Shiba Inu Set For Mega Growth But Not Until 2028 As Investors Favour Trending Altcoins Such As Remittix In September

The price of Shiba Inu is still among the most tracked in the meme coin world, with holders highly speculating its long-term expansion. Shiba Inu Coin has gained a huge fan base, but short-term volatility and declining investor interest are affecting the narrative.
Cryptodaily2025/09/16 01:24
Growth Marketing and Sales: How to Work Together to Turn Prospects and Leads into Growth

Learn how growth marketing and sales can work together to turn prospects, inbound leads, and high-intent buyers into lasting business growth.
Hackernoon2025/09/16 01:24
Ethereum’s Recent Evolution and How UCBI Banking Stands to Benefit

UCBI Banking is strategically positioned to capitalize on Ethereum’s growth.
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/16 01:22
Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today: Litecoin, Chainlink, Or Solana?

Litecoin, Chainlink, and Solana show strength, but Layer Brett leads with $3.6M raised, 45% presale gains, 700% staking rewards and 10B capped supply for 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 01:20
UFC Teams Up With This Blockchain Service For More Fans

The post UFC Teams Up With This Blockchain Service For More Fans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fightfi has expanded its partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship to develop blockchain-based fan products. Using the Fight.ID platform, the collaboration plans to introduce digital collectibles and engagement features for UFC fans worldwide. The initiative illustrates the increasing use of blockchain technology in sports fan interaction, highlighting potential issues such as accessibility and environmental sustainability as organizations explore digital engagement tools. Sponsored Sponsored Blockchain-Based Fan Assets On Sunday, Fightfi announced its expansion of its partnership with UFC to offer blockchain-based fan products using the Fight.ID platform. The companies plan to introduce digital collectibles and identity verification features. These initiatives provide additional ways for fans to engage with fighters and events, reflecting the growing adoption of Web3 technology in sports. The collaboration will include NFTs and other blockchain-based digital assets offering verifiable ownership records. These items may also reduce counterfeiting risks compared with traditional memorabilia. UFC could benefit from increased fan interaction and potential revenue from merchandise or exclusive digital content. Despite its potential, the project faces challenges. Blockchain transactions, particularly on Ethereum, require substantial energy, raising environmental concerns. Fightfi and UFC may adopt more energy-efficient blockchain solutions or implement offset initiatives. Ensuring broad access also remains an issue. Fans unfamiliar with blockchain technology may require educational resources and user-friendly interfaces to participate effectively. Source: https://beincrypto.com/fightfi-expands-partnership-with-ufc-for-collectibles/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:19
Shibarium Bridge Exploit: $2.4M Lost in Flash Loan Attack

TLDR The Shibarium bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack, resulting in a loss of $2.4 million. The attacker borrowed 4.6 million BONE tokens to gain control of 10 out of 12 Shibarium validators. This attack led to a significant drop in Shiba Inu (SHIB) price, falling 11.5% from its monthly high. BONE token [...] The post Shibarium Bridge Exploit: $2.4M Lost in Flash Loan Attack appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/16 01:18
Galaxy Digital Solana Buys Top $1.5B With $385M Weekend Haul

The post Galaxy Digital Solana Buys Top $1.5B With $385M Weekend Haul appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital assets investment firm Galaxy Digital has bought $306 million worth of Solana in a single day after teaming up with investment firm Multicoin Capital and trading firm Jump Crypto to create a so-called crypto treasury company. Galaxy scooped up 1.2 million Solana (SOL) on Sunday from multiple exchanges and sent them to the crypto custody firm Fireblocks, according to blockchain data reported by Lookonchain. It extends a Solana buying spree from Galaxy since Wednesday, which has seen it buy up over $1.5 billion worth of the token. On Thursday, Galaxy said that it’s linking up with Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto to join in a $1.65 billion private placement round in Forward Industries, a medical device company that recently pivoted to wanting to have the largest Solana holdings among public firms, joining a trend of similar so-called crypto treasury companies. Source: Lookonchain Galaxy buys up over 6.5 million SOL Lookonchain said in the past five days, Galaxy has scooped up 6.5 million SOL, worth approximately $1.55 billion. On-chain data shows the firm is buying tens to hundreds of thousands of SOL tokens at a time in rapid succession, each costing millions of dollars. It’s unclear if Galaxy’s SOL purchases are linked to its involvement with Forward Industries. Galaxy Digital did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Forward Industries stock rallies Shares of Forward Industries (FORD) rallied last week on its Solana pivot announcement, with its stock up 16% over the last five trading days to Friday. The firm’s stock price is up 620% year-to-date after closing trading on Friday at $36.10, which has reversed a multi-year slide. As of the June quarter, the firm reported its revenue had declined 50% from the same period last year, while its net profit margin was down 329% during the same…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:18
Secondhand Goes Mainstream As More Shoppers Turn To Thrift And Online Resale

The post Secondhand Goes Mainstream As More Shoppers Turn To Thrift And Online Resale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Second hand wardrobe idea. Circular fshion, eco friendly sustainable shopping, thrifting shop concept. Top view over woman outfit. getty It’s ‘Second Hand September,’ a shopping season launched in the U.K. by Oxfam in 2019, where participants pledge to buy only secondhand items during the month of September. The campaign shines the spotlight on the harmful environmental impact of the fashion industry – “Each year, up to 40% of all clothing manufactured globally is never sold,” it states. While the movement has yet to gain traction on this side of the pond, Americans have needed little outside encouragement to get in on the secondhand shopping trend, both online, led by marketplaces like ThredUp and The Real Real, and in thrift stores. The U.S. secondhand apparel market has grown from $28 billion in 2019 to $49 billion last year and is projected to reach $56 billion this year, according to ThredUp. And thrift stores, which offer a wide range of household items besides clothing, experienced a 40% surge in foot traffic from the second quarter of 2019, Placer.ai reports. Citing pressure from current economic conditions and consumers’ efforts to save money while maximizing value, Placer.ai director of research Elizabeth Lafontaine said, “Consumers of all backgrounds, even those coming from high-income households, are gravitating toward thrift to round out their wardrobes and embrace treasure hunting. Consumers are looking for the right mix of value and selection that traditional retailers typically can’t provide.” Thrift Store Stampede Following the pandemic closures, visits to thrift stores has grown steadily, while clothing store traffic has fluctuated sharply, rising one quarter then dropping the next. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, clothing store traffic rose a modest 9.5%, while the increase in thrift store traffic was four times greater. Over the past few years, inflation has driven…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:17
Nvidia secures $6.3B backstop deal with CoreWeave through 2032

Nvidia just locked in a $6.3 billion agreement with CoreWeave, giving the New Jersey-based data center firm one hell of a guarantee. Announced Monday, the deal ensures that Nvidia will cover any unused cloud capacity through April 13, 2032. If CoreWeave can’t sell it, Nvidia still pays. That’s the deal. According to Reuters, this is […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 01:15
American Express Introduces Blockchain-Based ‘Travel Stamps’

The post American Express Introduces Blockchain-Based ‘Travel Stamps’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Express has introduced Ethereum-based ‘travel stamps’ to create a commemorative record of travel experiences, as part of the firm’s revamped travel app. The travel experience tokens, which are technically NFTs (ERC 721 tokens), are minted and stored on Coinbase’s Base network, said Colin Marlowe , VP, Emerging Partnerships at Amex Digital Labs. The travel stamps, which can be collected anytime a traveler uses their card, are not tradable NTF tokens, Marlowe explained, and neither do they function like blockchain-based loyalty points – at least for the time being. “It’s a valueless ERC-721, so technically an NFT, but we just didn’t brand it as such. We wanted to speak to it in a way that was natural for the travel experience itself, and so we talk about these things as stamps, and they’re represented as tokens,” Marlowe said in an interview. “As an identifier and representation of history the stamps could create interesting partnership angles over time. We weren’t trying to sell these or sort of generate any like short term revenue. The angle is to make a travel experience with Amex feel really rich, really different, and kind of set it apart,” he said. Fireblocks is also involved, supporting Amex as its Wallet-as-a-Service provider for the passport product, a Fireblocks representative said. The Amex travel app also includes a range of tools for travels and Centurion Lounge upgrades, the company said. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/15/american-express-introduces-blockchain-based-travel-stamps
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:15
