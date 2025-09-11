Kas yra MaidSafeCoin (EMAID)

MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) išteklius Oficiali svetainė

Žmonės taip pat klausia: Kiti klausimai apie MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) Kiek MaidSafeCoin(EMAID) verta (-as) šiandien? Dabartinė EMAID kaina USD valiuta yra 0.059635USD , atnaujinama realiuoju laiku pagal naujausius rinkos duomenis. Kokia yra dabartinė EMAID į USD kaina? $ 0.059635 . Norėdami tiksliai konvertuoti tokenus, patikrinkite Dabartinė EMAID kaina USD valiuta yra. Norėdami tiksliai konvertuoti tokenus, patikrinkite MEXC konverterį Kokia yra MaidSafeCoin rinkos kapitalizacija? EMAID rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 1.84MUSD . Rinkos kapitalizacija = dabartinė kaina × apyvartoje esantis kiekis. Tai rodo bendrą tokeno rinkos vertę ir reitingą. Kiek yra EMAID apyvartoje? EMAID apyvartoje yra 30.85MUSD . Kokia buvo aukščiausia visų laikų (ATH) EMAID kaina? EMAID pasiekė aukščiausią visų laikų (ATH) kainą – 1.37USD . Kokia buvo žemiausia visų laikų (ATL) EMAID kaina? EMAID pasiekė žemiausią visų laikų (ATL) kainą – 0.00503241USD . Kokia yra EMAID prekybos apimtis? 24 val. prekybos apimtis EMAID yra --USD . Ar EMAID kaina šiais metais kils? EMAID šiais metais gali pakilti, priklausomai nuo rinkos sąlygų ir projektų plėtros. Peržiūrėkite EMAID kainos prognozę , jei norite išsamesnės analizės.

