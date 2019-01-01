kittyspin (KS) Tokenomika

kittyspin (KS) Tokenomika

Sužinokite pagrindines įžvalgas apiekittyspin (KS), įskaitant jos tokenų tiekimą, platinimo modelį ir realaus laiko rinkos duomenis.
USD

kittyspin (KS) Informacija

The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning.

Oficiali svetainė:
https://www.kittyspin.io/

kittyspin (KS) Tokenomika ir kainų analizė

Ištirkite pagrindinius kittyspin (KS) tokenomikos ir kainų duomenis, įskaitant rinkos kapitalizaciją, pasiūlos informaciją, FDV ir kainų istoriją. Akimirksniu supraskite dabartinę tokeno vertę ir rinkos padėtį.

Rinkos kapitalizacija:
$ 49.94K
$ 49.94K$ 49.94K
Bendra pasiūla:
$ 999.50M
$ 999.50M$ 999.50M
Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:
$ 999.50M
$ 999.50M$ 999.50M
FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):
$ 49.94K
$ 49.94K$ 49.94K
Visų laikų rekordas:
$ 0.00351908
$ 0.00351908$ 0.00351908
Visų laikų minimumas:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Dabartinė kaina:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

kittyspin (KS) Tokenomika: Pagrindinių rodiklių paaiškinimas ir naudojimo atvejai

Norint analizuoti ilgalaikę vertę, tvarumą ir potencialą, būtina suprasti kittyspin (KS) tokenomiką.

Pagrindiniai rodikliai ir kaip jie apskaičiuojami:

Bendras tiekimas:

Didžiausias jau sukurtų arba kada nors sukurtų KS tokenų skaičius.

Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:

Šiuo metu rinkoje ir viešai prieinamų tokenų skaičius.

Maksimalus tiekimas:

Griežtas apribojimas, kiek KS tokenų gali egzistuoti iš viso.

FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):

Apskaičiuojama kaip dabartinė kaina × maksimali pasiūla, pateikiant bendros rinkos kapitalizacijos prognozę, jei visi tokenai yra apyvartoje.

Infliacijos lygis:

Atspindi, kaip greitai įvedami nauji tokenai, darantys įtaką jų trūkumui ir ilgalaikiam kainų judėjimui.

Kodėl šie rodikliai svarbūs prekiautojams?

Didelis cirkuliuojantis kiekis = didesnis likvidumas.

Ribota maksimal pasiūla + maža infliacija = ilgalaikio kainų kilimo potencialas.

Skaidrus tokenų paskirstymas = didesnis pasitikėjimas projektu ir mažesnė centralizuotos kontrolės rizika.

Didelė FDV su maža dabartine rinkos kapitalizacija = galimi pervertinimo signalai.

Dabar, kai suprantate KS tokenomiką, galite peržiūrėti KS tokeno kainą realiuoju laiku!

KS kainos prognozė

Norite sužinoti, kur link juda KS? Mūsų KS kainų prognozavimo puslapyje pateikiami rinkos nuotaikų, istorinių tendencijų ir techninių rodiklių duomenys, siekiant pateikti ateities perspektyvą.

Kodėl verta rinktis MEXC?

MEXC yra viena iš pirmaujančių kriptovaliutų biržų pasaulyje, kuria pasitiki milijonai naudotojų visame pasaulyje. Nesvarbu, ar esate pradedantysis, ar profesionalas, MEXC yra lengviausias būdas užsidirbti kriptovaliutoms.

Daugiau nei 4,000 prekybos porų spot ir ateities sandorių rinkose
Greičiausi tokenų sąrašai tarp CEX
Likvidumas Nr. 1 visoje pramonės šakoje
Mažiausi mokesčiai ir klientų aptarnavimas visą parą
100%+ tokenų rezervo skaidrumas naudotojų lėšoms
Itin žemos įėjimo kliūtys: pirkite kriptovaliutą vos už 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Pirkite kriptovaliutą vos už 1 USDT: Jūsų paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis!

Atsakomybės apribojimas

Šiame puslapyje pateikti tokenomikos duomenys yra iš trečiųjų šalių šaltinių. MEXC negarantuoja tikslumo. Prieš investuodami, atlikite išsamų tyrimą.