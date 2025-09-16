2025-09-16 Tuesday

BitMine onthult Ethereum voorraad van ruim 2,1 miljoen ETH

BitMine Immersion zet zichzelf stevig op de kaart als dé Ethereum versie van MicroStrategy. Het bedrijf onthult deze week een portfolio ter waarde van maar liefst $10,77 miljard. De klapper? Een gigantische voorraad van 2.151.676 Ethereum, goed voor het overgrote deel van de balans. In het officiële persbericht laat BitMine... Het bericht BitMine onthult Ethereum voorraad van ruim 2,1 miljoen ETH verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
SOL Strategies Hits Nasdaq, CEO Calls Being Underestimated an Edge

TLDR SOL Strategies launched its shares on Nasdaq, expanding its exposure to a wider range of investors. CEO Leah Wald stated that being underestimated gives the firm a unique advantage in the digital asset market. The company aims to grow its Solana treasury and enhance its infrastructure to support the network’s expansion. SOL Strategies plans [...] The post SOL Strategies Hits Nasdaq, CEO Calls Being Underestimated an Edge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin, beatings, and a billionaire’s vendetta: Georgia’s Bachiashvili case

The post Bitcoin, beatings, and a billionaire’s vendetta: Georgia’s Bachiashvili case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A former aide to Georgian de facto leader Bidzina Ivanishvili is being held as a “personal prisoner” of the billionaire politician after being convicted of stealing $43 million worth of bitcoin (BTC). Giorgi Bachiashvili, who had previously been Ivanishvili’s “right-hand man,” was convicted in May 2025 and sentenced to 11 years in prison for misappropriating 8,986.86 BTC and laundering the funds. However, according to Bachiashvili’s mother, her son is the victim of a “personal vendetta” by Ivanishvili who she has called “evil,” and says is without humanity or empathy. She also claims that Bachiashvili has been violently beaten in his cell and is now the “personal prisoner” of Ivanishvili, Georgia’s ex-prime minister, who still reportedly controls the country. “My only hope is the European institutions. Giorgi is now Ivanishvili’s personal prisoner. I ask, for someone to help, please,” she said. According to Georgia’s Prosecution Office, Bachiashvili “attempted to to cover up the illegal origin of the misappropriated assets, hid and disguised the true source of their origin through various financial transactions and actions, thereby allowing him to freely dispose of and use the illegally obtained assets.” He then fled to Abu Dhabi mid-way through his trial but was arrested after an interview with The Guardian in which he claimed that he was being punished by Ivanishvili for his criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His lawyers say he was blindfolded and flown back to Georgia while being taunted for believing he could flee from Ivanishvili. One source close to Bachiashvili told the BBC that he was extradited “with no lawyer, no trial, absolutely nothing.” Indeed, Transparency International described Bachiashvili’s conviction as being “devoid of both legal and factual grounds.” Georgia authorities target Bachiashvili’s family On the day that Ramazashvili first publicly referred to her son as Ivanishvili’s personal prisoner, the…
Robinhood Ventures Fund I Brings Private Markets to Retail Investors

TLDR Robinhood’s RVI fund aims to open private markets to everyday investors. RVI lets retail traders invest in high-growth firms before they go public. Robinhood launches RVI, a public fund unlocking access to private markets. Everyday investors may soon tap into private growth with Robinhood’s RVI. Robinhood Ventures Fund I bridges retail capital and private [...] The post Robinhood Ventures Fund I Brings Private Markets to Retail Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.
PayPal integrates crypto into new payment system

The post PayPal integrates crypto into new payment system appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal introduced PayPal links on Monday as a new payment method. The new payment link will allow users to send and receive money through a personalized, one-time link that can be shared in any conversation. There will also be crypto support for P2P transactions. PayPal said the new platform will be accessible to U.S. users at the moment and will expand to the UK, Italy, and other markets starting later this month. PayPal hopes to drive new customers into its ecosystem Launching today: PayPal links 🚀 Send and receive money as easily as sending a message–just share a one-time link by text, DM, or email. Live now in the US, and more markets soon. Coming next: crypto support for peer-to-peer via the PayPal app—including Bitcoin, Ethereum,… pic.twitter.com/H3ZDGUBGiS — PayPal (@PayPal) September 15, 2025 The payment platform said making the new payment method simple and universal helps drive new customer acquisition and bring more users into its ecosystem. PayPal also plans to integrate crypto into its new P2P payment flow. The initiative will simplify digital asset transfers for U.S. PayPal users, including between PayPal and Venmo. Users will also get to send crypto to a rapidly growing number of digital wallets worldwide that support crypto and stablecoins. Paypal confirmed that friends-and-family transfers through Venmo and PayPal will still be exempt from 1099-K reporting. Users were reassured they won’t receive tax forms for gifts, reimbursements, or splitting expenses. The goal: “personal payments stay personal.” “Whether you’re texting, messaging, or emailing, now your money follows your conversations. Combined with PayPal World, it’s an unbeatable value proposition, showing up where people connect, making it effortless to pay your friends and family, no matter where they are or what app they’re using.” –Diego Scotti, General Manager, Consumer Group at PayPal. PayPal noted that P2P and…
Harvard bouwt AI-tool tegen kanker en hersenziektes

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Harvard heeft een kunstmatige intelligentie (AI) tool ontwikkeld die kan helpen in de strijd tegen kanker en hersenziekte. Het model identificeert meerdere factoren van ziekte in cellen en voorspelt therapieën die zieke cellen weer gezond maken. Deze doorbraak benadrukt hoe groot de rol van AI in de zorg aan het worden is en hoe technologie, wetenschap en zelfs blockchain elkaar raken. AI vindt meerdere doelen tegelijk Onderzoekers van Harvard Medical School ontwierpen het model om de beperkingen van medicijnontwikkeling te doorbreken. Waar traditionele methoden vaak slechts een gen of eiwit aanpakken, analyseert PDGrapher complete ziekteprocessen. Het model bepaalt welke genen verantwoordelijk zijn en simuleert wat er gebeurt als je die uitzet. Zo kan het voorspellen welke combinatie van bestaande of nieuwe therapieën een cel weer gezond maakt. Deze aanpak is veelbelovend voor agressieve kankers en neurologische aandoeningen zoals Alzheimer. In eerste tests voorspelde PDGrapher nauwkeurig meerdere doelwitten, zelfs bij ziekten die het model niet eerder had gezien. Volgens de onderzoekers kan dit niet alleen de ontwikkeling van medicijnen versnellen, maar ook leiden tot meer gepersonaliseerde behandelingen afgestemd op patiënten. De groeiende rol van AI in de zorg De tool past in een bredere trend waarbij AI de gezondheidszorg verandert. Algoritmen ondersteunen artsen bij het herkennen van patronen in medische beelden, bij het stellen van diagnoses en zelfs bij het ontdekken van nieuwe medicijnen. Toch moet men nog wel voorzichtig zijn. Modellen als PDGrapher moeten nog uitgebreid getest worden in de praktijk. Ondanks dit is de consensus dat AI een blijvende en positieve rol zal spelen, van snellere diagnoses tot geheel nieuwe behandelmethoden. Blockchain als veilige basis voor medische data AI in de zorg draait om enorme hoeveelheden data die uiterst gevoelig zijn. Om die informatie veilig op te slaan en betrouwbaar te delen, kan blockchain technologie uitkomst bieden. Blockchain staat bekend uit de crypto wereld, maar wordt steeds vaker gezien als fundament voor veilige data infrastructuur. Bij blockchain registreert het gegevens, is het onveranderbaar en transparant. Alleen bevoegde partijen krijgen toegang, terwijl elke aanpassing traceerbaar blijft. Dit maakt de technologie geschikt voor elektronische patiëntendossiers, medicijn tracering en zelfs automatische verzekeringsclaims via smart contracts. Door AI-analyses te combineren met blockchain ontstaat een krachtig systeem, namelijk eentje die betrouwbaar, veilig en efficiënt is. Technologie, wetenschap en finance De ontwikkeling van Harvard’s AI-tool laat zien dat innovaties in de zorg ontstaan op het snijvlak van tech, wetenschap en financiën. De technologie komt uit de IT wereld, de toepassing ligt in de medische wetenschap, en de financiering komt van zowel overheden als grote tech- en farmabedrijven. Door de steun van partijen variërend van de National Institutes of Health tot bedrijven als Amazon en Google, krijgt dit soort onderzoek een goede basis. Het toont hoe samenwerking over sectoren heen cruciaal is voor medische vooruitgang. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.   Het bericht Harvard bouwt AI-tool tegen kanker en hersenziektes is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Base begins exploring potential network token launch

The post Base begins exploring potential network token launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Base, the Coinbase-backed Ethereum layer 2 network, is beginning to explore launching a native token, according to comments from Base creator Jesse Pollak at BaseCamp 2025 in Stowe, Vermont. Pollak acknowledged the announcement was premature, stressing that discussions were in the early stages and that the team did not yet have definitive plans. He noted that while some advisors urged secrecy, the team opted to pursue exploration in the open to align with its principles of transparency and community engagement. He clarified that the Base team is “committed to building on Ethereum. This is the path people are going to make all kinds of noise, but we benefit from being a part of a connected global economy.” The remarks signal a significant departure from Base’s prior messaging. As recently as November 2024, Pollak stated there were “no plans” for a Base token. The new direction suggests the team may now see value in designing a token for governance, incentives, or cross-chain functionality, though details remain undefined. Alongside the token discussion, Base also announced development of an open-source bridge to connect its network with Solana, aiming to improve interoperability between ecosystems. The decision to raise the possibility publicly reflects an effort to involve the community early, though much remains unresolved. How the token would be structured, distributed and governed will be central questions in the months ahead. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/base-potential-token
Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections

BitcoinWorld Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections Exciting news is buzzing in the political and cryptocurrency spheres! A powerful new pro-crypto Super PAC has reportedly emerged, armed with an astonishing war chest of over $100 million. This significant development, initially highlighted by Eleanor Terrett of Crypto in America, signals a major push for digital asset advocacy ahead of the crucial U.S. midterm elections. It’s a game-changer that could dramatically influence how crypto is perceived and regulated in Washington. What is a Pro-Crypto Super PAC and Why Does it Matter? For those new to the political landscape, a Super PAC (Political Action Committee) is an independent political committee. It can raise unlimited sums of money from corporations, unions, associations, and individuals. Unlike traditional PACs, Super PACs can spend unlimited sums to overtly advocate for or against political candidates. The establishment of a well-funded pro-crypto Super PAC means a concerted effort to support candidates who champion digital assets and oppose those who might hinder innovation. This isn’t just about money; it’s about amplifying the voice of the crypto community in the halls of power. Advocacy: It will fund campaigns supporting crypto-friendly politicians. Education: It can educate voters and policymakers on the benefits of digital assets. Influence: It aims to shape policy discussions around blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The Impact of a $100M Pro-Crypto Super PAC on Elections With over $100 million at its disposal, this new pro-crypto Super PAC is poised to become a formidable force in the upcoming midterm elections. Such substantial funding allows for extensive advertising campaigns, voter outreach programs, and strategic endorsements. This level of financial backing can sway public opinion and even determine the outcomes of closely contested races. Eleanor Terrett emphasized that this particular committee is distinct from Fairshake, another prominent crypto-focused Super PAC. This indicates a growing, multi-faceted approach to crypto advocacy, suggesting a broader and more diverse effort to influence political outcomes. The goal is clear: to foster an environment where digital innovation can thrive. Navigating the Political Landscape with Crypto Advocacy The emergence of this powerful pro-crypto Super PAC highlights the increasing maturity of the cryptocurrency industry. It signifies a shift from purely technological development to active engagement in political processes. This engagement is crucial for several reasons: Regulatory Clarity: The industry seeks clear, sensible regulations rather than prohibitive measures. Innovation Protection: It aims to protect the nascent blockchain technology from overly restrictive laws. Economic Growth: Advocates believe crypto can drive significant economic growth and job creation. However, challenges remain. The crypto industry faces skepticism from some lawmakers and regulators. This Super PAC’s role will be to bridge that gap, presenting a compelling case for the potential of digital assets to a wider audience. What Does This Mean for the Future of Pro-Crypto Super PACs? This massive investment into a pro-crypto Super PAC sets a precedent for future political involvement from the digital asset sector. It demonstrates a long-term commitment to shaping policy and ensuring a favorable regulatory environment. As the crypto market continues to evolve, so too will its political footprint. For individuals invested in cryptocurrencies, this development offers a glimmer of hope for more supportive policies. It suggests that the industry is not just waiting for regulations to happen but is actively working to influence them in a positive direction. Keep an eye on the news as the midterm elections approach; the impact of this funding will undoubtedly become clearer. FAQs About the New Pro-Crypto Super PAC Q1: What is a Super PAC? A1: A Super PAC is an independent political action committee that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to support or oppose political candidates, but it cannot coordinate directly with campaigns. Q2: How much funding does this new pro-crypto Super PAC have? A2: This newly reported pro-crypto Super PAC has over $100 million in funding. Q3: Is this Super PAC related to Fairshake? A3: No, Eleanor Terrett of Crypto in America explicitly stated that this new political action committee is separate from Fairshake. Q4: What is the main goal of a pro-crypto Super PAC? A4: The primary goal is to advocate for policies favorable to the cryptocurrency industry, support crypto-friendly candidates, and educate the public and policymakers on digital assets. Q5: How might this funding impact the U.S. midterm elections? A5: The substantial funding can be used for extensive advertising, voter outreach, and strategic endorsements, potentially influencing public opinion and election outcomes in favor of crypto-friendly candidates. Did you find this information insightful? Share this article with your friends and on social media to spread awareness about the significant impact of the new pro-crypto Super PAC on the political landscape! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
4 Reasons Mantle (MNT) Price Is Headed to $3

Mantle price is moving higher again. Right now MNT trades near $1.70, up on the day by 4% and standing out as the second biggest gainer in the market even while most other coins are sliding.  Trading volume is also up almost 15%, which tells you there’s solid demand behind the move. Many traders now
Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which is the Best Crypto for New Investors in 2025?

In 2025’s crypto market, investors are watching an unlikely face-off,  the meme-fueled legacy of Dogecoin (DOGE) versus the fast-rising utility of Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While Dogecoin continues to hold its place as a cultural cornerstone, Mutuum Finance is drawing headlines for its innovative approach to decentralized finance, with a focus on sustainable yield strategies and […]
