Secondhand Goes Mainstream As More Shoppers Turn To Thrift And Online Resale

Second hand wardrobe idea. Circular fshion, eco friendly sustainable shopping, thrifting shop concept. Top view over woman outfit. getty It's 'Second Hand September,' a shopping season launched in the U.K. by Oxfam in 2019, where participants pledge to buy only secondhand items during the month of September. The campaign shines the spotlight on the harmful environmental impact of the fashion industry – "Each year, up to 40% of all clothing manufactured globally is never sold," it states. While the movement has yet to gain traction on this side of the pond, Americans have needed little outside encouragement to get in on the secondhand shopping trend, both online, led by marketplaces like ThredUp and The Real Real, and in thrift stores. The U.S. secondhand apparel market has grown from $28 billion in 2019 to $49 billion last year and is projected to reach $56 billion this year, according to ThredUp. And thrift stores, which offer a wide range of household items besides clothing, experienced a 40% surge in foot traffic from the second quarter of 2019, Placer.ai reports. Citing pressure from current economic conditions and consumers' efforts to save money while maximizing value, Placer.ai director of research Elizabeth Lafontaine said, "Consumers of all backgrounds, even those coming from high-income households, are gravitating toward thrift to round out their wardrobes and embrace treasure hunting. Consumers are looking for the right mix of value and selection that traditional retailers typically can't provide." Thrift Store Stampede Following the pandemic closures, visits to thrift stores has grown steadily, while clothing store traffic has fluctuated sharply, rising one quarter then dropping the next. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, clothing store traffic rose a modest 9.5%, while the increase in thrift store traffic was four times greater. Over the past few years, inflation has driven…