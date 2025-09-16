2025-09-16 Tuesday

Ethereum’s ETF Buzz Dominates Headlines, Yet One Altcoin Is Quietly Tipped for 16,500% Gains

Ethereum rims $4,700 under ETF hype, but a Meme-to-Earn presale altcoin shows ~16,500% ROI potential and surging adoption.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 01:45
Ethereum Treasuries Have 'Highest Probability of Being Sustainable': Standard Chartered

Ethereum treasury firms are poised to outperform Bitcoin rivals as staking yields boost sustainability, a Standard Chartered analyst predicts.
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:40
AI Era: Unlocking Exponential Growth for Startups at Disrupt 2025

BitcoinWorld AI Era: Unlocking Exponential Growth for Startups at Disrupt 2025 The cryptocurrency world thrives on innovation, and nowhere is innovation more palpable than at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence. As the digital landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, understanding how to build resilient companies and adapt to technological shifts is paramount. This is precisely the focus of Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, an event poised to offer crucial insights into navigating the rapidly changing AI Era. Navigating the New AI Era: A Blueprint for Founders In a world where AI is not just a buzzword but a fundamental shift, founders face the dual challenge of harnessing its power while building sustainable businesses. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, scheduled for October 27–29 in San Francisco, brings together thought leaders to dissect these very challenges. The event promises a deep dive into how founders can establish lasting companies amidst the rapid evolution of AI, market dynamics, and consumer behavior. The “Going Public Stage” will host a dynamic panel, featuring seasoned leaders who will illuminate how AI is redefining go-to-market strategies from the inside out. This is not just about adopting new tools; it is about fundamentally rethinking how businesses interact with their audience and scale their operations. The Power of Community Building in a Digital World At the heart of any successful venture lies a strong community. Nirav Tolia, CEO, president, and co-founder of Nextdoor, stands as a testament to the power of fostering connections. His experience in leading one of the most recognized community platforms in tech, alongside his prior ventures like Epinions.com and Shopping.com, provides a unique perspective. In the AI Era, community building takes on new dimensions. AI can personalize interactions, predict user needs, and even help identify potential community leaders, enabling companies to cultivate more engaged and loyal user bases. For startups, a vibrant community can be a powerful differentiator, offering organic growth, valuable feedback, and a built-in support system that transcends traditional marketing efforts. This panel will explore how to leverage AI not to replace human connection, but to amplify it, creating more meaningful and scalable communities. Revolutionizing Go-to-Market Strategy with AI The traditional approach to launching and scaling products is being reshaped by artificial intelligence. Jane Alexander, a partner at CapitalG with over 15 years of experience scaling GTM teams at giants like Salesforce and Carta, will share her expertise. Alongside her, Vanessa Larco, co-founder of Premise and former partner at NEA, brings a wealth of knowledge in product leadership and strategic investing. Together, they will delve into how AI is transforming every facet of the go-to-market strategy. Consider these impacts: Enhanced Personalization: AI algorithms can analyze vast datasets to understand individual customer preferences, allowing for hyper-targeted marketing campaigns and product recommendations. Predictive Analytics: From identifying potential leads to forecasting sales trends, AI provides invaluable insights that enable more proactive and efficient GTM planning. Automated Customer Engagement: Chatbots and AI-powered assistants can handle routine inquiries, providing instant support and freeing up human teams for more complex tasks, thus improving customer satisfaction and retention. Optimized Resource Allocation: AI helps in allocating marketing budgets and sales efforts more effectively by pinpointing the most promising channels and customer segments. These shifts mean that a well-defined go-to-market strategy, powered by AI, is no longer a luxury but a necessity for any company aiming for significant growth in today’s competitive landscape. Empowering Startups: Insights from Industry Veterans The panel at Disrupt 2025 is a convergence of minds with deep experience in guiding companies from nascent ideas to market leaders. These experts offer invaluable lessons for founders looking to thrive in the current climate: Speaker Key Role/Experience AI Era Contribution Nirav Tolia CEO & Co-founder, Nextdoor; Co-founder Epinions.com Expert in building large-scale community platforms, crucial for AI-driven engagement. Jane Alexander Partner, CapitalG; Former CMO, Carta; Leadership at Salesforce Extensive experience scaling GTM teams, applying AI to sales and marketing strategies. Vanessa Larco Co-founder, Premise; Former Partner, NEA Product leadership and investing acumen, guiding startups in AI-reshaped markets. These leaders bring a holistic view of the startup journey, from initial product development to efficient scaling and strategic market penetration. Their collective wisdom will provide actionable insights for founders navigating the complexities of the AI Era, helping them to build robust businesses and achieve significant growth. Why Disrupt 2025 is Your Essential AI & Startup Hub For anyone involved in the innovation ecosystem, Disrupt 2025 is more than just a conference; it is a vital gathering. With over 200 conversations planned, it offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with over 10,000 tech leaders, investors, and fellow innovators. Whether you are a founder seeking investment and refining your pitch, an investor searching for the next breakout startup, or an innovator wanting a front-row seat to the future, this event is designed for you. It’s a unique chance to: Gain first-hand knowledge from industry titans. Network with potential partners and investors. Discover emerging trends and technologies in the AI Era. Understand how to refine your go-to-market strategy for maximum impact. Learn best practices for effective community building. Don’t miss the chance to unlock insights and savings. Regular Bird pricing for Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 offers savings of up to $650, but these rates expire on September 26. Prices will increase significantly on September 27. Secure your spot now to be part of the premier gathering for startups and investors. Conclusion: The convergence of AI and business strategy presents both challenges and unprecedented opportunities. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 serves as a crucial platform for founders, investors, and tech enthusiasts to understand and leverage these shifts. By focusing on robust community building, innovative go-to-market strategies, and the transformative power of AI, attendees will leave equipped with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in this dynamic era. The insights shared by leaders like Nirav Tolia, Jane Alexander, and Vanessa Larco promise to be a game-changer for anyone looking to make a significant impact in the tech world. The future of innovation is here, and it’s powered by AI, community, and strategic foresight. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI Era: Unlocking Exponential Growth for Startups at Disrupt 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:40
Polkadot Caps DOT Supply at 2.1 Billion After Vote

The post Polkadot Caps DOT Supply at 2.1 Billion After Vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot introduced a permanent supply cap of 2.1 billion DOT through Referendum 1710. The new model will gradually reduce token issuance, targeting 1.91 billion supply by 2040. DOT price consolidates near $4.40, with resistance at $4.58 and support around $4.24. Polkadot’s community has voted to cap DOT supply at 2.1 billion tokens after passing Referendum #1710 with 81% support. The change marks the end of Polkadot’s inflationary model and aligns the network with scarcity-driven economics that have supported long-term value in assets like Bitcoin. DOT traded around $4.20 following the decision, up nearly 5% on the week, according to CoinMarketCap. With a market cap of about $7 billion, Polkadot ranks 24th among digital assets.. A Shift Away From Unlimited Inflation Under the old model, Polkadot minted roughly 120 million new tokens each year to pay staking rewards and secure the network. Critics long argued that this unlimited issuance made DOT less attractive compared to capped-supply competitors. The new framework will kick in March 2026, reducing issuance every two years until the cap is reached. By 2040, supply is projected to settle near 1.91 billion tokens, instead of the 3.4 billion that would have been created under the old rules. 🚨 DOT supply → capped at 2.1 Billion 🚨 The Polkadot DAO has signaled support for a hard cap, by passing Referendum 1710 on the “Wish For Change” track, with 81% in favor. Today ⤵️ → 1.6 Billion DOT exist→ 120M DOT/year minted each year→ No supply cap What Ref. 1710… pic.twitter.com/OJMtDumAZC — Polkadot (@Polkadot) September 14, 2025 Why This Matters for Investors The shift gives Polkadot a stronger investment case. For years, DOT lagged rivals like Solana and Tron, even though the technology has strong potential. With inflation no longer eroding value, DOT can be seen less as a utility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:40
Shiba Inu Price Prediction For 2025 – 2030: Why Layer Brett Is Likely To Overtake Shiba Inu Within 6 Months

Shiba Inu weakens after Shibarium hack, while Layer Brett surges with $3M+ raised, $1M giveaway, 700% staking rewards and potential to overtake SHIB within 6 months.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 01:40
Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Less is more than 1/3 of the way to his goal of owning 5% of ETH's circulating supply.
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
Tom Lee’s BitMine Boosts Ethereum Treasury by $1.87B

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine Boosts Ethereum Treasury by $1.87B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum holdings for BitMine Immersion Technologies have surged to $10.8 billion after rapid accumulation. Yet, ETH price is down 1.88%, showing strong sell pressure. BitMine’s $1.87B Ethereum Purchase Highlights Institutional Confidence According to the press statement, BitMine increased its Ethereum holdings to 2.151 million ETH, now valued at $10.8 billion. The new holdings confirm BitMine as the largest Ethereum treasury in the world and the second-largest overall crypto treasury, trailing only Strategy Inc. In addition to Ethereum, the company owns 192 Bitcoin, a $214 million stake in Eightco, and $569 million in cash reserves. The latest Ethereum purchase marks a $1.87 billion gain from last week, when the treasury was worth $8.9 billion. Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee linked the company’s strategy to structural changes in finance, comparing it to the end of Bretton Woods in 1971. In the last week alone, the company added 82,000 ETH to its balance sheet. Every $100 move in Ethereum’s price now changes the value of BitMine’s treasury by more than $200 million, highlighting the scale of exposure. The market also reflects BitMine’s rising influence. The press release also revealed that BMNR shares rank as the 28th most traded equity in the United States, with average daily turnover of $2 billion. That places the stock ahead of Arista Networks and just behind Eli Lilly, unusual for a crypto-focused firm. Institutional backing from ARK’s Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, Galaxy Digital, and Pantera further reinforces confidence in its strategy. The company’s $1.87 billion increase in holdings within one week underscores its conviction regarding Ethereum. Also, it is a proof of growing institutional shift towards the leading altcoin. Ethereum Consolidates Near $4,500 as BMNR Stock Posts Gains Ethereum price adds context to the accumulation. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $4,535, which represents a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:39
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:38
BREAKING: Coinbase Shares New Altcoin It Will List

According to breaking news, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is listing Boundless (ZKC). *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: BREAKING: Coinbase Shares New Altcoin It Will List
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:38
Hyperscale Data Unveils $100 Million Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

The post Hyperscale Data Unveils $100 Million Bitcoin Treasury Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperscale Data is launching a $100 million bitcoin treasury program while expanding its Michigan artificial intelligence (AI) data center, signaling a full transformation into an AI and digital asset company. From Data Centers to Digital Assets: Hyperscale Bets on Bitcoin and AI Hyperscale Data has announced a $100 million bitcoin treasury strategy, reinforcing its transformation […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hyperscale-data-unveils-100-million-bitcoin-treasury-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:36
