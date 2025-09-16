MEXC birža
San Francisco Unicorns Embracing AI In Bid To Leave Cricket Legacy
The post San Francisco Unicorns Embracing AI In Bid To Leave Cricket Legacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. San Francisco Unicorns are embracing AI. Supplied When pressed if he would be interested in investing in Australia’s Big Bash League, San Francisco Unicorns co-owner Anand Rajaraman was slightly more subdued than some of his Major League Cricket counterparts. While the owners of the franchises in Seattle and Washington were notably enthusiastic of the prospect, Rajaraman wasn’t quite sure if he and fellow Unicorns co-owner Venky Harinarayan wanted to expand their portfolio of T20 teams like others. “One of our biggest focus areas is on technology and AI as it relates to cricket, so we may rather focus on that space rather than owning a lot of teams,” Rajaraman told me in a recent interview. “But we have a close relationship with Cricket Victoria and we’ll definitely give it a hard look if they (Cricket Australia) go down that route (of privatization).” Rajaraman and Harinarayan are venture capitalists. They were founding partners of early ecommerce company Junglee, which was acquired by Amazon in 1998 for $250 million. They also later founded Kosmix, which was acquired by Walmart, and were early investors in Facebook. Venky Harinarayan (L) Anand Rajaraman have a long partnership in business (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg) 2011 Bloomberg Finance LP With Unicorns embracing its Silicon Valley roots, the owners have been utilizing their skills and knowledge by developing cutting edge AI technology specifically designed to help improve the San Francisco franchise. As is the case almost everywhere, AI is starting to be used in cricket, challenging traditional thinking particularly in regards to selecting an XI. In a prime example, then England women’s coach Jon Lewis credited the technology with helping his side draw last year’s Ashes series. “We’ve been working hard at developing it this season,” Rajaraman said. “We use it with the assistance of the coaches in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:14
Nemo Protocol Launches NEOM Token After $2.4M Hack
The post Nemo Protocol Launches NEOM Token After $2.4M Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nemo Protocol is compensating $2.4M hack victims by issuing NEOM debt tokens, one per lost dollar. A three-path recovery plan—migration, compensation, and restoration—ensures users have multiple recovery options. A Redemption Pool will manage recovered funds, with NEOM holders entitled to proportional claims. The Sui-based DeFi platform Nemo Protocol has said that the compensation plan would be made available for the recent $2.4 million hack victims. To recover their losses, the platform is launching a debt token called NEOM that will pay the victims so that the community can gain back trust. NEOM Token to Compensate Losses Per Nemo Protocol’s blog post recently, one NEOM token will be minted for each dollar of loss confirmed. This will be calculated based on a pre-hack snapshot of user balances. Instead of distributing USD, the team opted for a debt token strategy, citing insufficient capital reserves. Nemo stated, “Our goal is to make every user whole by issuing a debt token equal to their loss in USD, with the understanding that its value may change over time depending on market conditions and the progress of fund recovery.” The platform emphasised that this approach ensures full recognition of user losses while creating a pathway for eventual restoration as funds are recovered. Three-Path Recovery Framework With the help of a three-pronged recovery framework, Nemo Protocol aims to assist the users: Migration: Users can migrate any remaining assets from the compromised pools into the newly secured contracts via a one-click operation. Compensation: Compensation will be made through transparent distribution of NEOM tokens corresponding to the amounts in confirmed losses. Restoration: Users may sell NEOM tokens immediately or retain them while waiting for the recovery of stolen funds. Nemo assured the community that all calculations, token distributions, and fund usage will be handled with transparency. To reinforce trust,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:13
Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record as $625 Billion Flows in Since 2024: Details
The post Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record as $625 Billion Flows in Since 2024: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has shattered a 15-year record as recent data analysis reveals Bitcoin added more to its realized cap in the last 18 months ($625 billion) than in its first 15 years, when $435 billion were added. In a recent tweet, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju highlighted a comparison of Bitcoin on-chain capital inflows. Between 2009 and 2024, a 15-year time frame, Bitcoin received capital inflows of $435 billion. Meanwhile, in the last 18 months or 1.5 years, which spanned from 2024 to 2025, Bitcoin added $625 billion in capital inflows. You Might Also Like The CryptoQuant CEO posted a screenshot of Bitcoin’s realized cap chart, an on-chain metric that measures the value of coins at the price they last transacted. Bitcoin’s realized cap, which values Bitcoin only when it moves, has surpassed $1 trillion, according to the chart. Bitcoin price The crypto market is largely trading in red early Monday, with Bitcoin once again failing to sustain above $116,000 as early adopters continued to sell. At press time, Bitcoin was down 0.78% in the last 24 hours to $114,988 after reaching an intraday high of $116,802 and extending its drop into the third day. You Might Also Like Traders anticipate the Federal Reserve moving forward with a rate cut later this week. Members of the interest-rate setting panel of the Federal Reserve are expected to meet for two days this week before revealing their decision on Sept. 17. The market is pricing in a 25-basis-point cut as well as a similar move in October and December. Last week, data showed that the U.S. consumer price index increased to 2.9% on an annual basis in August, with the CPI recording its biggest monthly jump since January. Annual core inflation, which is more closely watched by Fed officials, increased to 3.1%. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:12
Is fiscal dominance coming? – Commerzbank
The post Is fiscal dominance coming? – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a nine-month pause, the US Federal Reserve is expected to resume its cycle of interest rate cuts this week. The big question is how far will it go? US President Trump has already made it clear that he wants to see cuts to a key interest rate of around 1% (from the current 4.25-4.50%), and probably as quickly as possible. Given the risk of stagflation in the wake of US tariffs, such a sharp easing of monetary policy would be disastrous for the US Dollar (USD), Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes. Trump wants the Fed to help the Treasury finance the national debt “Trump’s motives are clear. He pointed out himself that the Treasury would save USD 1 trillion if interest rates fell to such a low level. In other words, he wants the Fed to help the Treasury finance the national debt. The technical term for this is ‘fiscal dominance’. In this case, monetary policy is not primarily guided by the mandate of price stability (and maximum employment), but by the affordability of government debt. This causes the central bank to lose credibility, which in the worst case can lead to a significant increase in inflation expectations and ultimately to currency destabilization.” “Both Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who is leading the search for a new Fed chair, and Stephen Miran, who could take Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s place on the FOMC as early as this week, have in the past, or in Bessent’s case only recently, expressed criticism of an instrument that is important for fiscal dominance. Namely, QE (quantitative easing), the central bank’s asset purchases. Miran criticized that the use of QE to combat the Great Financial Crisis had not been subject to political oversight. Bessent even questions the effectiveness of QE and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:11
Real Value is in Infrastructure, says Zilliqa’s CEO on Refocusing to Build the Base Layer and Empower Innovation
Some names never go out of fashion, and in the world of blockchain, Zilliqa remains one of them. Known as the first public blockchain to implement sharding, Zilliqa has long been a pioneer in scalable Layer 1 infrastructure.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/16 00:11
Ethereum Foundation launches decentralized AI team
The post Ethereum Foundation launches decentralized AI team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation is intensifying its efforts to broaden the blockchain’s capabilities and has unveiled a new team focused on decentralized artificial intelligence. This initiative aims to make Ethereum a financial settlement layer and a trusted foundation for intelligent systems and secure digital interactions. AI focus In a Sept. 15 post on X, Davide Crapis, the dAI team lead, said the group’s mandate is to ensure that Ethereum becomes the settlement layer where autonomous agents can transact, coordinate, and build reputation without the oversight of centralized platforms. He wrote: “Ethereum + AI is about making sure humans keep agency and AI can reach its potential. Neutral, verifiable, censorship-resistant infrastructure means AI works for the people, all of us.” Considering this, the initiative will revolve around two priorities: building an AI economy on Ethereum and advancing a decentralized AI stack. The priority focuses on enabling robots and AI agents to make payments and follow governance rules directly on the network. The second is aimed at ensuring that artificial intelligence systems are developed with open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant infrastructure rather than proprietary silos. Crapis stressed that the relationship between Ethereum and AI is symbiotic because the blockchain network can make AI more trustworthy, while the technology can make the second-largest crypto more useful. He emphasized that as intelligent agents grow in number and sophistication, they will require a neutral blockchain layer to anchor value and reputation. In turn, Ethereum benefits by becoming that base layer, while AI systems gain freedom from the control of centralized technology companies. Notably, the Ethereum Foundation is already extending this vision through work on ERC-8004, a proposed standard that enables AI agents to prove their trustworthiness and conduct transactions securely. To achieve its goals, the dAI team plans to collaborate with ecosystem projects and academic researchers at…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:10
Tariffs and Talks Shape Global Economy
The post Tariffs and Talks Shape Global Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As last week marked the end of the ultimatum set by Trump towards Russia, and with heavy tariffs imminent for China and India, international economic dynamics are under intense scrutiny. European and Chinese officials held promising discussions on tariffs and TikTok, while insights from the U.S. Continue Reading:Tariffs and Talks Shape Global Economy Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/tariffs-and-talks-shape-global-economy
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:09
From $0.023 to $0.05 Launch Price: Why BlockchainFX Could Deliver High ROI for Early Buyers
BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale raises $7M, offers 30% bonus, USDT staking rewards, and an exclusive Visa card, with launch price set to more than double at $0.05.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 00:08
MetaMask taps Transak to power stablecoin onramping
The post MetaMask taps Transak to power stablecoin onramping appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MetaMask has partnered exclusively with Transak to enable users to purchase mUSD, USDC, and USDT stablecoins directly within the app. The integration offers transparent near 1:1 rates and supports over 100 million MetaMask users with seamless fiat onboarding. MetaMask has selected Transak as its exclusive on-ramp partner, according to a Monday press release. The integration makes Transak the sole provider of fiat-to-stablecoin flows through MetaMask’s Deposit button, including support for MetaMask USD (mUSD), the wallet’s recently launched native stablecoin. Starting today, MetaMask users in the US and EU can purchase mUSD and other stablecoins like USDC and USDT at near 1:1 rates without leaving the app. The integration leverages Transak’s white-label APIs and named IBAN capabilities, enabling MetaMask’s over 100 million users worldwide to access a fully embedded onboarding experience. MetaMask USD is issued by Bridge, a Stripe company, and powered on-chain by M0, a decentralized stablecoin infrastructure platform. “Buying crypto should feel as smooth and safe as using your bank app,” said Lorenzo Santos, Senior Product Manager at MetaMask. “With Transak’s white-label integration, we’re able to offer that experience, bringing together the reliability of fiat rails with the ownership and control of self-custody.” The new integration offers users transparent 1:1 stablecoin purchases, a dedicated Deposit button supporting bank transfers and card payments, and named IBANs for each user launched later this year. The service aims to reduce traditional onboarding costs, where users typically lose 2-5% of their funds to card fees, spreads, and hidden charges. According to Transak CEO Sami Start, the partnership is aimed at making crypto usable for ordinary people by bringing the efficiency of stablecoins and smart contracts into familiar financial workflows. “It brings the benefits of global payments and smart contracts to the forefront, making them accessible at last, and laying the groundwork…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:07
Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Explodes as Crypto Goes Mainstream With Coinbase’s Market Share
With Wall Street firms, traditional banks, and U.S. regulators increasingly embracing crypto, Coinbase faces heightened competition in areas it once […] The post Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Explodes as Crypto Goes Mainstream With Coinbase’s Market Share appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/16 00:05
