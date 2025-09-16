AIOZ Network Launches AIOZ Stream, a Peer‑to‑Peer Protocol for Creator‑Owned, On‑Chain Streaming
September 15, 2025 — AIOZ Network today announced the launch of AIOZ Stream, a decentralized streaming protocol built on the AIOZ Network to advance a more open, efficient, and equitable social media ecosystem AIOZ Stream introduces token‑native economics in which creators, viewers, developers, and the AIOZ DePIN community participate as stakeholders. Ownership remains with creators; rewards are verifiable on‑chain; and contributions from DePIN operators directly strengthen the network's reach and resilience. The result is a transparent, community‑governed media economy that delivers high‑quality, low‑latency streaming with fair, accountable monetization. AIOZ Network is a people‑powered internet: Storage, Stream, and AI running on compute resource contributions‑based AIOZ DePIN. Launch Live and On-Demand Streaming with Built-In Monetization At launch, V1 will focus on video-on-demand across both short-form and long-form formats. Streams are ingested, transcoded, and played back with adaptive bitrate (ABR), delivered peer-to-peer at the edge over a global DePIN, and accessed through a configurable player supporting UI/UX customization and integrations. V1 also includes an SDK and webhook events for seamless developer integration. Monetization is built‑in and token‑native, covering subscriptions, pay‑per‑view, tips, and AIOZ‑denominated AVOD with optional Watch‑to‑Earn, while open SDKs/APIs and wallet‑optional onboarding make Web3 easy for casual viewers and straightforward for developers. The roadmap adds audio, deeper live features, and edge‑AI services (speech‑to‑text, text‑to‑speech, tagging, search) on AIOZ DePIN CPU/GPU, metered in tokens. AIOZ Stream is about creating alignment end-to-end," said Erman Tjiputra, Founder & CEO of AIOZ Network. "It enables creators to maintain ownership of their work, allows viewers to support and participate in value creation, providing developers an open media foundation to build on, and ensures the DePIN community is rewarded for delivering storage, bandwidth, and compute. Deliver Peer‑to‑Peer at the Edge with DePIN At its foundation, AIOZ Stream runs on a globally distributed Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) that…
