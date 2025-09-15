MEXC birža
Coinbase-backed Base Network Plans to Unveil Native Token Soon
The post Coinbase-backed Base Network Plans to Unveil Native Token Soon appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Base network, the leading layer two scaling solution on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, has announced plans to launch its native token. After operating without a native token, the Base network, which is heavily bolstered by Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) exchange, will have a token to incentivize its community. “We’re exploring a Base network token. …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 00:04
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data
The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:04
PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support
PayPal has launched PayPal links to allow users to send and receive money and crypto through a personalized one-time link.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 00:02
Tough Case? Notorious Client? Marc Agnifilo Will Fight To Win
The post Tough Case? Notorious Client? Marc Agnifilo Will Fight To Win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marc Agnifilo Firm: Agnifilo Intrater Title: Co-Founder Forbes List: America’s Top Lawyers 2025 Marc Agnifilo has taken on some of the most challenging, complex and infamous cases in the public sphere—the sort of matters other defense attorneys might hesitate to accept. “I’m like a rough and tumble courtroom guy,” Agnifilo says. “The lawyer I want to be is not the kind that helps a corporation be a better version of themselves. Lots of great lawyers do that—a lot are friends. But I love trials, the conflict, the fascinating human component. Trials are great stories and I just love that part of it.” Agnifilo’s tried more than 200 cases over the course of a 30-year career as a state and federal prosecutor and private practice attorney, handling everything from arms trafficking to embezzlement, money laundering to murder. Many have been headline making cases, including his representation of “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli and former NXIUM cult leader Keith Raniere. But his highest profile case thus far has been the defense of music impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs in the most closely watched trial of the year. In a split verdict, a jury acquitted Combs on the most serious charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking, while convicting him on transportation of individuals to engage in prostitution. Combs will be sentenced in October, but the case has widely been considered a success for Agnifilo’s team—averting a potential life sentence. “I always knew we had good defenses,” Agnifilo says. “The government wins 95% of their trials, I always thought that this could be one of the 5%.” Up next for Agnifilo: assisting his wife, noted criminal defense lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo, with the representation of Luigi Mangione, who faces state and federal charges for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. It’s another sensational…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:02
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 (9/15/2025)
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 15, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Apple IIgs: Last major Apple II in 1986, ACM founded: Advancing Computing Worldwide. in 1947, Google.com Domain Name Registered in 1997 , and we present you with these top quality stories. From Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 to Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox Zcash, let’s dive right in. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week... Read More. New Censors and Old Decentralized Internet Dreams By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 7 Min read ] The Internet in 2025 is more Balkanized than decentralized, and censorship is taking full advantage of it. Read More. Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox Zcash By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Lets see more of this story! Read More. The Mining Barrier is Breaking: How Liquid Staking Will Democratize Bitcoins Next Big Thing By @vladimirgorbunov [ 2 Min read ] Bitcoin mining is going mainstream. Discover how new protocols are breaking down barriers to turn it into a liquid, accessible asset for everyone. Read More. The AI FOMO Dilemma: Why Agility Gives Practitioners an Edge in the AI Era By @stefanw [ 5 Min read ] AI FOMO comes from seeing everyone’s polished AI achievements while you see all your own experiments, failures, and confusion. Read More. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon
2025/09/16 00:02
(Ⅱ) A Complete Guide to Core Data Warehouse Design Standards: From Layers, Types to Lifecycle
Discover the fundamental principles of data model architecture in the “Handbook of Emerging Data Lake and Warehouse Design and Practice (2025)”!
Hackernoon
2025/09/16 00:01
Spot gold reached $3,680 for the first time, setting a new record high
PANews reported on September 15th that spot gold broke through $3,680 per ounce, rising 1.00% on the day, breaking through the previous high and setting a new all-time high.
PANews
2025/09/16 00:01
how to protect against AI attacks
The post how to protect against AI attacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It only took a calendar invite containing a jailbreak prompt to highlight how an AI agent connected via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) can be prompted to exfiltrate data. Signals and mitigations for this type of prompt injection have been formalized in the OWASP guidelines for GenAI, which update the LLM01 risk on April 17, 2025 OWASP GenAI. Hence the idea relaunched by Vitalik Buterin: to adopt a human jury that oversees decisions and crypto treasuries, accompanied — but not replaced — by language models. In this context, the priority becomes keeping the human as the final arbiter. Exploit MCP: what happened and why it matters for crypto treasuries The researcher Eito Miyamura (as reported by BitcoinEthereumNews) illustrated an attack where a simple calendar invitation, filled with a malicious prompt, convinces the AI agent to read private emails and forward contents to an attacker. The vector exploits the MCP integration chain with Gmail, calendars, SharePoint, and Notion: more connectors mean a wider attack surface. It should be noted that the apparent innocuousness of the content increases the risk. In contexts where MCP operates in developer mode, human consensus is required for sensitive actions. However, decision fatigue can turn confirmation prompts into automatisms; and when treasuries or workflows involving files and credentials are at stake, human error becomes a single point of failure. That said, decoupling permissions and critical steps remains essential. Industry analysts note that indirect prompt injections — that is, content not visible to the human eye but interpretable by the LLM — represent a growing class of risk, as documented by OWASP in its April 2025 update. In red-teaming tests conducted by specialized security teams in the first half of 2025, scenarios with multiple integrations (email, calendar, file storage) showed how the lack of segmentation significantly increases the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:01
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Eyes $4.50 Amid Rising Institutional Inflows, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears a 5,000% Breakout
While institutional investment pours into XRP and moves Ripple towards the highly anticipated $4.50 mark, a new token Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is grabbing even more headlines. As the pros wait for a jaw-dropping 5,000% breakout potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming the red-hot token in the markets, interesting not just retail traders but, more […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 00:00
USD/JPY declines to near 147.30 as US Dollar falls, Fed-BoJ policy eyed
The post USD/JPY declines to near 147.30 as US Dollar falls, Fed-BoJ policy eyed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY trades lower around 147.30 as the US Dollar underperforms its peers. The Fed is certain to cut interest rates this week, while the BoJ is expected to hold them steady. The BoJ might keep the door open for further monetary policy tightening. The USD/JPY pair falls sharply to near 147.30 during the European trading session on Monday. The pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its peers amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start the monetary-easing campaign on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 97.40. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have fully priced in an interest rate reduction by the Fed in the policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed dovish speculation has been intensified due to escalating United States (US) labor market risks. A report from Morgan Stanley also showed that the Fed will cut interest rates in each of its monetary policy meetings remaining this year amid slowing job demand. This week, investors will also focus on the US Retail Sales data for August, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The Retail Sales data is expected to have grown at a moderate pace of 0.3%. Going forward, the major trigger for the Japanese Yen (JPY) will be the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy announcement on Friday. The BoJ is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5%, while keeping the door open for more interest rate hikes. Fed FAQs Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:59
