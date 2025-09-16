2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Buy the Dip? DOGE Breakout Could Lead to $1.70 Surge

Dogecoin flashes a TD Sequential buy signal as it breaks key patterns, with analysts targeting a $1.70 breakout.
CryptoPotato2025/09/16 02:01
Nasdaq Firms Adopt Solana as New Treasury Reserve Asset

Solana has emerged as the standout choice, with a growing number of companies moving to hold SOL as part of […] The post Nasdaq Firms Adopt Solana as New Treasury Reserve Asset appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/16 02:00
Trump Appeals Decision to Remove Fed’s Cook Ahead of Key Rate Cut

TLDR Donald Trump has filed an appeal to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook before a key interest rate decision. The Trump administration argues that the President’s authority to remove officials “for cause” is discretionary and not subject to judicial review. New documents challenge Trump’s claims of mortgage fraud against Cook, potentially weakening the administration’s [...] The post Trump Appeals Decision to Remove Fed’s Cook Ahead of Key Rate Cut appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/16 01:58
Unleashing Next-Gen Docker Capabilities with Wasm, eBPF, and Serverless Containers

Docker is evolving with Wasm, eBPF, and serverless containers. These innovations boost speed, strengthen security, and simplify scaling—driving the next wave of containerization.
Hackernoon2025/09/16 01:58
‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ And Kirk’s Books Surge In Sales And Streams

The post ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ And Kirk’s Books Surge In Sales And Streams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Books written by right-wing personality Charlie Kirk, and his popular “Charlie Kirk Show” podcast, have surged in sales and streams following his fatal shooting last week at a university event in Utah, with Kirk’s content topping charts across Amazon, Spotify and more platforms. Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah college event last week. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Kirk’s talk radio show and podcast, ranks No. 1 on both Apple Music’s podcast chart and on Spotify’s top trending podcasts chart in the United States as of Monday morning. Kirk’s forthcoming book, “Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life,” ranks No. 1 on Amazon’s book sales chart based on pre-orders, three months before the book, billed as Kirk’s reflection on his religious faith, is released. “The College Scam,” a book Kirk published in 2022 alleging university students are being “indoctrinated” by “far-left professors,” ranks No. 5 on Amazon’s book chart. The audiobook of “The MAGA Doctrine,” written by Kirk in 2020, ranks No. 3 on audiobook charts published by Audible and Apple. The No. 1 song on U.S. iTunes as of Monday is a song by right-wing rapper Tom MacDonald called “CHARLIE,” a tribute to Kirk that also has 7 million views on YouTube, that includes the rap lyrics, “Shot down and he was barely thirty-one/ Another woke coward took a life with a gun,” with MacDonald alleging “woke people are the terrorists” (even though the motives of the killer remain elusive) and saying “liberals are celebrating murder like it’s justice.” Surprising Fact Some X users noticed on Thursday a book purporting to be about Kirk’s shooting was available on Amazon, though Amazon told PolitiFact it removed the book…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:53
Above 1.3595, a move toward 1.3635 can be expected – UOB Group

The post Above 1.3595, a move toward 1.3635 can be expected – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade sideways. Slight increase in upward momentum is not sufficient to indicate a sustained rise, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. A move toward 1.3635 is possible above 1.3595 24-HOUR VIEW: ” The following are excerpts from our update last Friday: ‘There has been a slight increase in upward momentum. Today, there is a chance for GBP to test the major resistance at 1.3595. A break above this level is not ruled out, but based on the current momentum, GBP is unlikely to be able to maintain a foothold above this level. Support is at 1.3550; a breach of 1.3535 would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased.’ The subsequent price movements did not turn out as expected. GBP traded in a sideways range of 1.3525/1.3578. Momentum indicators are turning flat, suggesting further sideways trading today, most likely between 1.3525 and 1.3575.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Monday (08 Sep, spot at 1.3480), we highlighted that ‘the current price movements are likely part of a broad range between 1.3430 and 1.3595.’ After GBP rose to a high of 1.3583 and closed at 1.3573 on Thursday, we indicated on Friday (12 Sep, spot at 1.3565) that ‘there has been a slight increase in upward momentum, but it is not sufficient to indicate a sustained rise just yet.’ We also indicated that GBP ‘must break and hold above 1.3595 before a move toward 1.3635 can be expected.’ We will continue to hold the same view as long as the ‘strong support’ level at 1.3510 is not breached.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-above-13595-a-move-toward-13635-can-be-expected-uob-group-202509151223
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:50
Your Exclusive Chance To Ignite Your Career Through Volunteering

The post Your Exclusive Chance To Ignite Your Career Through Volunteering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Your Exclusive Chance To Ignite Your Career Through Volunteering Skip to content Home AI News Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Your Exclusive Chance to Ignite Your Career Through Volunteering Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-world-disrupt-volunteer-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:49
Musk, Ellison and Zuckerberg’s combined wealth nears Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap

Berkshire Hathaway’s trillionaire threshold is yet to be achieved by a single wealthy person. However, the three wealthiest people have filled the trillion-dollar gap. According to Bloomberg, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are now rivaling Berkshire’s $1.07 billion market cap. As of Friday, Elon Musk […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 01:45
OpenAI Codex Unleashes Revolutionary GPT-5-Codex for Advanced AI Coding

BitcoinWorld OpenAI Codex Unleashes Revolutionary GPT-5-Codex for Advanced AI Coding In the rapidly evolving world of technology, where innovation drives market shifts and shapes the future of digital assets, OpenAI has once again captured attention with a significant upgrade to its renowned OpenAI Codex. For anyone tracking the pulse of artificial intelligence, particularly those deeply embedded in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, this development signals a new era for automated software creation and optimization. The integration of the groundbreaking GPT-5-Codex into OpenAI’s AI coding agent promises to redefine how developers approach complex tasks, offering unprecedented efficiency and sophistication. This isn’t just an incremental update; it’s a leap forward in AI-driven development, poised to impact everything from smart contract auditing to dApp creation. What is the OpenAI Codex Revolution? OpenAI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence is evident in its latest announcement: a significant enhancement to its AI coding agent, OpenAI Codex. This powerful tool, already a favorite among developers for its ability to translate natural language into code, is now being supercharged with a new version of GPT-5, specifically dubbed GPT-5-Codex. This isn’t merely a performance boost; it represents a fundamental shift in how AI assists with coding tasks. The most striking feature of GPT-5-Codex is its revolutionary approach to problem-solving, allowing it to dynamically allocate ‘thinking’ time. Unlike previous models that might have a fixed processing window, GPT-5-Codex can spend anywhere from a few seconds to an astonishing seven hours on a single coding task, adapting its effort to the complexity of the problem at hand. This adaptive intelligence is a game-changer, enabling the AI to tackle intricate challenges that would previously overwhelm less flexible systems. The rollout of this advanced model is already underway, reaching a broad spectrum of users including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Edu, and Enterprise subscribers, with plans to extend access to API customers in the near future. This widespread availability underscores OpenAI’s ambition to democratize advanced AI coding capabilities, making sophisticated tools accessible to a larger developer community. How Does GPT-5-Codex Redefine AI Coding? The introduction of GPT-5-Codex marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI coding, fundamentally redefining what an AI agent can achieve. Its unique ability to dynamically adjust its processing duration is at the heart of its superior performance. Imagine an AI that can ‘deliberate’ on a complex bug for hours, meticulously analyzing code, identifying patterns, and proposing solutions, rather than rushing to a suboptimal answer. This is precisely what GPT-5-Codex offers. This dynamic allocation of computational resources means the model can dedicate the necessary time to truly understand and resolve intricate coding problems, leading to more robust and accurate outputs. OpenAI’s internal benchmarks confirm this significant leap. GPT-5-Codex demonstrably outperforms its predecessor, GPT-5, on SWE-bench Verified, a rigorous benchmark designed to measure agentic coding abilities. Furthermore, it shows superior performance on tasks involving code refactoring from large, established repositories. These results are not just statistical improvements; they translate directly into tangible benefits for developers, promising faster development cycles, fewer errors, and more optimized code. The model’s capacity to handle nuanced coding challenges with such flexibility sets a new standard for AI assistance in software engineering, pushing the boundaries of what was previously thought possible for automated coding tools. The Competitive Edge in AI Development The landscape of AI development tools has become intensely competitive over the past year, driven by an insatiable user demand for intelligent coding assistance. Companies are racing to deliver the most effective and efficient solutions, and OpenAI’s upgrade to Codex with GPT-5-Codex is a direct response to this burgeoning market. OpenAI is strategically positioning Codex to fiercely compete with established players and innovative newcomers alike. Key competitors in this space include Anthropic’s Claude Code, Anysphere’s Cursor, and Microsoft’s widely adopted GitHub Copilot. The rapid growth in this sector is underscored by impressive market indicators; for instance, Cursor reportedly surpassed an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500 million earlier in 2025, signaling massive adoption and value creation. The market is also seeing dramatic shifts, as evidenced by the chaotic acquisition attempt involving Windsurf, another prominent code editor, which resulted in its team being split between tech giants Google and Cognition. This intense competition is a testament to the transformative power of AI in coding, and OpenAI’s move to enhance Codex with GPT-5-Codex is a clear statement of intent: to not only participate in this race but to lead it. By offering a model with unparalleled adaptability and performance, OpenAI aims to solidify Codex’s position as the go-to AI coding solution for developers worldwide, ensuring it remains at the forefront of this technological revolution. Enhancing Code Quality with the Advanced Coding Agent Beyond generating and refactoring code, the new coding agent, GPT-5-Codex, has been meticulously trained for a crucial aspect of software development: conducting code reviews. This capability addresses a significant pain point for development teams, where manual code reviews can be time-consuming and prone to human error. To validate its effectiveness, OpenAI engaged experienced software engineers to evaluate the model’s review submissions. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive and insightful. Engineers reported that GPT-5-Codex submitted significantly fewer incorrect suggestions compared to previous models, a critical improvement for maintaining code integrity and reducing developer frustration. More impressively, the model was found to add more ‘high-impact’ suggestions, identifying subtle inefficiencies, potential security vulnerabilities, or architectural improvements that might otherwise be overlooked. This means GPT-5-Codex isn’t just flagging errors; it’s actively contributing to the strategic improvement of the codebase. For organizations, this translates into higher code quality, reduced technical debt, and more efficient collaboration among development teams. The AI acts as an intelligent, tireless peer reviewer, augmenting human expertise and accelerating the delivery of robust, high-performing software. This advanced capability positions GPT-5-Codex not just as a code generator, but as an indispensable partner in the entire software development lifecycle, ensuring a higher standard of excellence from inception to deployment. The Future of AI Coding: Real-time Adaptability Alexander Embiricos, OpenAI’s Codex product lead, provided crucial insights into the architectural brilliance behind GPT-5-Codex’s increased performance, particularly its dynamic ‘thinking abilities.’ He explained that while users might be familiar with GPT-5’s router in ChatGPT, which directs queries to different models based on complexity, GPT-5-Codex operates with a more fluid, integrated approach. Crucially, Embiricos noted that GPT-5-Codex has no explicit router under the hood. Instead, it possesses an inherent capacity to adjust how long it works on a task in real-time. This is a significant advantage over a router-based system, which typically decides the computational power and time required at the very outset of a problem. Imagine a scenario where an AI begins a task, and five minutes in, realizes the complexity is far greater than initially perceived. A router-based system might be locked into its initial allocation, potentially leading to an incomplete or suboptimal solution. GPT-5-Codex, however, can dynamically reassess and decide it needs to spend another hour, or even several hours, to achieve a superior outcome. Embiricos cited instances where he observed the model taking upwards of seven hours to complete certain complex tasks, demonstrating its unparalleled persistence and adaptability. This real-time, self-adjusting computational strategy is the future of AI coding, promising an era where AI agents are not just powerful, but also incredibly intelligent in managing their own problem-solving processes, leading to more profound and reliable results across the entire spectrum of software engineering challenges. OpenAI’s latest upgrade to Codex, featuring the revolutionary GPT-5-Codex, represents a monumental leap in the realm of AI development. By integrating dynamic thinking capabilities that allow the AI to adapt its problem-solving time from seconds to hours, OpenAI has created an unparalleled coding agent. This innovation not only boosts performance on critical benchmarks like SWE-bench Verified and code refactoring but also elevates the quality of code reviews, providing high-impact suggestions and reducing errors. In a fiercely competitive market for AI coding tools, GPT-5-Codex establishes a new benchmark for intelligence, adaptability, and efficiency. For developers, particularly those in the fast-paced cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, this means faster development cycles, more robust code, and an intelligent partner capable of tackling the most complex challenges. OpenAI continues to shape the future of software creation, empowering engineers with tools that were once the stuff of science fiction, making the dream of truly autonomous and highly capable AI development a tangible reality. To learn more about the latest AI coding, generative AI, and AI development trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and institutional adoption. This post OpenAI Codex Unleashes Revolutionary GPT-5-Codex for Advanced AI Coding first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:45
Grok’s Top 4 Next Cryptos to Explode After Bitcoin’s Latest Rally

The post Grok’s Top 4 Next Cryptos to Explode After Bitcoin’s Latest Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grok’s Top 4 Next Cryptos to Explode After Bitcoin’s Latest Rally Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/grok-top-4-next-cryptos-to-explode-after-bitcoin-latest-rally/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 01:45
