MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Cardano Price Prediction 2025 vs BlockchainFX Presale: Can ADA Reach $2 While BFX Delivers 1000x Returns by 2030?
Cardano is showing signs of recovery after years of sideways trading, and the big question remains: can ADA hit $1 this year? Large holders have been quietly adding billions of ADA to their wallets, signaling confidence in its long-term role as one of the most established altcoins. At the same time, open interest in Cardano
ADA
$0.8698
+0.89%
OPEN
$0.82986
-9.27%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:30
Dalintis
After Setting New Crypto Records Layer Brett Is Dubbed The New Shiba Inu & Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now
The cryptocurrency market faces a persistent challenge: while established tokens like SHIB demonstrate proven community appeal, they often lack the technological infrastructure needed for sustainable growth, leaving investors caught between meme token excitement and practical utility limitations. Conversely, Layer Brett is making headway in breaking away from the old-school meme token playbook, building utility-first memecoin […] The post After Setting New Crypto Records Layer Brett Is Dubbed The New Shiba Inu & Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIB
$0.00001302
-0.61%
MEMECOIN
$0.002042
+5.14%
TOKEN
$0.01354
-1.59%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 00:30
Dalintis
Epoch Protocol’s Fundraise Signals a Shift From Legacy Aggregators to Modular, Composable DeFi Solutions
Epoch Protocol raises $1.2M to replace legacy DeFi aggregators with modular solvers for faster, atomic cross-chain execution.
CROSS
$0.23097
+1.67%
DEFI
$0.001705
+0.82%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 00:30
Dalintis
Base teases launch of native token at BaseCamp 2025
At BaseCamp 2025, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network said it is weighing a token launch to boost decentralization, while unveiling a Solana bridge to expand cross-chain interoperability. Coinbase’s layer-2 network Base may soon launch a native token, creator Jesse Pollak said at the BaseCamp event.According to Base, the new token could support decentralization and expand opportunities for builders and creators. “We’re in the early phases of our exploration, and don’t have any specifics to share around timing, design, or governance,” the network said Monday.Base is a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum and incubated by Coinbase. It allows for the processing of transactions offchain before settling them on Ethereum.Read more
T
$0.01674
-1.29%
BRIDGE
$0.1582
+691.00%
MORE
$0.08886
-2.52%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:29
Dalintis
How hackers seized the FBI’s botnet takedown targets and built a stronger cyberweapon from it
The post How hackers seized the FBI’s botnet takedown targets and built a stronger cyberweapon from it appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hackers took over the very same hacked devices the FBI had just cleaned out. What was supposed to be a federal win turned into a feeding frenzy, where criminals moved fast to grab nearly 95,000 devices the agency had unintentionally freed. This happened right after the FBI took down a botnet responsible for some of the worst cyberattacks ever recorded. According to The Wall Street Journal, that takedown opened the floodgates. The devices, which were previously part of an illegal botnet, got hijacked again almost instantly. A rival botnet crew called Aisuru jumped on the opportunity. They grabbed more than a quarter of the freed machines and started launching high-speed attacks that, according to Damian Menscher, a Google security engineer, are already breaking records. “It became a race to take them over as fast as possible,” Damian said. Aisuru floods the internet with world-record DDoS attacks On September 1, Cloudflare reported it had recorded the biggest DDoS attack ever seen. The attack pushed out 11.5 trillion bits per second of garbage traffic. That’s enough to kill the download speed of over 50,000 home internet connections in one hit. Cloudflare posted about it on X, calling it a “world record” in intensity. Network operators say this was just one of many similar attacks in recent weeks. The attacks were short but massive—some only lasted seconds, likely just tests of the botnet’s full power. The real danger is what these botnets are made of. Aisuru doesn’t use computers—it uses routers, smart TVs, and security cameras. Devices people forget, leave online, and rarely update. Once they’re hijacked, they become part of the army. And once they’re part of a botnet, they’re locked in, only one botnet at a time. When the FBI removed the old malware, that opened the door for Aisuru to…
T
$0.01674
-1.29%
REAL
$0.0628
-0.50%
MORE
$0.08886
-2.52%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:29
Dalintis
LSEG Unveils Blockchain-based Platform – DMI, for Private Funds
Key Takeaways: LSEG introduces blockchain-based Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) on a private funds basis, in an attempt to transform asset issuance, tokenization, and post-trade operations. The platform is supported by The post LSEG Unveils Blockchain-based Platform – DMI, for Private Funds appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
TRADE
$0.10218
-1.14%
Dalintis
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/16 00:28
Dalintis
BlockchainFX Hits $7M in Sales and Keeps Growing As The Best Presale To Buy In 2025
BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale raises $7M, offers multi-asset trading, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — making it a top crypto to buy before launch.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MULTI
$0.04156
-5.82%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 00:27
Dalintis
Deepseek’s 4 Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
The post Deepseek’s 4 Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of the FOMC Meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets are on edge ahead of this week’s FOMC decision, with traders widely expecting the fed to implement a 25 bps rate cut as the Fed pivots toward looser policy. After September, the central bank is projected to deliver three more 25 bps reductions at subsequent meetings before pausing indefinitely. For risk assets, that path signals a steady drip of liquidity into markets. And in crypto, that usually translates into capital rotating fastest into the most speculative corners of the market. Investors are already positioned for a potential rally from meme coins to ambitious presales. Deepseek has flagged four projects that could capture outsized attention in the days ahead: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU), PepeNode ($PEPENODE), and Useless ($USELESS). Each offers something different. Whether it’s scaling Bitcoin, building cultural IP, gamifying meme mining, or leaning into nothing but pure irony. However, all reflect where the risk-on narrative is heading if markets get the green light from the Fed. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bitcoin’s First True Layer 2 Bitcoin Hyper positions itself as the first true Layer 2 for Bitcoin, designed to turn the world’s largest crypto asset from a passive store of value into an active execution layer. Integrated with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it enables sub-second transactions, near-zero fees, and full cross-chain interoperability from day one. That means you can bridge $BTC in, trade, stake, launch dApps, and even create meme coins, all while settling back to Bitcoin’s secure base layer with zero-knowledge proofs. The project’s presale has already gained serious traction. Investors have committed over $16M, with tokens priced at $0.012925 and staking rewards offering 71% APY. By using $HYPER, holders fuel every transaction in the ecosystem while gaining governance rights and early access to token launches. If the FOMC sparks a broader rally in…
NEAR
$2.695
+2.70%
DEEPSEEK
$0.000293
--%
BTC
$115,283.91
+0.26%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:27
Dalintis
My Motivation To Play ‘Destiny 2’ Hit Zero 24 Hours After ‘Ash And Iron’
The post My Motivation To Play ‘Destiny 2’ Hit Zero 24 Hours After ‘Ash And Iron’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s me, your local Destiny 2 doom poster back again with another take. But for real, while I often try to give the game at least the benefit of the doubt, especially with Bungie’s reduced headcount these days, I have to be honest here. This is the fastest after a new update my motivation to play Destiny 2 has hit zero. This took place about a day after the release of “Major Update” Ash and Iron, but I thought I’d give it the week to see if my mind was changed as Bungie threw out patches and buffs. It hasn’t, and it’s not just because of Borderlands 4, as I was playing my review copy of that for 40 hours even before Ash and Iron launched (though I won’t say that’s not a factor). Ash and Iron is one of the worst updates I’ve ever seen in Destiny 2, an ill-conceived stopgap meant to fill time between mini-expansions in this new schedule. Previously, we were promised something like Into the Light. That was a good update. A great one. This is horrible. The bugs were one thing, but at this point, barely a real consideration. Some of the worst ones were patched quickly, but the main things here are: A) The new Reclaim activity in Ash and Iron, a return to a corpse-ified version of the Plaguelands for a brain-dead activity that’s 10% as fun as what it’s aping, Nether, is not something I want to play. I’m not kidding, I did three runs of this and just…stopped. I have no plans to ever play it again. I have quite literally never done that for a Destiny activity in my life. B) Reclaim does not even fit into the game properly. You cannot simply launch the activity, matchmake and start…
B
$0.53507
+0.91%
D
$0.03399
-2.10%
M
$2.51955
-0.24%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:26
Dalintis
XLM Sees Heavy Volatility as Institutional Selling Weighs on Price
Stellar’s XLM token endured sharp swings over the past 24 hours, tumbling 3% as institutional selling pressure dominated order books. The asset declined from $0.39 to $0.38 between September 14 at 15:00 and September 15 at 14:00, with trading volumes peaking at 101.32 million—nearly triple its 24-hour average. The heaviest liquidation struck during the morning hours of September 15, when XLM collapsed from $0.395 to $0.376 within two hours, establishing $0.395 as firm resistance while tentative support formed near $0.375.Despite the broader downtrend, intraday action highlighted moments of resilience. From 13:15 to 14:14 on September 15, XLM staged a brief recovery, jumping from $0.378 to a session high of $0.383 before closing the hour at $0.380. Trading volume surged above 10 million units during this window, with 3.45 million changing hands in a single minute as bulls attempted to push past resistance. While sellers capped momentum, the consolidation zone around $0.380–$0.381 now represents a potential support base.Market dynamics suggest distribution patterns consistent with institutional profit-taking. The persistent supply overhead has reinforced resistance at $0.395, where repeated rally attempts have failed, while the emergence of support near $0.375 reflects opportunistic buying during liquidation waves. For traders, the $0.375–$0.395 band has become the key battleground that will define near-term direction.Technical IndicatorsXLM retreated 3% from $0.39 to $0.38 during the previous 24-hours from 14 September 15:00 to 15 September 14:00.Trading volume peaked at 101.32 million during the 08:00 hour, nearly triple the 24-hour average of 24.47 million.Strong resistance established around $0.395 level during morning selloff.Key support emerged near $0.375 where buying interest materialized.Price range of $0.019 representing 5% volatility between peak and trough.Recovery attempts reached $0.383 by 13:00 before encountering selling pressure.Consolidation pattern formed around $0.380-$0.381 zone suggesting new support level.Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy.
NEAR
$2.695
+2.70%
WAVES
$1.1318
-0.50%
MORE
$0.08886
-2.52%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:26
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details