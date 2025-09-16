2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Pepeto Could Beat Shiba Inu And Pepe Coin On Returns

The post Pepeto Could Beat Shiba Inu And Pepe Coin On Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Pepe surprised traders in 2023 when a $10,000 entry turned into $1,000,000 in months. But 2025 is a different market, hype by itself will not replay that script. Investors now demand utility, because funding a token with no future reads like a gamble. The sharp edge lives in presales where prices are low and upside stays open. That is why Pepeto enters the frame, a mix of presale, hype, and utility for shiba inu and pepe coin hunters chasing the next big run. Early shiba inu and Pepe coin holders are watching this presale because the setup feels familiar, only sharper. It is simple, culture in front, utility beneath, and a price far below a penny. Pepeto (PEPETO) wants attention to turn into daily use and volume, not just headlines. If you want a shot at the next big story, this is where many are looking. But first let us recall how pepe coin created those gains in 2023 before we show why Pepeto can deliver similar returns, and maybe even more. How Pepe Coin Minted Millionaires, And Why Pepeto Comes Next In April 2023, pepe coin launched and ripped more than 10,000% by May, turning a few hundred dollars into life changing sums for the earliest wallets. Feeds, memes, and influencers poured fuel on the move, and the chart did the rest. Then the next chapter hit, by August, PEPE had given back over seventy percent from the top, a clear reminder that hype without utility fades fast when the crowd rotates away. That is why 2025 capital keeps circling Pepeto. Pepeto is an ethereum based memecoin with tools people can touch, PepetoSwap, a zero fee exchange for quick trading, a native cross chain bridge that moves assets between networks, and staking at 228% APY designed to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:40
SumUp plans IPO that could value it at $10–15B, in either London or New York

SumUp is considering listing an initial public offering in London after the stock exchange’s three-year listing drought. The move to go public is expected to raise money for acquiring competition, ensuring the company’s steady growth within the UK markets. The UK card reader company SumUp is considering an initial public offering (IPO) that could value […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 00:40
MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin goes live as number of dollar-pegged tokens grows

mUSD is the first stablecoin launched by a self-custodial crypto wallet and is meant to be the default digital dollar across its ecosystem.
Coinstats2025/09/16 00:40
Forward Industries Buys $1.58B in SOL to Launch Solana Treasury

The post Forward Industries Buys $1.58B in SOL to Launch Solana Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries has kicked off its Solana treasury strategy following a successful raise last week to purchase SOL. This comes as Helius, another Nasdaq-listed company, has announced plans to launch its SOL treasury. Forward Industries Kicks Off Solana Treasury With 6.8 Million SOL Buy In a press release, the company announced that it has purchased 6.82 million SOL at an average of $232 per SOL and for a total cost of almost $1.58 billion. This makes the company the largest Solana treasury company, well ahead of second-placed Sharps Technology. This development follows Forward Industries’ private placement last week, in which it raised $1.65 billion to kick off this strategy. As CoinGape reported, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital led the financing round. The company stated that it acquired the SOL tokens through a combination of open market purchases and on-chain transactions, which marks the initial deployment of the $1.65 billion it raised last week for the Solana treasury. The purchase includes a $1 million trade, which it executed through DFlow1, a decentralized exchange aggregator, routing this liquidity through SolFi, one of DFlow’s integrated providers. Commenting on the SOL purchases, Kyle Samani, the Chairman of the Board, said that this development marks a significant milestone as Forward Industries begins executing its Solana treasury strategy. He added that they are looking to build a strategy that will both advance the Solana ecosystem and deliver long-term value for their shareholders. Notably, the Solana price had begun rising since last week following the completion of Forward Industries’ private placement. TradingView data shows that the token is up over 13% in the last week. Source: TradingView; Solana Daily Chart Another SOL Treasury Firm Emerges In a press release, Helius Medical Technologies announced over $500 million in funding to launch its Solana treasury strategy. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:39
Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ever Reach $1?

When Bitcoin launched in 2009, it traded for less than a cent. Many doubted it could ever trade above $1, let alone climb above $120,000 as it has today. Years later, the same disbelief surrounds meme tokens. Dogecoin was laughed at until it rallied more than 200,000% and nearly touched $1 in 2021. Now Shiba […] The post Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ever Reach $1? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/16 00:38
Olivia Rodrigo Reaches A Special Milestone For The First Time In Her Career

The post Olivia Rodrigo Reaches A Special Milestone For The First Time In Her Career appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts celebrates two full years on Billboard charts, climbing again this frame and joining Sour as one of her longest-running projects. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the Olivia Rodrigo Sold-Out GUTS World Tour at Madison Square Garden on April 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) Getty Images for Live Nation Just over two years ago, Olivia Rodrigo returned with her highly-anticipated sophomore album Guts. The singer-songwriter, who became well known as part of Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, turned into a proper pop superstar several years prior with her debut full-length Sour. Guts helped solidify her status as one of pop-rock’s biggest hitmakers and most interesting artists, and ever since it debuted, the set has remained a top performer in America. This time around, it reaches an important milestone. Guts Celebrates Two Years Guts lives on three Billboard charts at the moment. The set hits the same milestone of 104 weeks — exactly two years — on all three rosters at the same time. Guts Climbs Again Amazingly, after two years, Guts climbs on all three rankings on which it appears in America. It lifts to No. 8 on the Top Alternative Albums tally, steps up three spaces to No. 13 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, and improves five spots on the Billboard 200, where it lands at No. 64. Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Winner Guts marks Rodrigo’s second title to reach 104 weeks on the Billboard 200. Sour, her debut full-length, is up to 224 frames as of this period. That set sits steady at No. 71, just a few spaces beneath its follow-up. Olivia Rodrigo’s First Longstanding Rock Win Rodrigo reaches two years on both the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:38
Gumi Turns Profit with Bitcoin Gains as Gaming Revenue Plummets

TLDR Gumi’s revenue dropped by 52.5% year-on-year, totaling $9.2 million in the first quarter. Despite the decline in gaming revenue, Gumi posted a net income of $8.4 million, reversing last year’s loss. The company leveraged Bitcoin gains, reporting $7.4 million in non-operating income from cryptocurrency holdings. Gumi plans to acquire $17 million worth of XRP [...] The post Gumi Turns Profit with Bitcoin Gains as Gaming Revenue Plummets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/16 00:36
Maple taps Tether-backed Plasma for first syrupUSDT expansion off Ethereum

Maple Finance has deployed syrupUSDT on Tether’s Plasma chain. This first major move off Ethereum directly fuels the on-chain asset manager’s ambitious drive toward $5 billion in total assets under management. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on…
Crypto.news2025/09/16 00:36
American Express (AXP) Stock: Surges Amid NFT-Style Travel Stamps Launch on Ethereum

TLDR Amex unveils blockchain travel stamps, blending trips with digital identity Travel goes Web3: Amex launches Base-powered digital journey stamps Amex taps Coinbase’s Base for NFT-like travel tokens, shares climb American Express fuses travel with blockchain via ERC-721 stamps Amex debuts digital travel stamps, signaling push into Web3 identity American Express shares climbed 0.81% to [...] The post American Express (AXP) Stock: Surges Amid NFT-Style Travel Stamps Launch on Ethereum appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/16 00:36
Forward Industries Discloses 6.8 Million SOL as Solana Treasury Plan Begins

The post Forward Industries Discloses 6.8 Million SOL as Solana Treasury Plan Begins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries said it now holds 6,822,000 solana ( SOL) after initiating a Solana-focused corporate treasury program and beginning to deploy proceeds from a recently closed $1.65 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE). Forward Industries Calls Solana Treasury Raise Largest to Date The Nasdaq-listed company said the initial SOL purchases averaged $232 per token […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/forward-industries-discloses-6-8-million-sol-as-solana-treasury-plan-begins/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:36
