MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
BlockchainFX vs Ethena vs Chainlink — Which Play Could Mint the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires?
Today, analysts are asking which projects could deliver that kind of wealth in 2025. The spotlight has turned to BlockchainFX […] The post BlockchainFX vs Ethena vs Chainlink — Which Play Could Mint the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires? appeared first on Coindoo.
PLAY
$0.04626
+4.92%
KIND
$0.0158
-51.11%
Dalintis
Coindoo
2025/09/16 00:35
Dalintis
Symbiotic Partners with Chainlink and Lombard for Cross-Chain LBTC Transfers
The post Symbiotic Partners with Chainlink and Lombard for Cross-Chain LBTC Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lombard’s native BARD token is set to launch later this week. Security-focused staking protocol Symbiotic has partnered with Lombard and Chainlink for cross-chain Bitcoin transfers. The integration will monitor all cross-chain transfers of Lombard Staked Bitcoin (LBTC) through the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) for an economically secure multi-chain experience. Symbiotic is introducing two new vaults alongside the activation, with a $100 million LINK vault and a 20 million BARD vault, where users staked to the vaults can earn up to 15% APY, according to a release shared with The Defiant. BARD is Lombard’s native token that is slated to launch later this week. Symbiotic is the third-largest restaking platform in DeFi per DeFiLlama, with $1.28 billion in total value locked, only trailing Babylon and EigenLayer. Symbiotic TVL – DeFILlama “Symbiotic turns passive crypto assets into modular, active security infrastructure. Integrating our restaking framework with Chainlink CCIP for cross-chain LBTC transfers showcases how decentralized collateral can be deployed quickly and permissionlessly to reinforce cross-chain value flows and deliver tangible benefits to end users,” said Misha Putiatin, the co-founder of Symbiotic. When asked about future scalability, Putiatin told The Defiant, “Staked, verifiable bridging is new, so it’s difficult to predict exact scaling paths. But the general staking logic still applies: staking is first and foremost an incentive alignment mechanism. I expect upcoming multichain apps and bridges to use a mix of their own tokens, supplemented and scaled with blue-chip assets like BTC, ETH, or LINK, depending on their security requirements.” Bitcoin DeFi protocol Lombard currently boasts $1.5 billion in TVL, after reaching an all-time high of $2.2 billion in May. “LBTC holders want the freedom to move their Bitcoin wherever the best opportunities are, but they also expect uncompromising security. Pairing CCIP’s modular architecture with Symbiotic’s restaked collateral gives our community…
BTC
$115,283.92
+0.26%
MOVE
$0.1248
-0.23%
CROSS
$0.23097
+1.67%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:34
Dalintis
Nasdaq-Listed Major Companies Queue Up for This Altcoin After Ethereum! Billion-Dollar Purchase Announced!
Nasdaq-listed giants Helius Medical Technologies and Forward Industries announced their multi-billion dollar acquisition of Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: Nasdaq-Listed Major Companies Queue Up for This Altcoin After Ethereum! Billion-Dollar Purchase Announced!
SOL
$235.32
-0.37%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005273
-10.09%
MULTI
$0.04156
-5.82%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:34
Dalintis
Solana, Bitcoin en Ethereum domineren instroomcijfers
Crypto beleggers keren massaal terug in de markt. Digitale asset producten zagen afgelopen week een instroom van maar liefst $3,3 miljard, blijkt uit het wekelijkse rapport van CoinShares. Daarmee stijgt het totaal beheerd vermogen (AuM) naar $239 miljard, bijna net zo hoog als het record van augustus. Vooral Bitcoin en... Het bericht Solana, Bitcoin en Ethereum domineren instroomcijfers verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
$0.7562
+0.98%
NET
$0.00009689
+0.86%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:34
Dalintis
Nasdaq Listeli Dev Şirketler Ethereum’dan Sonra Bu Altcoin İçin Sıraya Girdi! Milyar Dolarlık Alım Açıklandı!
Dev şirketler hazine stratejileri kapsamında Bitcoin ve Ethereum’dan sonra altcoinlere karşı da ilgi duyuyor. Bu altcoinlerden en ilgi çekeni Solana (SOL) olurken, SOL alan şirket sayısı da her geçen gün artıyor. Bu noktada son haber, Nasdaq listeli şirket Helius Medical Technologies‘den (Nasdaq: HSDT) geldi. Yapılan açıklamaya göre Helius Medical Technologies, Pantera Capital ve Summer Capital […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SOL
$235.32
-0.37%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005273
-10.09%
COM
$0.017373
+2.22%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:33
Dalintis
REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs Set to Launch September 18
Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
$3.0259
+1.02%
COM
$0.017373
+2.22%
REX
$0.065265
+23.75%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:31
Dalintis
Seize Your Last Chance For 10 Premier Exhibit Tables
The post Seize Your Last Chance For 10 Premier Exhibit Tables appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Seize Your Last Chance For 10 Premier Exhibit Tables Skip to content Home AI News Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Seize Your Last Chance for 10 Premier Exhibit Tables Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-world-disrupt-tables/
COM
$0.017373
+2.22%
AI
$0.1359
-8.48%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:31
Dalintis
Ethereum Could Reach $4650 Following Significant Whale Buying Activity
Ethereum is seeing new activity as market focus increases among investors. After a significant purchase by a key player, the token faces key levels that will influence short-term direction. Growing demand indicates potential positive action. At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,522, with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.25 billion and […]
TOKEN
$0.01354
-1.59%
ETH
$4,498.74
-0.63%
Dalintis
Tronweekly
2025/09/16 00:31
Dalintis
Bitcoin treasury firm Strive adds industry veterans to board, launches new $950 million capital initiatives
The company also announced a $450 million at-the-market offering and a $500 million stock repurchase program.
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:30
Dalintis
Standard Chartered says Ethereum to benefit more from DAT buying than Bitcoin or Solana
Standard Chartered said digital asset treasury (DAT) flows will be a stronger price driver for Ethereum than for Bitcoin or Solana.
MORE
$0.08872
-2.67%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:30
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details