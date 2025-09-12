Dog shit going nowhere kaina (DOGSHIT2)
+0.52%
+6.70%
+16.21%
+16.21%
Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) realiojo laiko kaina yra --. Per pastarąsias 24 valandas DOGSHIT2 svyravo nuo žemiausios kainos $ 0 iki aukščiausios $ 0 , rodančios aktyvų rinkos svyravimą. Visų laikų aukščiausia DOGSHIT2 kaina yra $ 0.01437006, o žemiausia – $ 0.
Kalbant apie trumpalaikę grąžą, DOGSHIT2 per pastarąją valandą pasikeitė +0.52%, per 24 valandas – +6.70%, o per pastarąsias 7 dienas – +16.21%. Tai suteikia jums trumpą naujausių kainos pokyčių ir rinkos dinamikos apžvalgą MEXC platformoje.
Dabartinė Dog shit going nowhere rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 282.80K, o 24 valandų prekybos apimtis – --. DOGSHIT2 apyvartoje yra 999.68M vienetų, o bendras kiekis siekia 999680945.206182. Jo visiškos emisijos rinkos vertė (FDV) yra $ 282.80K
Šiandienos Dog shit going nowhere kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
Dog shit going nowhere 30 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
Dog shit going nowhere 60 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
Dog shit going nowhere 90 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
|Laikotarpis
|Keisti (USD)
|Keisti (%)
|Šiandien
|$ 0
|+6.70%
|30 dienų
|$ 0
|-9.29%
|60 dienų
|$ 0
|-45.38%
|90 dienų
|$ 0
|--
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
MEXC – pirmaujanti kriptovaliutų birža, kuria pasitiki daugiau nei 10 milijonų naudotojų visame pasaulyje. Išsiskiria plačiausiu tokenų pasirinkimu, greičiausiu įtraukimu ir mažiausiais prekybos mokesčiais rinkoje. Prisijunkite prie MEXC ir mėgaukitės aukščiausio lygio likvidumu bei geriausiais mokesčiais rinkoje!
Kiek kainuos Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) rytoj, kitą savaitę ar kitą mėnesį USD valiuta? Kokia galėtų būti jūsų Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) turto vertė 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 m. – ar net po 10 ar 20 metų? Naudokitės mūsų kainos prognozavimo įrankiu, kad sužinotumėte trumpalaikes ir ilgalaikes Dog shit going nowhere prognozes.
Peržiūrėkite Dog shit going nowhere kainos prognozę dabar!
Supratimas apie Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) tokenomiką gali suteikti gilesnį supratimą apie jo ilgalaikę vertę ir augimo potencialą. Nuo to, kaip paskirstomi tokenai iki to, kaip valdoma jų pasiūla, tokenomika atskleidžia pagrindinę projekto ekonomikos struktūrą. Sužinokite apie DOGSHIT2išsamią tokeno tokenomiką dabar!
|Laikas (UTC+8)
|Tipas
|Informacija
|09-11 22:05:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
|09-11 17:57:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
|09-11 14:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
|09-11 06:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|09-11 04:54:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
|09-10 13:05:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
Kriptovaliutų kainos pasižymi didele rinkos rizika ir kainų nepastovumu. Investuokite tik į tuos projektus ir produktus, kuriuos išmanote ir kurių riziką suprantate. Prieš investuodami gerai įvertinkite savo investavimo patirtį, finansinę padėtį, investavimo tikslus ir rizikos toleranciją bei pasitarkite su nepriklausomu finansų konsultantu. Ši medžiaga nėra finansinė konsultacija. Ankstesni rezultatai negarantuoja būsimų rezultatų. Jūsų investicijų vertė gali tiek mažėti, tiek didėti, ir galite neatgauti investuotos sumos. Už savo investicinius sprendimus atsakote tik jūs patys. MEXC neatsako už jokius jūsų patirtus nuostolius. Daugiau informacijos rasite Naudojimo sąlygose ir Įspėjime apie riziką. Taip pat atkreipkite dėmesį, kad čia pateikti duomenys, susiję su pirmiau minėta kriptovaliuta (pvz., dabartinė jos kaina), yra pagrįsti trečiųjų šalių šaltiniais. Informacija pateikiama „tokia, kokia yra“ ir tik informaciniais tikslais, be jokių garantijų. Nuorodos į trečiųjų šalių svetaines taip pat nėra MEXC kontroliuojamos. MEXC neatsako už tokių trečiųjų šalių svetainių ir jų turinio patikimumą bei tikslumą.