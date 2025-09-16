2025-09-16 Tuesday

France’s Bold Move: 3 Reasons to Block EU Crypto Firms

France has warned it could block cryptocurrency companies licensed in other EU member states from continuing operations in France if regulatory standards under the EU’s new MiCA framework are not uniformly enforced. Reuters reports that the French financial markets regulator (AMF) is especially concerned about “passporting”, where a license in one EU country allows operations […]
Halsey’s Debut Album Explodes With A 5,300% Sales Spike

The post Halsey’s Debut Album Explodes With A 5,300% Sales Spike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Halsey’s Badlands jumps nearly 5,300% in sales with its Decade Edition, and it reenters several Billboard charts and climbs back into the top 10. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 12: Singer Halsey performs onstage during 106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2015 at The Forum on December 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for CBS Radio) getty A decade ago, Halsey released her first album Badlands, which would go on to become one of the most important releases of the year. The set turned her into a star seemingly overnight, and it has remained a favorite among her fan base in the 10 years since it first became available. Halsey recently dropped a new anniversary edition of the full-length, and the release sparked a massive jump in sales, proving that Americans still love the album all these years later. Badlands Sees Sales Soar Nearly 5,300% Badlands returns to four Billboard charts this week thanks largely to a huge uptick in sales. Luminate reports that in the past tracking frame, Halsey’s debut full-length sold 11,600 copies throughout America. In the previous period before the anniversary deluxe was shared, it only sold about 200. That’s an increase in pure purchases of just under 5,300%. Halsey’s Decade Edition Anthology of Badlands On August 29, Halsey dropped Badlands (Decade Edition Anthology). Several vinyl variations were released on the singer’s website ahead of the project’s unveiling, and later, the anthology edition became more widely available. The new take includes the 16 tracks fans already know, as well as unreleased cut “Garden,” demos, and both orchestral and remix takes on popular tracks. Badlands Returns to the Top 10 All those purchases push Badlands back into the top 10 on three Billboard rankings. The set reappears on the Vinyl Albums, Top Album Sales,…
MyGold Token Announces Global Presale Launch on GemPad, Targeting $300 Million With Gold-Backed Blockchain Innovation

The post MyGold Token Announces Global Presale Launch on GemPad, Targeting $300 Million With Gold-Backed Blockchain Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai-based Al Ras Capital International unveils MyGold Token, a real-world asset project backed by physical gold reserves, launching presale tomorrow on GemPad. Al Ras Capital International L.L.C-FZ, a Dubai-headquartered investment company with operations across Asia and Africa, today announced the official launch of the MyGold Token (MYG) global presale, scheduled to go live tomorrow on GemPad. With an ambitious fundraising target of USD 300 million, MyGold introduces a groundbreaking model that bridges physical gold reserves with blockchain transparency, democratizing access to gold investment for a global audience. Gold Investment for the Digital Age Gold remains one of the world’s most trusted assets, valued at over USD 12 trillion globally according to the World Gold Council. Yet access to gold investment is often restricted by logistics, storage, and high entry barriers. MyGold resolves these challenges by tokenizing gold into blockchain-based units, making it possible for investors worldwide to participate in the gold market with the same simplicity as trading digital assets. “With MyGold, we are not just launching another token. We are creating a secure, gold-backed ecosystem that will make investing in gold as simple as participating in any digital marketplace,” said the Founder of MyGold. Backed by Real Gold Reserves At the heart of MyGold is its commitment to physical gold backing. Vaults in Dubai, Jakarta, and Nairobi form part of its global treasury framework, ensuring every token reflects tangible value. Independent audits and proof-of-reserve reporting will provide investors with transparency and accountability rarely seen in the digital asset sector. This approach firmly positions MyGold as a reliable alternative in an industry often criticized for speculative projects. International Corporate Structure MyGold operates under Al Ras Capital International L.L.C-FZ, headquartered in Dubai, with subsidiaries in Indonesia and Africa supporting vaulting, gold trade, and future expansion. The Founder, an Indonesian entrepreneur, emphasizes…
Next 1000x Cryptos to Watch as XRP Predicted to Capture SWIFT’s Quadrillion Market

The post Next 1000x Cryptos to Watch as XRP Predicted to Capture SWIFT’s Quadrillion Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. She projects $XRP to fly close to $1000 per coin in five years. Could she be correct? It’s too early to tell. But one thing is for sure – XRP won’t be alone to benefit from the surge. Here is a closer look at Diana’s prediction and three 1000X cryptos that could follow in $XRP’s footsteps. Why Ripple Could Touch $1000 Diana’s XRP price prediction is based on Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s recent projection. He says that XRP might capture 14% of SWIFT’s $1.5 quadrillion annual transaction volume in just five years. That amounts to $210 trillion transaction volume, 8X the size of the U.S. economy. Even a fraction of that volume flowing through XRP’s liquidity pools would be enough to send the coin up the charts. For instance, 1% of global payment flows is all it takes to potentially send $XRP to $96. And during a liquidity squeeze, it could touch as high as $943, if there are 5.6B XRP in circulation.   $HYPER whale purchases tokens worth $161.3K, source: Etherscan Moreover, XRP’s use cases stretch far beyond SWIFT’s, as it is increasingly tied to mainstream finance, especially when it comes to cross-border payments. The penetration is only expected to deepen and widen over the coming year, with more governments embracing pro-crypto regulations. The real-world tokenization boom is another factor that could catalyze XRP’s price surge. If XRP jumps to $943 in the next five years, investors are looking at a ~30,000% rally, expanding its market cap to a gigantic $56.2T. In that case, it could potentially outperform gold and even Bitcoin. While Bitcoin is currently the world’s largest crypto, it doesn’t have any utility tied to it. That gap could widen as modern finance increasingly relies on crypto infrastructure. This is where projects like XRP, Ethereum, Bitcoin Hyper,…
France Threatens to Block EU-Licensed Crypto Firms, AMF Pushes for Centralized Oversight: Report

France has raised concerns about MiCA passporting and has pressed for ESMA to supervise larger crypto players, while some firms licensed in other EU states could face refusals; Italy and Austria have supported a more harmonized approach citing uneven standards and investor risk.
China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

China came out swinging on Monday, accusing the United States of using “unilateral bullying” to force allies into slapping tariffs on Chinese goods over its oil dealings with Russia. The statement was made while Chinese and American officials were locked in trade negotiations in Madrid, trying for the fourth time in four months to cool […]
Why Analysts Rank Pepeto As Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE

Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum memecoin, has passed $6.6M in presale and is rapidly becoming Q4’s standout on utility and community […] The post Why Analysts Rank Pepeto As Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE appeared first on Coindoo.
Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth

BitcoinWorld Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth Strive, following its merger with Asset Entity, is making headlines with a monumental announcement: a massive $950 million capital plan. This bold financial strategy is specifically designed to fund substantial Strive Bitcoin buys, signaling a clear and ambitious direction for the company in the dynamic cryptocurrency market. This move isn’t just about acquiring digital assets; it’s a strategic play to enhance shareholder value and solidify Strive’s position. What’s Behind Strive’s Ambitious $950M Capital Plan? The newly formed company, with its finalized board of directors, has outlined a comprehensive capital strategy that focuses on two key initiatives. These initiatives are carefully structured to maximize the impact on the company’s Bitcoin holdings and, consequently, its value per share. $450 Million At-The-Market (ATM) Share Offering: This program allows Strive to issue new shares into the market over time, providing flexibility in raising capital. $500 Million Stock Repurchase Program: Through this initiative, Strive plans to buy back its own shares from the open market. Together, these programs aim to strategically increase the value of Bitcoin per share for the company. This isn’t the first time Strive’s intentions regarding Bitcoin have surfaced; Bitcoin World previously reported that Strive’s CEO had indicated the firm would purchase over $700 million in BTC following the merger. The current $950 million plan significantly surpasses that initial figure, demonstrating even greater commitment. How Will These Initiatives Drive Significant Strive Bitcoin Buys? The combination of an ATM offering and a stock repurchase program provides a dual approach to increasing Bitcoin exposure and shareholder value. The ATM offering enables Strive to raise capital efficiently, which can then be allocated towards purchasing Bitcoin. Furthermore, the stock repurchase program reduces the total number of outstanding shares. Consequently, as the number of shares decreases, the proportional value of the company’s existing Bitcoin holdings per remaining share theoretically increases. This strategic financial engineering highlights Strive’s confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value and a crucial component of its future growth. The goal is clear: to enhance the intrinsic value for investors by directly linking it to the performance and accumulation of Bitcoin. Therefore, these initiatives are not merely financial transactions but fundamental pillars supporting Strive’s long-term vision in the digital asset space. Strive’s Strategic Vision: More Than Just Acquiring Bitcoin Strive’s capital plan is more than just a large sum of money; it represents a profound strategic commitment. By focusing on increasing Bitcoin per share, the company explicitly ties its success to the performance of the leading cryptocurrency. This approach positions Strive as a forward-thinking entity, ready to capitalize on the evolving digital economy. The merger that formed Strive, bringing together Asset Entity and Strive, was likely intended to create a more robust platform for such ambitious undertakings. The consolidation of resources and expertise has evidently paved the way for this significant capital allocation. Moreover, the move could inspire other traditional companies to explore similar strategies for integrating digital assets into their balance sheets, recognizing Bitcoin’s growing importance. What Are the Broader Implications of Strive’s Substantial Bitcoin Buys? Such a significant capital plan from a newly merged entity sends a strong signal to the market. Firstly, it underscores the increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin. When companies like Strive commit nearly a billion dollars to Bitcoin-related strategies, it legitimizes the asset further in the eyes of mainstream investors and corporations. Secondly, these substantial Strive Bitcoin buys could have a ripple effect. They might influence market sentiment positively, potentially contributing to increased demand and price stability for Bitcoin. Furthermore, the transparency of Strive’s plan, detailing how capital will be raised and utilized, provides a model for other firms considering similar ventures. This strategic clarity helps build trust and demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of both traditional finance and the cryptocurrency landscape. In conclusion, Strive’s announcement of a $950 million capital plan to fund Bitcoin buys marks a pivotal moment for the company and potentially for the broader crypto market. By leveraging an ATM share offering and a stock repurchase program, Strive aims to significantly increase the value of Bitcoin per share, reinforcing its strategic commitment to digital assets. This bold move highlights growing institutional adoption and sets a compelling precedent for future corporate engagement with Bitcoin. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Strive’s $950M capital plan?A1: Strive’s $950 million capital plan involves a $450 million at-the-market (ATM) share offering and a $500 million stock repurchase program, both designed to fund Bitcoin acquisitions and increase Bitcoin value per share. Q2: How will this plan impact Strive’s Bitcoin holdings?A2: The plan is specifically aimed at increasing Strive’s Bitcoin holdings. The capital raised from the ATM offering will be used for Bitcoin buys, and the stock repurchase program will enhance the value of Bitcoin per remaining share. Q3: What is an ATM share offering and a stock repurchase program?A3: An At-The-Market (ATM) share offering allows a company to sell new shares over time directly into the existing market. A stock repurchase program involves a company buying back its own shares from the open market, which can reduce outstanding shares and potentially increase earnings per share. Q4: Why is Strive focusing on increasing Bitcoin per share value?A4: Strive aims to increase Bitcoin per share value to enhance shareholder returns and demonstrate its strategic commitment to Bitcoin as a core asset. This aligns the company’s growth directly with the performance of the leading cryptocurrency. Q5: When will Strive execute these Bitcoin buys?A5: The article indicates that the $450 million ATM share offering and $500 million stock repurchase program are initiatives that Strive plans to execute, implying these Bitcoin buys will occur as part of this ongoing capital plan. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide timely and relevant cryptocurrency news and analysis. Share on X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Strive’s strategic move! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Ripple donates $25M in RLUSD on XRP Ledger to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA

The post Ripple donates $25M in RLUSD on XRP Ledger to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ripple donated $25 million worth of its RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. Accion Opportunity Fund supports small business entrepreneurs with capital and resources. Ripple donated $25 million in RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. The blockchain payments company announced the donation today, distributing the funds between the two organizations that support small businesses and veterans. Accion Opportunity Fund provides capital and resources to small business entrepreneurs, while Hire Heroes USA assists veterans with career transition services. The donation uses Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, which operates on the XRP Ledger network. According to Ripple, the contribution demonstrates “how stablecoins can drive real-world impact by empowering entrepreneurs and veterans with the tools and capital they need to succeed.” Ripple stated that “when small businesses and veterans thrive, so do communities” in announcing the charitable contribution. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ripple-25m-rlusd-donation-xrp-ledger-accion-hire-heroes/
Staking XRP Now Possible: XRP Tundra Launches Platform with No Minimum Requirements

One of the biggest frustrations with staking platforms is the entry barrier. Minimum deposits often lock out smaller holders, leaving rewards accessible only to those with thousands of tokens. XRP Tundra has removed that obstacle. With its September 2025 launch, the project introduces a staking system that accepts any balance, making rewards available to every […]
