktūrą. Sužinokite apie POSišsamią tokeno tokenomiką dabar!

Žmonės taip pat klausia: Kiti klausimai apie PengyOS (POS) Kiek PengyOS(POS) verta (-as) šiandien? Dabartinė POS kaina USD valiuta yra 0USD , atnaujinama realiuoju laiku pagal naujausius rinkos duomenis. Kokia yra dabartinė POS į USD kaina? $ 0 . Norėdami tiksliai konvertuoti tokenus, patikrinkite Dabartinė POS kaina USD valiuta yra. Norėdami tiksliai konvertuoti tokenus, patikrinkite MEXC konverterį Kokia yra PengyOS rinkos kapitalizacija? POS rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 30.80KUSD . Rinkos kapitalizacija = dabartinė kaina × apyvartoje esantis kiekis. Tai rodo bendrą tokeno rinkos vertę ir reitingą. Kiek yra POS apyvartoje? POS apyvartoje yra 998.59MUSD . Kokia buvo aukščiausia visų laikų (ATH) POS kaina? POS pasiekė aukščiausią visų laikų (ATH) kainą – 0.00551419USD . Kokia buvo žemiausia visų laikų (ATL) POS kaina? POS pasiekė žemiausią visų laikų (ATL) kainą – 0USD . Kokia yra POS prekybos apimtis? 24 val. prekybos apimtis POS yra --USD . Ar POS kaina šiais metais kils? POS šiais metais gali pakilti, priklausomai nuo rinkos sąlygų ir projektų plėtros. Peržiūrėkite POS kainos prognozę , jei norite išsamesnės analizės.

