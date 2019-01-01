Išsamiau aptarkite, kaip išduodami, paskirstomi ir atrakinami AIFUN tokenai. Šiame skyriuje pabrėžiami pagrindiniai tokeno ekonominės struktūros aspektai: naudingumas, paskatos ir teisių įgijimas.

The AI Agent Layer ecosystem is built around the $AIFUN token, which underpins the creation, personalization, and trading of AI agents. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, formatted for clarity and depth.

Issuance Mechanism

Every time a user creates a new AI agent (based on X/Twitter personas or custom descriptions), a unique token is minted for that agent. This process is paired with the $AIFUN token, which serves as the ecosystem’s native currency. Bonding Curve Model: The agent’s token is issued via a bonding curve. As users purchase the agent’s token, the price increases along the curve, incentivizing early participation. When the bonding curve reaches 100%, the agent’s token becomes tradable on decentralized exchanges (DEX).

The agent’s token is issued via a bonding curve. As users purchase the agent’s token, the price increases along the curve, incentivizing early participation. When the bonding curve reaches 100%, the agent’s token becomes tradable on decentralized exchanges (DEX). Liquidity Pool Formation: Upon reaching the bonding curve threshold, a liquidity pool is created pairing the agent’s token with $AIFUN, boosting the native token’s liquidity and utility.

Allocation Mechanism

While specific allocation percentages for $AIFUN are not disclosed in the available sources, the following mechanisms are evident:

Allocation Category Mechanism/Notes Agent Creation New tokens minted for each agent, paired with $AIFUN Liquidity Pool Every agent creation and purchase adds to the $AIFUN liquidity pool Platform Utility $AIFUN is used for advanced agent creation, larger datasets, and platform fees Community/Developers Incentives for developers and users to create, trade, and interact with agents

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$AIFUN is required to create and personalize AI agents, especially for advanced models and larger datasets. Access to Features: As an agent’s market cap grows, new features unlock (e.g., chat, forum access, DEX listing, Telegram bot, X integration, agentic AI, TikTok avatar, smart wallet).

As an agent’s market cap grows, new features unlock (e.g., chat, forum access, DEX listing, Telegram bot, X integration, agentic AI, TikTok avatar, smart wallet). Trading & Social Engagement: Once tradable, agent tokens can be bought, sold, and used to interact with the AI agent, which autonomously manages social media and engages users.

Once tradable, agent tokens can be bought, sold, and used to interact with the AI agent, which autonomously manages social media and engages users. Ecosystem Growth: Every transaction (creation, purchase, trade) contributes to the $AIFUN liquidity pool, reinforcing the token’s centrality and value accrual.

Every transaction (creation, purchase, trade) contributes to the $AIFUN liquidity pool, reinforcing the token’s centrality and value accrual. Developer Incentives: The platform encourages developers to innovate by providing tools and rewards for creating popular or high-utility agents.

Locking Mechanism

Tokens are initially locked in the bonding curve until the curve is fully filled (100%). Only then do they become tradable on DEXs. Liquidity Lock: When a liquidity pool is formed for an agent’s token and $AIFUN, the liquidity is locked to ensure stability and prevent rug pulls.

When a liquidity pool is formed for an agent’s token and $AIFUN, the liquidity is locked to ensure stability and prevent rug pulls. Feature Unlocks by Market Cap: Access to certain agent features is “locked” until the agent’s token achieves specific market cap milestones (see table below).

Unlocking Time and Feature Milestones

Unlocking is milestone-based, tied to the agent’s market capitalization:

Market Cap Milestone Feature Unlocked Agent Created Trading enabled $2K Chat enabled $6K Forum access $13K DEX listing $850K Telegram bot integration $1.25M X (Twitter) integration $5M Agentic AI (autonomous decision-making) $20M TikTok digital avatar $42M Smart wallet (on-chain transactions)

Each milestone unlocks new capabilities, incentivizing both creators and holders to grow the agent’s ecosystem and market value.

Summary Table

Mechanism Description Issuance Minted per agent creation, paired with $AIFUN, via bonding curve Allocation To creators, liquidity pools, platform utility, and community/developers Usage/Incentives Agent creation, feature unlocks, trading, social engagement, developer rewards Locking Bonding curve lock, liquidity lock, feature locks by market cap Unlocking Milestone-based (market cap triggers), DEX tradability at 100% bonding curve

Additional Insights

As agents become more popular and their tokens are traded, a portion of the revenue may be used for buybacks and burns, reducing supply and potentially increasing value. Ecosystem Synergy: The $AIFUN token is central to all economic activity on the platform, ensuring that growth in agent activity directly benefits the token’s liquidity and utility.

The $AIFUN token is central to all economic activity on the platform, ensuring that growth in agent activity directly benefits the token’s liquidity and utility. Developer and Community Focus: The platform is designed to democratize access to AI agent creation, with incentives for both developers and users to participate and innovate.

Limitations

No Explicit Unlock Schedules: There is no detailed vesting or unlock schedule for $AIFUN itself in the available sources.

There is no detailed vesting or unlock schedule for $AIFUN itself in the available sources. No Public Allocation Table: Specific percentages for team, investors, or community allocations are not disclosed.

Conclusion

AI Agent Layer’s token economics are designed to foster a dynamic, user-driven ecosystem where the $AIFUN token is integral to agent creation, feature access, trading, and platform growth. The milestone-based unlocking and bonding curve mechanisms align incentives for creators, users, and developers, while liquidity and locking strategies aim to ensure stability and long-term value accrual. As the ecosystem matures, further details on allocation and vesting may emerge, but the current model emphasizes utility, engagement, and innovation.