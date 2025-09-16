2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Sub-Saharan Africa records 52% growth in digital asset volume

Sub-Saharan Africa records 52% growth in digital asset volume

The post Sub-Saharan Africa records 52% growth in digital asset volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Sub-Saharan Africa records 52% growth in digital asset volume Sub-Saharan Africa recorded over $200 billion in digital asset value received in the year ending June 2025, a 52% jump from the previous year, a new report has revealed. In an excerpt from its upcoming 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report, Chainalysis revealed that Africa’s digital asset growth only ranked behind the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. The total value received each quarter has consistently grown for the past three years, with March 2025 setting the record at $25 billion. This was despite a global dip in digital currency activity in March as the momentum sparked by Donald Trump’s assumption of the U.S. presidency waned. Source: Chainalysis Overall, Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for the smallest global digital asset volume share. However, according to Chainalysis, its adoption patterns shed a spotlight on how digital assets are being increasingly adopted in day-to-day use cases, from payments to cross-border transfers. The region had the highest share of transactions under $10,000, indicating higher usage in retail use cases. “Despite significant progress in recent years, particularly around mobile money adoption, a significant amount of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa remains unbanked which creates further fertile ground for alternative financial technologies like cryptocurrencies,” the report says. Nigeria leads in retail, South Africa sets pace in regulation Nigeria maintained its position as Africa’s largest digital asset market, which it has held for over five years. In the 12 months ending June, the West African nation received $92.1 billion, accounting for 45% of the entire region’s total volume. South Africa was second at around $35 billion, with Ethiopia, Kenya, and Ghana rounding up the top five. For South Africa, regulatory clarity has catalyzed growth, resulting in hundreds of licenses being issued to VASPs and attracting…
Union
U$0.018117-5.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.536+0.01%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000349-0.85%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:21
Dalintis
Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details

The Israeli government has issued a new administrative seizure order (ASO-43/25) under Anti-Terrorism Law 5776-2016. Continue Reading: Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+31.57%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1409+2.77%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 17:20
Dalintis
Unlock Amazing $25K Rewards On Xangle!

Unlock Amazing $25K Rewards On Xangle!

The post Unlock Amazing $25K Rewards On Xangle! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SonicSVM Marketing Campaign: Unlock Amazing $25K Rewards On Xangle! Skip to content Home Crypto News SonicSVM Marketing Campaign: Unlock Amazing $25K Rewards on Xangle! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sonicsvm-marketing-campaign-rewards/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01737+2.29%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:18
Dalintis
China’s Next Technology holdings plans major Bitcoin buy with $500M stock sale filing

China’s Next Technology holdings plans major Bitcoin buy with $500M stock sale filing

China’s largest Bitcoin treasury company, Next Technology Holdings, has filed to sell up to $500 million of its common stock to add more BTC to its coffers.In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated September 15, the company said it wants to use a portion of the proceeds towards the acquisition of Bitcoin.However, it did not disclose a fixed timeline for the offering or the total amount it would allocate for its Bitcoin purchases, and said it would “monitor market conditions” before executing purchases.Still, based on current prices, allocating even half of that raise could bring in over 2,100 BTC, potentially pushing its total holdings past the 8,000 mark.Next Technology began its Bitcoin accumulation journey relatively late compared to the early movers, but has quickly climbed the ranks.Back in December of 2023, the company picked up its first batch of 833 BTC, and after making no moves for almost a year, it stunned the market with a massive 5,000 Bitcoin purchase in March of 2025, which was funded through a combination of cash, stock issuance, and warrants.By June 30, 2025, the company was holding 5,833 Bitcoin, which was valued at over $670 million at the time.The firm’s move into Bitcoin was well-timed, as in the first half of 2025, Bitcoin’s price surged by over 15%, which in turn significantly boosted the company’s unrealised gains.Next Technology reported a 266.7% paper profit on its Bitcoin purchases during that period, driven largely by its aggressive entry point at an average cost of just $31,386 per coin.In its H1 earnings released in August, CEO Weihong Liu was seen praising the performance of both its AI software division and its digital asset strategy, noting that the firm’s diversified business model had started to deliver “significant value creation for shareholders.”However, the market’s reaction to the latest capital raise has not been so euphoric. Shares of Next Technology (NXTT) dropped by nearly 5% during regular trading on Monday, and another 7.4% in after-hours once the news broke.No cap on Bitcoin purchasesNext Technology, unlike many other Bitcoin treasury firms, has not placed a hard cap on how much Bitcoin it ultimately wants to own.Instead, the company said it will continue buying based on market conditions and its available liquidity.It also hasn’t ruled out using its BTC holdings for strategic purposes, potentially pledging them for financing or leveraging them to generate yield through staking or lending, depending on the market climate.In terms of business vision, Next Technology continues to frame its dual-engine model that combines AI-driven SaaS development with Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset as its competitive edge.The company operates primarily in the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and has said it will continue to grow across both business lines while viewing Bitcoin as a core pillar of long-term value preservation.Chinese firms are turning to BitcoinNext isn’t the only publicly listed Chinese-origin company that has decided to hold Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as a means to enhance shareholder value.Cango Inc., which was once a car financing firm, recently completed its pivot into a full-fledged Bitcoin mining company and now boasts over 4,000 BTC and a mining capacity of 50 EH/s, placing it among the top mining operators globally.Meanwhile, fashion e-commerce platform MOGU made headlines earlier this month after announcing it would allocate up to $20 million into cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.The news sent its shares soaring by over 80% as investors reacted positively to the diversification move.Other Chinese firms like Aurora Mobile and DayDayCook Enterprise have also explored similar strategies in the past months.The post China’s Next Technology holdings plans major Bitcoin buy with $500M stock sale filing appeared first on Invezz
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,296.05+0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08872-2.56%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 17:16
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Community Takes Notice as XRP Tundra Platform Enables 30% APY on Idle XRP, Creating New Wave of Crypto Millionaires

Shiba Inu Community Takes Notice as XRP Tundra Platform Enables 30% APY on Idle XRP, Creating New Wave of Crypto Millionaires

The post Shiba Inu Community Takes Notice as XRP Tundra Platform Enables 30% APY on Idle XRP, Creating New Wave of Crypto Millionaires appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holders have often faced a limitation compared to other major cryptocurrencies: their assets sit in wallets without generating income. XRP Tundra addresses this gap by introducing Cryo Vaults, a system designed to unlock yield directly on the XRP Ledger. For a community used to holding through long market cycles, this development changes the outlook from passive ownership to active participation. Alongside staking, the project has launched a presale priced at $0.30. Each contribution delivers two tokens for the price of one — TUNDRA-S on Solana and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger. Together, these tokens distribute responsibilities between utility and governance, while anchoring the system to two of the industry’s most established blockchains. This combination of yield potential and dual-chain presence has not gone unnoticed, with Shiba Inu forums and social channels beginning to debate whether XRP Tundra’s model could represent a new kind of wealth-building strategy. Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys: How Yield Is Generated The central feature of XRP Tundra is the Cryo Vault, which allows users to commit XRP for fixed durations ranging from one week to three months. Rewards are distributed from an allocated pool, rather than through uncontrolled inflation. The model prioritizes sustainability, with longer commitments offering higher multipliers and annualized yields reaching 30% APY at the top tiers. To enhance rewards further, participants can use Frost Keys, non-fungible tokens that provide benefits such as increased APY or reduced lock times. These mechanisms are designed to give users flexibility while rewarding those who commit more strongly to the ecosystem. Importantly, while staking functions are not yet live, presale participants are securing their position ahead of the Cryo Vault launch, ensuring they can activate rewards as soon as the system goes online. Presale at $0.30: Dual Token Model The presale is structured around a fixed entry…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08872-2.56%
KIND
KIND$0.01527-51.18%
XRP
XRP$3.0289+1.06%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:16
Dalintis
Citigroup Predicts ETH Price Could Crash to $2,200 by Year-End

Citigroup Predicts ETH Price Could Crash to $2,200 by Year-End

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01737+2.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,500-0.61%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 17:16
Dalintis
Welf Finance Taps Orochi Network For Secure and Decentralized Web3 Finance

Welf Finance Taps Orochi Network For Secure and Decentralized Web3 Finance

Welf Finance and Orochi Network unite to enhance Web3 privacy using Zero Knowledge Proofs and zkDatabase to ensure secure and transparent digital finance.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003691-4.69%
Welf
WELF$0.5894+3.45%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004501-0.68%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 17:15
Dalintis
LSEG Finishes 1st Blockchain Transfer On Microsoft Platform

LSEG Finishes 1st Blockchain Transfer On Microsoft Platform

The post LSEG Finishes 1st Blockchain Transfer On Microsoft Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LSEG Finishes 1st Blockchain Transfer On Microsoft Platform Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/lseg-first-blockchain-fundraising-microsoft-backed/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01737+2.29%
Sign
SIGN$0.07454-0.49%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01314-2.52%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:14
Dalintis
Tokenized Stock and ETF Platform SHIFT Completes Seed Round, Led by SNZ Holding

Tokenized Stock and ETF Platform SHIFT Completes Seed Round, Led by SNZ Holding

PANews reported on September 16th that SHIFT, a tokenized stock and ETF platform, announced the completion of its seed round of financing, led by SNZ Holding. SHIFT stated that SNZ Holding will help it promote the integration of traditional financial assets and DeFi liquidity.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.76%
SEED
SEED$0.001025-0.48%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/16 17:13
Dalintis
American Bitcoin (ABTC) Stock: The Trump Family’s Latest Crypto Play Explained

American Bitcoin (ABTC) Stock: The Trump Family’s Latest Crypto Play Explained

The post American Bitcoin (ABTC) Stock: The Trump Family’s Latest Crypto Play Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin (ABTC) just hit Nasdaq, and it made a lot of noise. On its first day, the stock shot up more than 100% before cooling off. At one point, the Trump brothers’ stake was worth over $2.5 billion. This isn’t some quiet side project. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. built American Bitcoin with Hut 8, one of the biggest names in crypto mining. They say the goal is simple: mine Bitcoin, buy more Bitcoin, and make the U.S. a leader in the space. The debut came through the American Bitcoin Gryphon merger, which gave the company a fast track to the stock market. Now, the ABTC stock is live, and investors are watching closely. Some see a bold bet on Bitcoin’s future. Others see a risky play tied to politics. Either way, American Bitcoin stock may be the Trump family’s biggest step into crypto yet (which is saying a lot), and it could change the conversation about how politics and Bitcoin mix. Key highlights: American Bitcoin (ABTC) launched in 2025, backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr. with Hut 8, aiming to make the U.S. a leader in Bitcoin mining and accumulation. The American Bitcoin Gryphon merger brought ABTC to Nasdaq, where the stock doubled intraday on its debut before closing up 16%. The company’s strategy combines mining new Bitcoin with building a large treasury, already holding 2,400+ BTC and planning a $2.1B raise to expand. The Trump family’s deep involvement boosts visibility but also sparks conflict-of-interest concerns as politics, crypto, and Wall Street collide. What is American Bitcoin (ABTC)? American Bitcoin was created in early 2025 by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., together with Hut 8, one of the largest Bitcoin miners in North America. Hut 8 brings something most new ventures lack: an existing network…
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.70%
Union
U$0.018117-5.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.536+0.01%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:13
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details