My Motivation To Play ‘Destiny 2’ Hit Zero 24 Hours After ‘Ash And Iron’

The post My Motivation To Play ‘Destiny 2’ Hit Zero 24 Hours After ‘Ash And Iron’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s me, your local Destiny 2 doom poster back again with another take. But for real, while I often try to give the game at least the benefit of the doubt, especially with Bungie’s reduced headcount these days, I have to be honest here. This is the fastest after a new update my motivation to play Destiny 2 has hit zero. This took place about a day after the release of “Major Update” Ash and Iron, but I thought I’d give it the week to see if my mind was changed as Bungie threw out patches and buffs. It hasn’t, and it’s not just because of Borderlands 4, as I was playing my review copy of that for 40 hours even before Ash and Iron launched (though I won’t say that’s not a factor). Ash and Iron is one of the worst updates I’ve ever seen in Destiny 2, an ill-conceived stopgap meant to fill time between mini-expansions in this new schedule. Previously, we were promised something like Into the Light. That was a good update. A great one. This is horrible. The bugs were one thing, but at this point, barely a real consideration. Some of the worst ones were patched quickly, but the main things here are: A) The new Reclaim activity in Ash and Iron, a return to a corpse-ified version of the Plaguelands for a brain-dead activity that’s 10% as fun as what it’s aping, Nether, is not something I want to play. I’m not kidding, I did three runs of this and just…stopped. I have no plans to ever play it again. I have quite literally never done that for a Destiny activity in my life. B) Reclaim does not even fit into the game properly. You cannot simply launch the activity, matchmake and start…