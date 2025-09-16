MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Yieldfund CEO Rick Simons on Why ‘Set and Forget’ Crypto Strategies Beat Day Trading
Investing in cryptocurrency can feel like a full-time job, especially when emotions get in the way of sticking to a strategy. Unlike traditional stock markets, which operate within set hours, The post Yieldfund CEO Rick Simons on Why ‘Set and Forget’ Crypto Strategies Beat Day Trading appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
GET
$0.0084
+0.84%
LIKE
$0.010227
+0.59%
WHY
$0.00000003108
-9.80%
Dalintis
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/16 00:53
Dalintis
ENCORE Tour To The U.S.
The post ENCORE Tour To The U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. K-pop icon RAIN RAIN Company K-pop legend RAIN is returning to the U.S. this November with his STILL RAINING: ENCORE tour, hitting New York (November 23), Los Angeles (November 26) and Atlanta (November 29). Ticket presales will begin on September 26 (prior sign-up is required), and general ticket sales will start on September 27 on IEMShowPlace.com. Venue information will also be revealed on September 27. RAIN’s Still Raining: Encore U.S. Tour Dates RAIN Company Organized by Infinite Prospects Entertainment—the events company that brought G-Dragon’s recent tour to the U.S.—the STILL RAINING: ENCORE tour is a follow-up to RAIN’s previous tour, which saw him play sold-out shows in Atlantic City and Las Vegas in 2023—his first U.S. concerts in almost 15 years. That tour also took him to multiple cities across Asia from 2024 into 2025. For his upcoming U.S. shows, RAIN will be performing some of his greatest hits including “It’s Raining” and “Rainism” along with special covers of songs by artists like NewJeans and Bruno Mars. A first-generation K-pop artist who helped lead the Korean Wave in its early days, RAIN (real name Jung Ji-hoon) debuted as a solo artist in 2002 with the album Bad Guy. He launched his acting career the following year by starring in the K-drama Sang Doo, Let’s Go to School. 2004 turned out to be a landmark year for RAIN, as his lead role in the hit K-drama Full House and the release of his third studio album It’s Raining—which sold over one million copies and won several domestic and international awards—cemented his status as a superstar in Asia. With his chiseled physique, husky voice and electrifying dance moves, RAIN—known in Korea as ‘Bi’ (비, pronounced like “bee”)—reigned as one of the top K-pop stars and Korean solo artists of the 2000s and…
G
$0.01117
-1.41%
K
$0.1652
-9.08%
U
$0.018112
-5.22%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:50
Dalintis
Pepe & Dogecoin Early Investors Made Over 100x Gains, So Where Can The Same Be Accomplished Today?
Pepe and Dogecoin made 100x gains for early buyers, but analysts now eye Layer Brett with $3.6M raised, scarce 10B supply, 700% staking rewards and $1M giveaway.
GAINS
$0.02528
+1.03%
LAYER
$0.5171
-2.17%
PEPE
$0.00001075
-0.46%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 00:50
Dalintis
Robinhood sets up Ventures Fund I to open private markets to retail
The post Robinhood sets up Ventures Fund I to open private markets to retail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Robinhood wants to open up private equity–style investing to retail traders via a listed closed-end fund. The fund follows Robinhood’s previous expansion into private tokenized stocks and plans to list RVI shares on the NYSE. American fintech company Robinhood Markets has filed an initial registration statement with the SEC to launch Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI), a closed-end fund that targets investors seeking private market exposure, the company said Monday. The fund will focus on investing in high-growth private companies across various industries. Once approved by the SEC, retail investors can purchase RVI shares to gain indirect access to those firms. According to the company, the number of publicly traded companies in the US fell roughly 43% to around 4,000 between 2000 and 2024. Meanwhile, the estimated value of private firms grew to over $10 trillion. With the move, Robinhood aims to bridge the gap created by declining public market listings and the growth of private companies that remain out of reach for everyday investors. “For decades, wealthy people and institutions have invested in private companies while retail investors have been unfairly locked out,” said Robinhood Chairman and CEO Vlad Tenev. “With Robinhood Ventures, everyday people will be able to invest in opportunities once reserved for the elite.” The fund follows Robinhood’s earlier expansion into private markets through its launch of private tokenized stocks in the EU. RVI shares are planned to trade on the NYSE and will be available for purchase through brokerages, including Robinhood Financial LLC. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/robinhood-ventures-fund-private-markets/
BRIDGE
$0.1584
+692.00%
MOVE
$0.1248
-0.23%
COM
$0.017372
+2.30%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:49
Dalintis
Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu vs Layer Brett: Experts Pick The Best Meme Coin To Buy As Volume Returns
The post Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu vs Layer Brett: Experts Pick The Best Meme Coin To Buy As Volume Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin market is heating up again as trading volume surges across top tokens. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Layer Brett are leading the conversation, each offering different value propositions. While Dogecoin relies on its legacy, Shiba Inu continues to build out its ecosystem, and Layer Brett is catching fire as the best meme coin to buy, according to a growing number of analysts. Let’s take a closer look at where each token stands and which one might offer the biggest upside in the current cycle. Dogecoin: Still meme royalty with strong support Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.29. It’s simple, fast, and backed by one of the strongest communities in crypto. Originally created as a joke, DOGE became a global brand thanks to memes, Elon Musk, and viral moments. DOGE has recently seen renewed interest from retail traders as meme-related tokens trend once again on X. It doesn’t offer smart contracts or staking, but its brand power alone keeps it relevant. As meme coin trading heats up, Dogecoin still captures massive volume and social media buzz. Many traders keep DOGE in their wallets simply because it’s fun and recognizable. Shiba Inu: Expanding beyond meme status Shiba Inu (SHIB) has grown into a multi-token ecosystem, pushing beyond its meme origins. SHIB is currently priced at around $0.000013 and now runs on its own Layer 2 solution, Shibarium. The broader ecosystem includes companion tokens like BONE and LEASH, which offer governance and utility within its DeFi framework.. Recent upgrades to Shibarium have sparked fresh interest in SHIB’s long-term roadmap. Shiba Inu also launched SHIB: The Metaverse, signaling plans to dominate more than just the meme coin niche. With NFT projects and DeFi integrations, SHIB continues to build, even during slower market phases. Layer Brett: The best meme coin to buy right…
T
$0.01674
-1.70%
FUN
$0.009658
+5.48%
SHIB
$0.00001301
-0.68%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:48
Dalintis
EUR/GBP hits fresh lows near 0.8630 after France’s debt downgrade
The post EUR/GBP hits fresh lows near 0.8630 after France’s debt downgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro gives away gains, hit by the downgrade of France’s sovereign debt. On Friday, UK manufacturing production and GDP data raised concerns about an economic downturn. On Tuesday, UK Unemployment data might add pressure on the BoE to ease monetary policy further. The Euro gave away gains from the previous two trading days on Monday, extending its reversal from Friday’s high above 0.8660 to a fresh two-week low at 0.8632, weighed by Fitch’s downgrade of France’s sovereign ratings. The ratings agency announced over the weekend its decision to cut the ranking of France’s debt to A+, its lowest level on record, as the political crisis weakens the country’s ability to implement the necessary measures to avoid further escalation of its ballooning debt. France is grappling with an unstable political situation, as President Macron just named Sebastien Lecornu, the third Prime Minister of his term. Lecornu replaces François Bayrou, who was toppled after a plan to reduce spending was refused by the parliament. The pair, however, is failing to capitalise on the Euro downtrend, facing weaknesses of its own. The sharp contraction in July’s manufacturing production brought July’s GDP to stagnation levels. The BoE is meeting on Thursday and is widely expected to leave its Repo Rate on hold at the current 4% but further evidence of an economic downturn –Unemployment levels are out on Tuesday– is likely to boost hopes of more rate cuts to come and might increase pressure on the Sterling. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-gbp-hits-fresh-lows-near-08630-after-frances-debt-downgrade-202509151150
NEAR
$2.695
+2.62%
MORE
$0.08872
-2.56%
DEBT
$0.0011045
-16.55%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:47
Dalintis
UAE Steps Up Global War On Crypto Crime, MOI Reveals
The post UAE Steps Up Global War On Crypto Crime, MOI Reveals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UAE Steps Up Global War On Crypto Crime, MOI Reveals – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/uae-steps-up-global-war-on-crypto-crime-moi-reveals-details/
COM
$0.017372
+2.30%
SIGN
$0.0745
-0.54%
COOK
$0.013036
+0.88%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:45
Dalintis
Lite Strategy with New NASDAQ Ticker ‘LITS’ Enters the Public Market
Key Takeaways: Lite Strategy, Inc. (NASDAQ: LITS) main business is now shifting to the crypto treasury strategy. Made an investment of more than $100 million in Litecoin (LTC), becoming the The post Lite Strategy with New NASDAQ Ticker ‘LITS’ Enters the Public Market appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
MORE
$0.08872
-2.56%
LTC
$114.36
+0.55%
PUBLIC
$0.06511
+5.99%
Dalintis
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/16 00:44
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation targets AI-blockchain growth with new AI team
The Ethereum Foundation is looking to tap into the growing adoption of artificial intelligence with a new dedicated team. The Ethereum Foundation’s artificial intelligence-focused initiative will be under the dAI Team, a group of developers and AI experts led by…
TAP
$0.365
-2.14%
DAI
$0.9993
-0.02%
AI
$0.136
-8.47%
Dalintis
Crypto.news
2025/09/16 00:43
Dalintis
US Economic Signal Crypto Traders Must Watch
The post US Economic Signal Crypto Traders Must Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There are so many US economic events this week, but only a handful have implications for the crypto market. After the CPI (Consumer Price Index) last week, traders and investors will be particularly focused on the FOMC interest rate decision this week. US Economic Data That Could Move Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Traders and investors may consider cushioning their portfolios by frontrunning the following US economic data. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data with Crypto Implications. Source: MarketWatch Retail Sales Retail sales data tracks consumer spending, a key driver of US economic growth. Strong retail sales suggest resilient consumer demand, potentially pushing Treasury yields higher as investors anticipate inflationary pressure and tighter monetary policy. This often translates into short-term downside for crypto markets, as higher yields and a stronger dollar reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like Bitcoin. Conversely, weak retail sales indicate slowing demand and a softer economy, which can fuel expectations of Fed rate cuts. That shift in sentiment tends to boost risk assets, including crypto, as liquidity becomes more accessible. Often framed as both a hedge and a speculative asset, Bitcoin reacts sharply to retail sales surprises. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch project a 0.3% increase in retail sales for August, which would mean a drop from the 0.5% increase recorded in July. Strong prints can trigger selloffs on this account, while weak prints can spark rallies, especially if investors expect a more accommodative Fed stance. Sponsored Sponsored “Following the release of stronger producer price index (PPI) data yesterday, US Treasury bond yields increased, and the dollar gained strength while gold prices decreased. The upcoming retail sales and industrial production data, which are expected shortly, will also aid in assessing the inflation trend,” wrote Asad Rizvi, Former Treasury head at Chase Manhattan Bank. FOMC Interest Rate Decision Meanwhile, perhaps…
BOND
$0.1734
-0.40%
MORE
$0.08872
-2.56%
MOVE
$0.1248
-0.23%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:43
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details