Pound Sterling gains against US Dollar ahead of Fed-BoE policy outcome

The post Pound Sterling gains against US Dollar ahead of Fed-BoE policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling rises at the start of the week ahead of the Fed and BoE monetary policy announcements. Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates, while the BoE is seen holding them steady. UK headline CPI is estimated at a faster pace of 3.9% in August. The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of the week during the European trading session. The GBP/USD pair jumps to near 1.3600as the US Dollar faces selling pressure, with investors awaiting monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally down near 97.50. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 94,2% chance that the central bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% in the policy announcement on Wednesday. Fed dovish speculation has been intensified due to growing labor market concerns. Meanwhile, the BoE is expected to hold interest rates steady at 4% as inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom (UK) economy are continuing to prove persistent. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.37% -0.21% -0.09% -0.22% -0.09% -0.19% EUR 0.17% -0.16% -0.09% 0.09% 0.02% 0.04% -0.02% GBP 0.37% 0.16% 0.14% 0.25% 0.16% 0.20% 0.03% JPY 0.21% 0.09% -0.14% 0.09% 0.03% 0.10% 0.02% CAD 0.09% -0.09% -0.25% -0.09% -0.03% -0.05% -0.23% AUD 0.22% -0.02% -0.16% -0.03% 0.03% 0.05% -0.05% NZD 0.09% -0.04% -0.20% -0.10% 0.05% -0.05% -0.17% CHF 0.19% 0.02% -0.03% -0.02% 0.23% 0.05% 0.17% The heat…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:14
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Layer Brett: 3 Different Paths In The Meme Coin Ecosystem Analyzed

The meme coin space continues to evolve in 2025, with legacy tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still holding the spotlight, while new contenders like Layer Brett (LBRETT) push the The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Layer Brett: 3 Different Paths In The Meme Coin Ecosystem Analyzed appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/16 01:12
U.S. Market Braces for Launch of First Spot ETFs in DOGE and XRP

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the products, managed by REX Shares in partnership with Osprey, are now set to […] The post U.S. Market Braces for Launch of First Spot ETFs in DOGE and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/16 01:10
Coinbase’s Layer 2 Base Teases Native Token

The post Coinbase’s Layer 2 Base Teases Native Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading Base ecosystem tokens are surging as traders speculate on a $BASE airdrop. Jesse Pollak, founder of the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base, which is backed by Coinbase, has hinted at a potential native token launch for the first time since the Base mainnet launched in August 2023. Pollak dropped the news at Basecamp 2025, a conference for creators, builders, and Base community members held in Stowe, Vermont. During his “State of Base” talk, Pollak spoke on the importance of user alignment and decentralization and said, “We’re going to be exploring a network token for Base.” He clarified that it’s “very early” but added, “We think this could be a really, really powerful tool for building the global economy that all of us believe in.” The Base token has been an elusive but highly speculated-on topic, with traders and investors thinking of it as a proxy for a “Coinbase token”, but there has been little to no information regarding a token launch until now. Base is the largest Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, and the sixth-largest chain by total value locked (TVL) with $5 billion locked in DeFi. Ethereum is the leader by a landslide with $93 billion, while Solana is the second largest with $12.7 billion. Leading Base ecosystem tokens are soaring following the announcement, with AERO up 9%, ZORA up 15%, and DEGEN, the Farcaster community token, up 10% on the day, while majors such as BTC and ETH are down between 0.5% and 2.5%. Base Ecosystem Tokens – CoinGecko While Ethereum Layer 2 tokens have garnered a bad reputation over the last two years due to poor post-TGE token performances from the likes of Arbitrum, Optimism, and Blast, Base has continued to gain market share while its competitors fizzle out. “A token would unlock billions of dollars in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:10
EU Calls for Stricter Crypto Regulations

The post EU Calls for Stricter Crypto Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency industry expands, European market authorities express growing concerns about the effectiveness of current regulatory structures in uniformly managing oversight across Europe. They have identified significant disparities in the application of the recently introduced Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. Continue Reading:EU Calls for Stricter Crypto Regulations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/eu-calls-for-stricter-crypto-regulations
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:09
Can XRP Price Hit $25 By December 2025?

The post Can XRP Price Hit $25 By December 2025? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is once again at the center of discussion as analysts set big targets for the token. Some predictions say XRP could reach $10 to $13 in the coming months and possibly $20 to $25 by the end of the year, depending on how market conditions unfold. What Could Drive XRP Higher? Bitcoin’s recent move …
CoinPedia2025/09/16 01:06
A Name Known to Be Very Close to Trump Issues Statement on Bitcoin and Altcoins! He Criticized Altcoins, Said “The Only Way Is Bitcoin”

The post A Name Known to Be Very Close to Trump Issues Statement on Bitcoin and Altcoins! He Criticized Altcoins, Said “The Only Way Is Bitcoin” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As is well known, corporate treasuries are increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies. Corporate cryptocurrency adoption is expected to accelerate in 2025, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the way as preferred treasury assets. While blue-chip crypto assets (a term used for the most reliable and valuable cryptos in the market) continue to dominate reserves, a growing number of companies are adding altcoins other than BTC and ETH to their treasuries. However, BTC Inc CEO David Bailey, who advises US President Donald Trump on cryptocurrency policy, criticized the inclusion of some altcoins in the treasury strategy. Bailey, who posted from his X account, said that companies adding underperforming altcoins to their balance sheets blurred the broader treasury narrative. On this point, Bailey criticized what he called “toxic financing” and the repurposing of failed projects as new vehicles. Bailey claimed that adding failing altcoins creates a misleading narrative about the treasury strategy. “Toxic finance, failed altcoins rebranded as DAT, too many failed companies with no plan or vision. This completely blurred the narrative.” Actually, the Way is Simple and Only: Bitcoin! While Bailey warned that too many companies were chasing visionless trends and undermining the legitimacy of the entire treasury sector, he said the path was simple: “to effectively grow and monetize balance sheets.” Pointing out Bitcoin’s growing role in institutional reserves, Bailey described BTC treasury companies as a natural extension of the fiat currency system. Comparing Bitcoin treasury companies to traditional banks, Bailey said the industry is essentially building “Bitcoin banks,” or at least Bitcoin-focused financial institutions. He said the industry is entering a critical testing phase where only a few will survive. “The Bitcoin treasury company of the fiat system is a bank in the traditional system. Today, we’re building Bitcoin banks. If you’re afraid of that term, call them Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:06
Bitcoin and Altcoins are Recovering Ahead of FOMC Meeting This Month – Could $WEPE Gain as a Result?

The crypto market is starting to heat up again after a cool-down following $BTC’s recent all-time high. Bitcoin increased by […] The post Bitcoin and Altcoins are Recovering Ahead of FOMC Meeting This Month – Could $WEPE Gain as a Result? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/16 01:05
Apple TV+, Netflix And HBO Take Home Big Emmy Wins For Studios

The post Apple TV+, Netflix And HBO Take Home Big Emmy Wins For Studios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tramell Tillman, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series award for “Severance”, poses in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images As the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards closed out at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, 2025 turned out to be a year of historic firsts, record-breaking wins, and three winners that represented a streaming hierarchy. From a studio perspective, Apple TV+, Netflix and HBO emerged as the night’s dominant players in creative excellence, with each streamer standing on stage to celebrate a mix of critically acclaimed performances and breakout stars. Apple TV+ Breaks Records With ‘The Studio’ The biggest story of the night was Apple TV+’s The Studio. The first year comedy entered this year’s award season with a total of 23 Emmy nominations, a record number for a debut series and a tie with FX’s The Bear for the all-time nominations for a comedy series. By winning 11 awards, The Studio broke one of the Emmys’ most enduring benchmarks, surpassing The Bear’s run of 10 wins in 2023 to become the most awarded new comedy in Emmy history. Seth Rogen earned his first Emmy award as lead comedy actor and shared the director prize with Evan Goldberg for the critically acclaimed episode “The Oner.” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Seth Rogen accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Studio” onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images Earlier in the week at the Creative Arts Emmys, The Studio was awarded nine trophies for categories such as casting,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:05
MetaMask Unveils mUSD With Transak Powering Wallet Onramps

TLDR MetaMask Launches mUSD With Transak Onramp to Simplify Stablecoin Purchases MetaMask Adds Native mUSD Stablecoin, Partners With Transak for Fiat Onramp MetaMask & Transak Unveil Seamless mUSD Access for U.S. and EU Users mUSD Becomes MetaMask’s Native Dollar as Transak Powers Stablecoin Onramps MetaMask Introduces mUSD With Transak Integration to Streamline Web3 Payments MetaMask [...] The post MetaMask Unveils mUSD With Transak Powering Wallet Onramps appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/16 01:05
