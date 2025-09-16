2025-09-16 Tuesday

BFX vs JetBolt Showdown: The Best Crypto to Invest In for Passive Income And Big Gains

BFX vs JetBolt Showdown: The Best Crypto to Invest In for Passive Income And Big Gains

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale hits 97% softcap, offers multi-asset trading, daily USDT rewards, a Visa card, and 30% bonus tokens — a top crypto to invest in now.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 00:23
BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper vs Little Pepe — Only One Presale Has Real 1000x Potential

BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper vs Little Pepe — Only One Presale Has Real 1000x Potential

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale at $0.023 has raised $7.3M, offers 30% bonus tokens, 90% APY staking, and daily USDT rewards — a real 1000x contender for 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 00:21
Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move

Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move

The post Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:21
PayPal Is Making It Much Easier to Send Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Crypto Tokens

PayPal Is Making It Much Easier to Send Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Crypto Tokens

Payments giant PayPal will soon allow users to send crypto tokens to each other directly via text message, DM, and email.
Coinstats2025/09/16 00:20
September’s Weekly Token Unlocks Bring $190M Supply Surge Across Top Projects

September’s Weekly Token Unlocks Bring $190M Supply Surge Across Top Projects

The cryptocurrency market is getting ready a great wave of token unlocks, which will affect a number of high-profiled projects like StarkNet, SEI, and ARB.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 00:20
Billionaire Michael Saylor Purchases 525 BTC for $60.2M, Lifting Holdings to 638,985 BTC

Billionaire Michael Saylor Purchases 525 BTC for $60.2M, Lifting Holdings to 638,985 BTC

Billionaire Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy shows no signs of slowing down. Strategy has further cemented its reputation as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. According to a filing on September 15, 2025, the firm acquired an additional 525 BTC during the period of September 8–14, at an aggregate purchase price of $60.2 million. The average price paid per Bitcoin was approximately $114,562. This latest move shows the company’s continued conviction in Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. Massive Bitcoin Treasury With this latest acquisition, Strategy now holds an astonishing 638,985 BTC, purchased at an aggregate cost of $47.23 billion. The company’s average purchase price per Bitcoin stands at $73,913, meaning its holdings remain strong in profit at current market valuations. This monumental stash, accumulated steadily over several years, shows Saylor’s long-term strategy of treating Bitcoin as digital gold and a hedge against inflation. Funding Through Share Programs The purchases were financed through proceeds from the company’s at-the-market (ATM) equity offering programs. Over the same reporting period, Strategy sold hundreds of thousands of preferred shares across different series, raising a total of $68.2 million in net proceeds. The filing noted sales of STRF, STRK, and STRD shares, all part of the company’s broader strategy to tap equity markets and funnel the funds directly into Bitcoin acquisitions. This structured financing model has allowed Strategy to consistently accumulate Bitcoin without over-leveraging its balance sheet. By maintaining a steady cadence of share issuance and crypto purchases, the company has managed to expand its digital asset position while retaining operational flexibility. Strategic Outlook Michael Saylor remains one of Bitcoin’s most outspoken advocates, frequently describing the asset as superior to traditional stores of value like gold. The company’s growing BTC stockpile represents not only a bold bet on digital assets but also a high-profile example of corporate treasury diversification in the modern era. As institutional adoption of Bitcoin expands and ETFs drive market inflows, Strategy’s aggressive approach continues to set it apart. With nearly 639,000 BTC under management, the firm’s holdings are larger than the reserves of most countries, placing it in a unique position of influence within the global crypto economy. Strategy’s unwavering accumulation of Bitcoin indicates that, for Saylor and his company, digital assets are not a speculative play—but a generational hedge and a cornerstone of corporate strategy
CryptoNews2025/09/16 00:18
Thai Banks Freeze 3 Million Accounts In Anti-Scam Crackdown

Thai Banks Freeze 3 Million Accounts In Anti-Scam Crackdown

The post Thai Banks Freeze 3 Million Accounts In Anti-Scam Crackdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Innocent people and businesses have reportedly been caught in the crossfire as Thai banks froze millions of accounts suspected to be “mules” for scammers over the weekend.  The nationwide crackdown began in August, and weekend reports suggest that banks have frozen three million accounts and imposed daily transfer limits on all bank customers in the Kingdom, according to reports.   However, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) reported on Sunday that bank accounts of innocent online vendors and merchants are being frozen too after scammers adopted new methods to launder stolen money, according to the Bangkok Post.  Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand warned that more people could face freezes as authorities widen the dragnet and investigate mule accounts.  “We urge the public not to panic. The suspension is only temporary and will be lifted once checks confirm no wrongdoing,” said Digital Economy and Society Ministry secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at on Monday, adding that commercial banks may suspend suspect funds for up to three days, while the police may extend the suspension to seven days. The Bank of Thailand just froze 3 million bank accounts overnight & capped transfers at $1.3k–$5.5k/day to fight scams. You can’t freeze bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/J4PzTyd6CC — Sasha Hodder (@sashahodler) September 14, 2025 Chinese-affiliated call centers, often based in neighbouring countries, have targeted Thailand this year with online scams, luring victims with social engineering attacks.  Earlier this month, the Thai Police launched a full-time joint operation with Japan and India, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle call center syndicates. Foreigners targeted  Expatriates residing in the country have taken to social media and online forums in droves to complain about being debanked or locked out of banking services in the country recently. Several have seen their accounts at specific banks arbitrarily frozen or restricted for weeks with no explanation. Resident…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:18
Ethena Foundation prepares ENA fee switch for token holder vote

Ethena Foundation prepares ENA fee switch for token holder vote

The post Ethena Foundation prepares ENA fee switch for token holder vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethena Foundation said Monday that parameters required to activate its ENA fee switch have now been met, with final implementation details under review by the protocol’s Risk Committee before a governance vote can proceed. The fee switch, first proposed by trading firm Wintermute in November 2024, is designed to direct a portion of Ethena protocol revenue to ENA holders who stake their tokens. The Risk Committee previously outlined “success metrics” such as supply growth of USDe, Ethena’s synthetic dollar stablecoin, and cumulative protocol revenue milestones. Governance forum updates suggest those benchmarks — including a USDe supply surpassing $6 billion and protocol revenue near or above $250 million — have been reached, though the committee has not yet confirmed each threshold publicly. The next phase involves defining how revenues would be shared with stakers and what safeguards will apply. Governance documents have referenced measures such as comparing yields to market benchmarks and monitoring risk metrics, but the specifics of reserve management and allocation remain under discussion. If approved by ENA holders through a formal vote, the change would align incentives more closely with protocol growth by granting direct exposure to revenue. The Risk Committee said details will be published before the proposal is put to a vote. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/ethena-foundation-prepares-ena-fee-switch
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:16
3 New Cryptos with Massive Potential – BlockchainFX Emerges as the 500X Presale to Watch

3 New Cryptos with Massive Potential – BlockchainFX Emerges as the 500X Presale to Watch

Solana’s rally signals the bull run, and smart money is rotating into presales. BlockchainFX (BFX) offers USDT rewards, $7.3M raised, and 30% bonus tokens.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 00:15
China Says Antitrust Laws Violated

China Says Antitrust Laws Violated

The post China Says Antitrust Laws Violated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’re wondering why bitcoin’s (BTC) price is slipping for the past two hours, the possible culprit is pre-market trading on Wall Street, where shares of Nvidia (NVDA) have dropped nearly 3%. The losses follow an announcement by China’s market regulator that Nvidia allegedly violated the country’s anti-monopoly laws during its acquisition of Israeli networking company Mellanox Technologies in 2020. The regulator said that Nvidia breached the terms of its conditional approval related to that acquisition, although the specific details of the violations have not been disclosed. The weakness in NVDA is accompanied by poor price action in the crypto market. As of writing, BTC traded at around $114,900, having reached a high of $116,755 earlier today. Top tokens associated with artificial intelligence, such as ICP, RENDER, FET, and GRT, traded over $ 4.5% lower on a 24-hour basis. Chip-maker NVDA is the world’s largest publicly listed firm by market value and acts as a barometer for risk sentiment in financial markets, including cryptocurrencies and AI-related tokens. Bitcoin BTC$108,783.53 has historically taken cues from NVDA, with both bottoming out concurrently in late 2022 to embark on a record bull run. The rolling three-month correlation between NVDA and BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF was 0.76 as of Friday, according to data source Macroaxis. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/15/nvidia-stock-drops-nearly-3-as-china-says-the-company-violated-anti-trust-laws
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:15
