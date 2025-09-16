2025-09-16 Tuesday

MetaMask mUSD stablecoin goes live, offering fiat on-ramp

MetaMask, one of the most widely used self-custodual wallets, launched its native mUSD stablecoin. The asset will start receiving LP rewards on the Etherex decentralized exchange.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 01:03
Collect&Exchange SaaS Launches Accelerated White Label Deployment

Collect&Exchange, an international fintech group, has announced a major update to its SaaS platform for launching White Label crypto exchanges and payment solutions. The highlight of this release is the ability to deploy fully functional infrastructure in just a few days — eliminating the need for months of development and complex integrations. The cryptocurrency and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 01:01
AIOZ Network Launches AIOZ Stream, a Peer‑to‑Peer Protocol for Creator‑Owned, On‑Chain Streaming

The post AIOZ Network Launches AIOZ Stream, a Peer‑to‑Peer Protocol for Creator‑Owned, On‑Chain Streaming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September 15, 2025 — AIOZ Network today announced the launch of AIOZ Stream, a decentralized streaming protocol built on the AIOZ Network to advance a more open, efficient, and equitable social media ecosystem AIOZ Stream introduces token‑native economics in which creators, viewers, developers, and the AIOZ DePIN community participate as stakeholders. Ownership remains with creators; rewards are verifiable on‑chain; and contributions from DePIN operators directly strengthen the network’s reach and resilience. The result is a transparent, community‑governed media economy that delivers high‑quality, low‑latency streaming with fair, accountable monetization. AIOZ Network is a people‑powered internet: Storage, Stream, and AI running on compute resource contributions‑based AIOZ DePIN. Launch Live and On-Demand Streaming with Built-In Monetization At launch, V1 will focus on video-on-demand across both short-form and long-form formats. Streams are ingested, transcoded, and played back with adaptive bitrate (ABR), delivered peer-to-peer at the edge over a global DePIN, and accessed through a configurable player supporting UI/UX customization and integrations. V1 also includes an SDK and webhook events for seamless developer integration. Monetization is built‑in and token‑native, covering subscriptions, pay‑per‑view, tips, and AIOZ‑denominated AVOD with optional Watch‑to‑Earn, while open SDKs/APIs and wallet‑optional onboarding make Web3 easy for casual viewers and straightforward for developers. The roadmap adds audio, deeper live features, and edge‑AI services (speech‑to‑text, text‑to‑speech, tagging, search) on AIOZ DePIN CPU/GPU, metered in tokens. AIOZ Stream is about creating alignment end-to-end,” said Erman Tjiputra, Founder & CEO of AIOZ Network. “It enables creators to maintain ownership of their work, allows viewers to support and participate in value creation, providing developers an open media foundation to build on, and ensures the DePIN community is rewarded for delivering storage, bandwidth, and compute. Deliver Peer‑to‑Peer at the Edge with DePIN At its foundation, AIOZ Stream runs on a globally distributed Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:01
Kart Rumble eyes $200k milestone as early momentum builds

Kart Rumble is blending meme culture, adaptive AI gameplay, and blockchain ownership to reshape the web3 gaming and presale landscape. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/09/16 01:00
Neo X MainNet v.0.4.2 Upgrade Goes Live for Anti-MEV Protection

As per the announcement, the Neo X MainNet v.0.4.2 upgrade implemented today now enables Anti-MEV functionality with a block height of up to 3,749,760.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 01:00
NZD/USD ticks up to near 0.5960 as Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar

The post NZD/USD ticks up to near 0.5960 as Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD gains marginally to near 0.5960 as the US Dollar faces selling pressure due to Fed dovish bets. The Fed is certain to cut interest rates in its policy meeting on Wednesday. According to Reuters, the RBNZ will cut interest rates two times more in the remainder of the year. The NZD/USD pair edges higher to near 0.5960 during the late European trading session on Monday. The Kiwi pair gains marginally as the US Dollar (USD) faces selling pressure amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 97.40. According to the CME Fedwatch tool, traders have fully priced in that the Fed will cut interest rates on Wednesday. Fed dovish expectations have been prompted by growing United States (US) labor market concerns. Last week, Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September 5 showed that individuals claiming jobless benefits came in highest in four years at 263K. As the Fed is widely anticipated to cut interest rates on Wednesday, investors will pay close attention to cues regarding the monetary policy outlook for the remainder of the year. Meanwhile, the outlook of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains uncertain as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is loosen its monetary policy further. According to a report from Reuters, the RBNZ will reduce its Official Cash Rate (OCR) two times in the remainder of the year. The RBNZ has already reduced its OCR 125 basis points to 3% this year. US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:59
Tether picks Anchorage Digital to set new standard for U.S. stablecoins

Tether has selected Anchorage Digital, the only federally chartered digital asset bank in the U.S., to issue Tether’s upcoming stablecoin USAT. Tether announced last week that it will launch its new U.S.-regulated stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year.…
Crypto.news2025/09/16 00:58
Remote Access Trojan Infections Surge 55% As Malware Becomes a Growing Driver of US Credit Union Fraud: BioCatch

A recent report from cybersecurity firm BioCatch reveals that Remote Access Trojan (RAT) infections have exploded by 55% at US credit unions, making RAT-enabled schemes responsible for roughly 15% of all credit union fraud this year. The report, which draws on data from over 200 financial institutions, shows credit unions being increasingly targeted by fraudsters […] The post Remote Access Trojan Infections Surge 55% As Malware Becomes a Growing Driver of US Credit Union Fraud: BioCatch appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl2025/09/16 00:55
Chart Builder: From signal to story

The post Chart Builder: From signal to story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Default charts are a good start. Clear conviction requires more. Chart Builder gives you the freedom to present trusted Blockworks data the way your analysis actually flows without code, exports, or detours. Compare signals, change timeframes, group by protocol. Live on Blockworks Research. Why Chart Builder? Design the view, not the pipeline. Start from Blockworks’ validated data and mold the visual that tells the truth fastest. Move from idea to insight in minutes. Compare signals, switch lenses, annotate the story. No CSV babysitting, just the insight you need immediately. Flexible by design. Lines, bars, areas, tables; single series or comparisons; quick filters and timeframes that match the way you work. Consistency you can trust. Every chart is fed by the same warehouse that powers Blockworks Research. Pick what you need from the catalog, shape the presentation, and save it. That’s it. Your definitions stay intact; your charts stay fresh. Integrated with Dashboard Builder Chart Builder now slots directly into Dashboard Builder. Build a chart once, then drop it onto your own dashboard alongside tables, notes, and other tiles. Create a living view of the KPIs that matter, keep narrative context in one place, and let everything update automatically. No screenshots, no manual refresh cycles. All of your signal in one place. You could build: A set of focused KPI tiles focused on the things you care about. A side-by-side comparison that shows you clear market share trends in a given sector. A leaderboard table that ranks your favorite metrics across all time periods. A daily-refreshing table for reporting that completely replaces the team’s monotonous work. The possibilities are immense when you combine the depth of Blockworks data with the flexibility of crafting your own charts and dashboards in one elegant interface. Try it today Chart Builder is live inside Blockworks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:55
Base Explores Native Token & Unveils Solana Bridge at BaseCamp 2025

Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base, may soon introduce a native token, according to creator Jesse Pollak during the BaseCamp event. Base stated that the new token aims to foster decentralization and unlock new opportunities for developers and creators. “We’re still in the early stages of exploring this, and there are no specific details about timing, design, [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/16 00:54
