Sužinokite pagrindines įžvalgas apieMelania Meme (MELANIA), įskaitant jos tokenų tiekimą, platinimo modelį ir realaus laiko rinkos duomenis.
USD

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Informacija

Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.

Oficiali svetainė:
https://melaniameme.com/
Blokų naršyklė:
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomika ir kainų analizė

Ištirkite pagrindinius Melania Meme (MELANIA) tokenomikos ir kainų duomenis, įskaitant rinkos kapitalizaciją, pasiūlos informaciją, FDV ir kainų istoriją. Akimirksniu supraskite dabartinę tokeno vertę ir rinkos padėtį.

Rinkos kapitalizacija:
$ 184.59M
$ 184.59M
Bendra pasiūla:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M
Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:
$ 865.00M
$ 865.00M
FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):
$ 213.40M
$ 213.40M
Visų laikų rekordas:
$ 45
$ 45
Visų laikų minimumas:
$ 0.1664164719097275
$ 0.1664164719097275
Dabartinė kaina:
$ 0.2134
$ 0.2134

Išsami Melania Meme tokeno struktūra (MELANIA)

Išsamiau aptarkite, kaip išduodami, paskirstomi ir atrakinami MELANIA tokenai. Šiame skyriuje pabrėžiami pagrindiniai tokeno ekonominės struktūros aspektai: naudingumas, paskatos ir teisių įgijimas.

Overview

  • Blockchain: Solana
  • Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 MELANIA

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fungible SPL token on Solana
  • Initial Circulation: 250,000,000 tokens at launch (25% of total supply)
  • Minting: All tokens were created at genesis; no ongoing inflation or minting.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock/Lock DetailsRecipient/Use Case
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)DEX liquidity pools
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGEPublic sale/airdrop
Team Vesting35%1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear over 12 mo.Team & advisors
Treasury20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsProject treasury
Community20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsCommunity/incentives

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme coin and digital collectible, intended as an expression of support for the Melania brand and associated artwork.
  • Utility: No explicit utility, governance, or fee-sharing. Not designed as an investment, security, or for ecosystem development.
  • Acquisition: Can be purchased on DEXs (e.g., Raydium, Serum) or via the official website using debit card or crypto.
  • Incentives: No staking, yield, or rewards for holding. Community and treasury allocations may be used for future engagement or promotional activities, but no formal incentive program is defined.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Team Vesting Schedule

  • Day 1–30: Initial lock period (no team tokens unlocked)
  • Day 30: 10% of team allocation unlocked (3.5% of total supply)
  • Months 2–13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
  • Month 13: Full team vesting completed

Other Allocations

  • Liquidity & Public Distribution: Fully unlocked at TGE (January 19, 2025)
  • Treasury & Community: Fully unlocked after 13 months (February 18, 2026)

Unlocking Table (Key Events)

DateAllocationAmount UnlockedUnlock TypeNotes
2025-01-19Liquidity100,000,000Instant10% at TGE
2025-01-19Public Distribution150,000,000Instant15% at TGE
2025-02-18Team Vesting35,000,000Instant10% of team allocation (3.5% total)
2025-02-18–2026-01-18Team Vesting26,250,000/monthMonthlyLinear vesting (90% of team allocation)
2026-02-18Treasury200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months
2026-02-18Community200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months

Additional Notes

  • No Locking for Holders: There is no staking, user lockup, or yield mechanism for regular holders.
  • No Explicit Incentive Mechanism: The token is not designed to provide dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation.
  • Transparency Concerns: Reports indicate a high concentration of supply among team wallets and some insider selling, which has led to community concerns about transparency and long-term value.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceAll tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation
AllocationSee allocation table above
Usage/IncentiveMeme coin, digital collectible, no explicit utility or rewards
LockingTeam tokens locked 1 month, then linear vesting; treasury/community locked 13 months
UnlockingSee unlocking table above

References

  • Official Website: melaniameme.com
  • Solana Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Implications and Considerations

  • Aggressive Unlock Schedule: The relatively short vesting period for the team (13 months) and large allocations to insiders may increase selling pressure and volatility, as observed in price history.
  • No Ecosystem Utility: $MELANIA is positioned purely as a meme coin, with no roadmap for utility, governance, or ecosystem development.
  • Community Risk: High concentration of supply and lack of formal incentives or utility may limit long-term community engagement and price stability.
  • Market Behavior: The token’s value is driven by speculation, social media trends, and association with public figures, rather than fundamental utility.

Caution: $MELANIA is a speculative asset with no underlying product or service, and its tokenomics favor early insiders. Prospective participants should exercise caution and not treat it as an investment.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomika: Pagrindinių rodiklių paaiškinimas ir naudojimo atvejai

Norint analizuoti ilgalaikę vertę, tvarumą ir potencialą, būtina suprasti Melania Meme (MELANIA) tokenomiką.

Pagrindiniai rodikliai ir kaip jie apskaičiuojami:

Bendras tiekimas:

Didžiausias jau sukurtų arba kada nors sukurtų MELANIA tokenų skaičius.

Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:

Šiuo metu rinkoje ir viešai prieinamų tokenų skaičius.

Maksimalus tiekimas:

Griežtas apribojimas, kiek MELANIA tokenų gali egzistuoti iš viso.

FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):

Apskaičiuojama kaip dabartinė kaina × maksimali pasiūla, pateikiant bendros rinkos kapitalizacijos prognozę, jei visi tokenai yra apyvartoje.

Infliacijos lygis:

Atspindi, kaip greitai įvedami nauji tokenai, darantys įtaką jų trūkumui ir ilgalaikiam kainų judėjimui.

Kodėl šie rodikliai svarbūs prekiautojams?

Didelis cirkuliuojantis kiekis = didesnis likvidumas.

Ribota maksimal pasiūla + maža infliacija = ilgalaikio kainų kilimo potencialas.

Skaidrus tokenų paskirstymas = didesnis pasitikėjimas projektu ir mažesnė centralizuotos kontrolės rizika.

Didelė FDV su maža dabartine rinkos kapitalizacija = galimi pervertinimo signalai.

Dabar, kai suprantate MELANIA tokenomiką, galite peržiūrėti MELANIA tokeno kainą realiuoju laiku!

Kaip pirkti MELANIA

Norite įtraukti Melania Meme (MELANIA) į savo portfelį? MEXC palaiko įvairius MELANIA pirkimo būdus, įskaitant kreditines korteles, banko pavedimus ir tarpusavio prekybą. Nesvarbu, ar esate pradedantysis, ar profesionalas, MEXC leidžia lengvai ir saugiai pirkti kriptovaliutas.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Kainų istorija

MELANIA kainų istorijos analizė padeda naudotojams suprasti ankstesnius rinkos judėjimus, pagrindinius palaikymo / pasipriešinimo lygius ir nepastovumo modelius. Nesvarbu, ar stebite visų laikų aukščiausias kainas, ar nustatote tendencijas, istoriniai duomenys yra labai svarbi kainų prognozavimo ir techninės analizės dalis.

MELANIA kainos prognozė

Norite sužinoti, kur link juda MELANIA? Mūsų MELANIA kainų prognozavimo puslapyje pateikiami rinkos nuotaikų, istorinių tendencijų ir techninių rodiklių duomenys, siekiant pateikti ateities perspektyvą.

