MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Ethereum Foundation forms AI research team to blend blockchain, AI
The new team will be led by Ethereum Foundation research scientist Davide Crapis and will support projects that seek to create an ecosystem for humans and AI. The Ethereum Foundation announced a new AI-focused research team, aiming to blend the censorship-resistant power of blockchain with one of tech’s hottest fields.Davide Crapis, a research scientist with the Foundation, said Monday that the new team will focus on developing an AI economy on Ethereum and a decentralized AI stack for developers. “Ethereum makes AI more trustworthy, and AI makes Ethereum more useful,” Crapis said on X. “The more intelligent agents transact, the more they need a neutral base layer for value and reputation. Ethereum benefits by becoming that layer and AI benefits by escaping lock-in to a few centralized platforms.”Read more
MORE
$0.08879
-2.52%
AI
$0.1358
-8.61%
LAYER
$0.5172
-2.15%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 02:22
Dalintis
‘We’ll get this over with as quickly as possible’
The post ‘We’ll get this over with as quickly as possible’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Monday, thousands of investors joined a social audio space on X to discuss the worst day since David Bailey took Nakamoto (NAKA) public. Its title, NAKA -60%: Is the Bitcoin Treasury Trend Over?, highlighted the stock’s 60% weekend price drop to an all-time low of $1.16. From its all-time high of $34.77 on May 22, its crash to $1.16 this morning marked a 96% decline. Bailey once cheered as his bitcoin (BTC) treasury company traded up to 23 times the value of its BTC holdings. Today, his company’s multiple-to-Net Asset Value or mNAV multiplier has declined 96% — mirroring its share price decline — to 0.82x. Not content with simply becoming another BTC treasury company like Michael Saylor’s Strategy, Bailey promoted Nakamoto as a treasury company of BTC treasury companies. Although early speculators were excited about the multiplying spin of Bailey’s meta-strategy, excitement has evaporated since May. In an increasingly emotional series of tweets, he admitted last week that he took a mental health break due to his collapsing share price. This morning, he cried out for support: “The only way out is through. We’ll get this over with as quickly as possible,” he wrote on X. He also characterized the incessant selling as “upgrading our shareholder base,” asking long-term believers to “brave the storm.” Read more: David Bailey’s Nakamoto exceeded 23X mNAV, 11X higher than MSTR $1.12 per NAKA private placements from May Nakamoto is still in the process of distributing shares to accredited and early stage investors in the complex business combination with KindlyMD, the healthcare company that provided it the ability to become a public company. Despite shares opening after the news on May 12, at $28.51 per share, Nakamoto had actually priced private placement subscription agreements as low as $1.12 per share. Few investors read…
BTC
$115,298.76
+0.27%
NAKA
$0.3065
-2.23%
GET
$0.0084
+0.84%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:22
Dalintis
What makes Pump livestreaming different from Twitch or OnlyFans?
The post What makes Pump livestreaming different from Twitch or OnlyFans? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. In early 2021, the video game streaming platform Twitch faced a major PR problem. Female streamers scantily clad in bikinis started streaming themselves hanging out with cocktails in jacuzzis — what viewers dubbed the “hot tub meta.” Unsurprisingly, Twitch’s advertisers pushed back. Twitch responded by quickly tightening its policies, and top streamers saw ad monetization get deactivated overnight. That category of streaming continues to exist today, but in a quarantined corner operating under highly permissioned rules most advertisers opt out of. From a business standpoint, it was the right move for Twitch. A significant chunk of Twitch’s revenue comes from advertisers, and brands aren’t interested in associating their names with risky content. The economics of Twitch don’t align with shock value. That’s the market space Pump is leaning into. Take, for instance, the 4-day-old BAGWORK memecoin. Over the weekend, a creator duo ran the classic “do anything for attention” playbook: streaking across a live baseball game, getting slapped by famous fitness influencers, threatening to jump off the Santa Monica pier, shaving their heads…you get the idea. The strategy worked. BAGWORK is trading at a $27 million market cap now and the duo behind the token has pocketed a tidy $169K within four days of the token being live. That’s thanks to Pump’s revamped fee model in early September that lets token creators earn a cut every time their token is traded. (Creators earn a 0.95% take-rate fee at a 420 SOL market cap, which scales down to 0.05% at a 98240 SOL market cap.) This presents unusual incentives for Pump’s streamer creators. Creators get paid on volume, not loyalty. If traders don’t see upside, volume dies, so creators are incentivized to keep the spectacle rolling to drive…
T
$0.01675
-1.64%
SOL
$235.51
-0.22%
GET
$0.0084
+0.84%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:19
Dalintis
Fed Slashes Interest Rates: Economic Impacts Ripple Across Financial Markets
Fed to announce its first interest cut in nearly a year. Fitch Ratings warns of inefficiencies due to Trump policies. Continue Reading:Fed Slashes Interest Rates: Economic Impacts Ripple Across Financial Markets The post Fed Slashes Interest Rates: Economic Impacts Ripple Across Financial Markets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TRUMP
$8.535
+0.01%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 02:18
Dalintis
Boundless Launches Mainnet on Base, Ushering in Universal Zero-Knowledge Compute
The post Boundless Launches Mainnet on Base, Ushering in Universal Zero-Knowledge Compute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boundless, the zero-knowledge (ZK) compute marketplace incubated by RISC Zero, has officially launched its Mainnet on Base, giving every blockchain access to verifiable compute. The milestone builds on the network’s incentivized testnet, which went live in July and stress-tested Boundless’ architecture under real-world conditions. During that Beta phase, Boundless operated like a decentralized marketplace where developers seeking ZK proofs for applications such as rollups, bridges and privacy protocols could connect with independent provers, or ZK miners, who generated those proofs. The launch introduced Proof of Verifiable Work, an incentive mechanism that rewards provers based on the volume, speed and complexity of their computations. Community participation was strong, fueled in part by the anticipation of $ZKC token rewards. With Monday’s mainnet launch, those capabilities are now operational at scale. The team behind Boundless says it can deliver verifiable compute across chains, enabling developers to build applications that preserve privacy while scaling seamlessly between ecosystems. Some key protocols have started to integrate Boundless into their systems. Wormhole is integrating Boundless to add ZK verification to Ethereum consensus, making cross-chain transfers more secure. BOB, a hybrid Bitcoin rollup, is tapping Boundless to allow EVM applications to interoperate with Bitcoin using proofs that inherit Bitcoin’s security while drawing on Ethereum’s liquidity. And staking protocol Lido is deploying Boundless to secure validator exits with transparent proofs, strengthening trust and auditability for its crypto assets. “For the first time, developers on any chain can access abundant zero-knowledge compute to build complex applications that scale across ecosystems without sacrificing decentralization,” said Shiv Shankar, the CEO of Boundless. Read more: Risc Zero’s ‘Boundless’ Incentivized Testnet Goes Live Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/12/boundless-launches-mainnet-on-base-ushering-in-universal-zero-knowledge-compute
BOB
$0.000005554
-2.44%
REAL
$0.0628
-0.50%
TRUST
$0.0005257
-4.41%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:18
Dalintis
Dogecoin and Solana Look Poised to Break September Crypto Curse: Analysis
Despite traditional September weakness, crypto majors like Solana and Dogecoin are inching higher as the Fed weighs rate cuts. Here's what the charts say.
LIKE
$0.010225
+0.59%
HERE
$0.00025
+32.27%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 02:18
Dalintis
Groot Ripple nieuws: eerste XRP beursfonds wordt deze week gelanceerd
XRP maakt deze week de stap naar Wall Street en gaat Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) en Solana (SOL) achterna. Vermogensbeheerders REX Shares en Osprey Funds mogen als eerste een beursgenoteerd fonds introduceren dat de XRP koers volgt. Groot Ripple nieuws, maar dat brengt vooralsnog weinig vuurwerk in de grafieken. Eerste XRP ETF komt eraan REX Shares maakte vanmiddag op socialmediaplatform X bekend dat de REX-Osprey XRP ETF ‘’deze week’’ gelanceerd wordt. Het XRPR-fonds werd vorige week goedgekeurd door de Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) en wordt genoteerd aan de Cboe Global Markets. The REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF, $XRPR, is coming this week!$XRPR will be the first U.S. ETF to deliver investors spot exposure to the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap, $XRP. From REX-Osprey™, the team behind $SSK.@OspreyFunds View Fund Prospectus:… pic.twitter.com/qMdKhfBZ0e — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 15, 2025 Er is geen specifieke dag naar buiten gebracht, maar volgens Bloomberg ETF-analist Eric Balchunas moet donderdag de grote dag worden. Vorige week zei hij dat dan ook het dogecoin-fonds van REX Shares en Osprey Funds zijn debuut maakt. Voor beide cryptomunten liggen er ook nog andere aanvragen op het bureau van de financiële toezichthouder. Maar die werken via een andere wettelijke structuur. De aanvragen van REX Shares en Osprey Funds gaan via de Investment Company Act van 1940 in plaats van de Securities Act van 1933. Fondsen onder de Securities Act van 1933 hoeven alleen een prospectus (S-1) in te dienen, terwijl ETF’s onder de Exchange Act van 1934 óók een 19b-4-aanvraag moeten doen. Juist die 19b-4 wordt uitgebreid beoordeeld door de SEC en kan maanden vertraging opleveren. REX Shares en Osprey Funds brachten in juli ook al een Solana-fonds uit via deze slimme shortcut. Ondertussen moeten Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, WisdomTree, Coinshares en Franklin Templeton nog even geduld hebben. Volgend maand verstrijken de eerste definitieve deadlines. Volgens Balchunas en zijn collega James Seyffart is er een 95 procent kans dat de SEC goedkeuring geeft. Net zoals bij de eerdere lanceringen van fondsen voor bitcoin en ethereum zou het logisch zijn als alle aanvragen dan tegelijk gelanceerd mogen worden. Er is nog veel onduidelijkheid geweest over wat voor soort fonds XRPR zou precies is. REX Shares noemt het zelf gewoon een spot-fonds, wat betekent dat het echte XRP koopt en bewaart voor investeerders. Journalist Eleanor Terret zei dat het verder ook nog wat cash, staatsobligaties en derivaten aanhoudt. “Eigenlijk een spot-ETF met extra’s, en strenger gereguleerd dan traditionele spot-producten.” Wat betekent dit voor de XRP koers? De kans lijkt niet heel groot dat het XRP-fonds van REX Shares en Osprey Funds meteen grote sommen geld aantrekt. Ter vergelijking: hun eerder gelanceerde Solana-fonds heeft tot nu toe zo’n 211 miljoen dollar opgehaald, blijkt uit data van Farside Investors. Dat is niet niks, maar het is geen bedrag wat zich vertaald in een grote koersstijging. Toch is de lancering van het XRP-fonds wel degelijk belangrijk. Het maakt de cryptomunt ineens toegankelijk via traditionele brokers. En ook institutionele investeerders mogen vanwege de gereguleerde structuur nu in XRP investeren, iets wat vanwege strikte regels vaak niet mogelijk was. Het is een grote mijlpaal voor de adoptie van XRP. Maar waarschijnlijk moeten we nog tot de komst van de andere fondsen wachten voordat we iets terug kunnen zien in de koers. Voor nu weet de XRP koers in ieder geval nog niet te profiteren van het nieuws. Net als bijna iedere andere munt, is XRP vandaag gedaald. Met iets minder dan 1 procent tot ongeveer 3 dollar. Het bericht Groot Ripple nieuws: eerste XRP beursfonds wordt deze week gelanceerd is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
$0.018117
-5.63%
SOL
$235.51
-0.22%
BTC
$115,298.76
+0.27%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 02:16
Dalintis
PayPal Launches Seamless Peer-to-Peer Crypto Transfers Across Platforms
TLDR PayPal launches global P2P crypto transfers for Bitcoin, Ethereum & PYUSD Send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD easily across PayPal, Venmo & crypto wallets PayPal expands P2P crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum & PYUSD now transferable Instant crypto P2P: PayPal adds Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD transfers PayPal brings seamless global P2P transfers with Bitcoin, Ethereum & PYUSD PayPal [...] The post PayPal Launches Seamless Peer-to-Peer Crypto Transfers Across Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEND
$0.4814
-3.43%
NOW
$0.00595
+1.01%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/16 02:16
Dalintis
Breaking: PayPal’s New P2P Feature Goes Live, BTC and ETH Support Coming Soon
The post Breaking: PayPal’s New P2P Feature Goes Live, BTC and ETH Support Coming Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American multinational financial technology company PayPal has announced a new peer-to-peer (P2P) feature called “Links,” which makes it possible for users to transfer money with the help of a one-time link. The new feature allows dropping the link into any conversation (text, DM and so on). Notably, PayPal’s press release has stressed that digital assets will be added to the same P2P flow. The list of supported digital assets will include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and PayPal USD (PYUSD). The new P2P feature will initially be available in the U.S., but it will later be extended to a slew of other countries. In July, the company also introduced PayPal World, a global platform that is meant to connect various payment systems in order to enable seamless cross-border commerce. You Might Also Like PayPal’s crypto integration history PayPal was originally introduced for buying, holding and selling Bitcoin and several altcoins. The move helped to ignite a full-blown crypto rally back then. It initially made its crypto entry in the U.S. and later expanded the new feature worldwide. In 2021, it launched the “Checkout with Crypto” feature that makes it possible for merchants to accept crypto from customers. It also introduced crypto in the Venmo app in the same year. In 2022, PayPal allowed making crypto transfers to external wallets. The following year, the company rolled out its highly regulated PYUSD stablecoin. The stablecoin product currently has a market cap of roughly $1.3 billion, according to CoinGecko data. Source: https://u.today/breaking-paypals-new-p2p-feature-goes-live-btc-and-eth-support-coming-soon
U
$0.018117
-5.63%
BTC
$115,298.76
+0.27%
CAP
$0.15522
+0.27%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:15
Dalintis
Pepe Flows, Trump Token Heats Up, While BullZilla Dominates the Best Meme Coin Presales in September 2025
Three deep dives—BullZilla, Pepe, Official Trump—inside the Best Meme Coin Presales in September 2025 playbook.
TRUMP
$8.535
+0.01%
DEEP
$0.133233
-0.96%
TOKEN
$0.01357
-1.02%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 02:15
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details