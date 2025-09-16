MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Federal Reserve Stirs Markets with Rate Cut
The Federal Reserve is set to unveil its first interest rate reduction in almost a year this Wednesday. As anticipation builds, Fitch Ratings has issued a stark caution regarding the current economic landscape and the Trump administration’s fiscal policies.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Stirs Markets with Rate Cut
TRUMP
$8.534
--%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 02:38
Dalintis
American Express Launches Digital Travel Stamps On Blockchain
The post American Express Launches Digital Travel Stamps On Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights American Express launches blockchain travel stamps with no market value Digital stamps offer travelers unique souvenirs linked to journeys New app features also include AI tools and premium lounge upgrades American Express Brings Blockchain to Travel Memories American Express has added a new feature to its travel app: digital “travel stamps” designed to create lasting memories of customer journeys. The stamps are issued on Ethereum and minted as ERC-721 tokens on Coinbase’s Base network. Unlike typical NFTs, these stamps are not tradable or tied to loyalty rewards. Instead, Amex sees them as digital souvenirs, a way for cardholders to document their travels in a modern and personal format. Colin Marlow, vice president of new partnerships at Amex Digital Labs, explained the idea: “It’s technically an NFT, but we don’t present it that way. We wanted people to see these as stamps that naturally fit into the travel experience.” No Market Value but Long-Term Potential Travelers receive digital stamps whenever they use their Amex card, but the tokens are not designed for sale and carry no monetary value. Instead, American Express hopes the concept can evolve into something larger. “We weren’t looking to sell tokens or chase quick profits,” Marlow said. “The goal is to make the travel experience richer and more memorable.” The company also sees opportunities for future partnerships that could expand the utility of the stamps. More Than Just Stamps Alongside the stamps, the updated Amex app now includes enhanced planning tools and new features for Centurion Lounge users. This comes after American Express announced in May 2023 that it would integrate artificial intelligence into services ranging from fraud detection to credit limit adjustments and customer sentiment analysis. By blending AI-driven services with blockchain-backed travel keepsakes, Amex is positioning its app as both a financial tool…
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:37
Dalintis
PayPal to Integrate Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD
The post PayPal to Integrate Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal has announced that it will integrate cryptocurrency into its new peer-to-peer payment flow. The move will allow users in the United States to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PayPal USD (PYUSD), and other supported digital assets directly within the PayPal app. PayPal Links Bring Seamless Crypto Payments to Everyday Transactions According to a press release, this update extends to Venmo and a growing number of digital wallets worldwide that accept crypto and stablecoins. The launch follows the company’s earlier rollout of PayPal links, a feature that lets users create personalized, one-time payment links. Each link is private, designed for one-time use, and expires after ten days if unclaimed. These links can be dropped in text messages, emails or direct messages to request money or transfer it. By including crypto support, PayPal is positioning itself at the center of digital payment flows across apps and cross-border solutions.It says the integration will make sending crypto as easy as texting. The funds will appear instantly when accepted and can be accessed by the recipient through their PayPal dashboard. Also, PayPal has enabled merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies for payment settlements. Diego Scotti, General Manager of PayPal’s Consumer Group, said this marks a major step in the evolution of digital money movement. He emphasized that the company wants to be present wherever people are having conversations, whether through messaging apps, email, or social media. PYUSD And Crypto Set To Expand The Global P2P Growth Of Paypal The company emphasized that personal transfers between close people as well as relatives are not subject to tax reporting according to the 1099K rules. This is applicable to transfers made using PayPal and Venmo for presents, reimbursement, and sharing of bills. The payment solution firm stressed that personal transfers will remain personal, without unnecessary tax forms. The firm’s…
MOVE
$0.1249
-0.15%
CROSS
$0.23097
+1.71%
COM
$0.017356
+2.15%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:36
Dalintis
NZD/USD might break above 0.599 – UOB Group
The post NZD/USD might break above 0.599 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current price movements are likely part of a consolidation phase between 0.5935 and 0.5965. In the longer run, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could break above 0.5990; the scope for further advance may be limited, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Scope for further advance may be limited 24-HOUR VIEW: “While we held the view that ‘there is room for NZD to rise further,’ last Friday, we pointed out that ‘overbought conditions suggest that it is unlikely to be able to break above 0.5990 today.’ NZD then rose to a high of 0.5979 and then pulled back to a low of 0.5942. The price movements are likely part of a consolidation phase, expected to be between 0.5935 and 0.5965.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have been holding a positive NZD stance since early last week (see annotations in the chart below). Tracking the subsequent price movements, we highlighted last Tuesday (09 Sep, spot at 0.5940) that NZD ‘is likely to continue to rise, but it remains to be seen if the major resistance at 0.5990 is within reach.’ After NZD rose further, we indicated last Friday (12 Sep, spot at 0.5970) that ‘while there is a chance for NZD to rise above 0.5990, we believe the scope for further advance may be limited.’ We added, ‘looking ahead, the next level to watch above 0.5990 is 0.6010.’ Our view remains unchanged. On the downside, a breach of 0.5925 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that NZD is not rising further.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-might-break-above-0599-uob-group-202509151241
SER
$0.000201
-50.91%
CHANGE
$0.00192663
-0.88%
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:35
Dalintis
Ethereum Stakes a Claim as AI’s Settlement Layer With dAI Team
The post Ethereum Stakes a Claim as AI’s Settlement Layer With dAI Team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum core developer Davide Crapis unveiled the Ethereum Foundation’s new “dAI Team” on Monday, Sept. 15, positioning the network as a base for AI agents. The effort lands with clear goals and timelines. Ethereum Foundation Debuts ‘dAI Team’ to Bring AI Onchain According to the announcement, the group’s mission is to make Ethereum the preferred […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethereum-stakes-a-claim-as-ais-settlement-layer-with-dai-team/
COM
$0.017356
+2.15%
DAI
$0.9993
-0.04%
CORE
$0.4404
-0.83%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:33
Dalintis
Coinbase-backed Base takes first steps toward potential token launch
Head of Base Jesse Pollak revealed that the Base network might finally launch its own token. Base has unveiled a new roadmap that could fundamentally change its ecosystem. On Monday, September 15, at BaseCamp 2025 in Stowe, Vermont, Head of…
CHANGE
$0.00192663
-0.88%
TOKEN
$0.01357
-1.02%
Dalintis
Crypto.news
2025/09/16 02:32
Dalintis
BTC and Altcoins Rally Ahead of FOMC Meeting: Wall Street Pepe Pumps
The post BTC and Altcoins Rally Ahead of FOMC Meeting: Wall Street Pepe Pumps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 20:05 The altcoin market is heading up ahead of news that the federal reserve may cut rates, pumping hype for $WEPE’s debut on Solana. The crypto market is starting to heat up again after a cool-down following $BTC’s recent all-time high. Bitcoin increased by 4.78% on Sunday, while altcoins performed even better. $ETH grew by 7.22%, and $SOL shot up by 22.65%. Altcoins tend to perform better after significant growth in $BTC, so we’re expecting a strong winter for Wall Street Pepe, a coin with a proven track record in the meme coin space that’s making a bold shift from the Ethereum network to Solana. We’ll discuss how the $WEPE (SOL) transfer is the perfect opportunity to get involved with this coin soon. In the meantime, let’s explore why the altcoin market is improving. What’s driving the Crypto Market’s Surge? Most of the market’s surge can be attributed to rising hopes that the Federal Reserve will announce a 0.25% rate cut. In turn, this will lead to capital shifting into higher-yield assets like crypto as returns on federal bonds decrease. Source: CME Group’s FedWatch Inflation data released by the US on Wednesday also helped boost the markets. The latest stats from the Department of Labor showed that the Producer Price Index actually decreased by 0.1% month to month. As a result, while inflation still impacts the markets, there’s a general feeling that it’s not worsening, and the US is taking measured steps to address the issue. With confidence returning to crypto, we believe it’s time to explore a token that supports the future growth of the markets. We’re discussing $WEPE, a token with a solid history on the Ethereum blockchain that is now expanding to Solana. Let’s explore why $WEPE is about to benefit…
SOL
$235.44
-0.25%
BTC
$115,304.03
+0.28%
HYPE
$52.73
-1.06%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:32
Dalintis
Capital Group maakt $1B Bitcoin-bet $6B waard
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De afgelopen dagen is duidelijk geworden dat Capital Group, een van de meest vermogensbeheerders op Wall Street, een spectaculaire winst heeft geboekt met een investering in Bitcoin bedrijven. Wat begon als een inzet van ongeveer $1 miljard in 2021 is inmiddels uitgegroeid tot meer dan $6 miljard. Dit nieuws is niet alleen een keerpunt voor de reputatie van Capital Group zelf, maar benadrukt ook hoe ver Bitcoin is doorgedrongen in de wereld van traditionele financiële instellingen. Van voorzichtige belegging tot miljardenwinst Capital Group staat bekend om zijn stijl en lange termijn strategieën die vaak zijn geïnspireerd door iconen als Benjamin Graham en Warren Buffett. Toch besloot de firma onder leiding van portefeuillemanager Mark Casey in 2021 een groot belang te nemen in bedrijven die Bitcoin op hun balans hebben. Het bekendste voorbeeld is de softwaregigant Strategy (MicroStrategy) die onder leiding van oprichter Michael Saylor is uitgegroeid tot de grootste company holder van Bitcoin wereldwijd. Capital Group kocht destijds voor meer dan een half miljard dollar aandelen in dit bedrijf. De koersstijging van Strategy met ruim 2200 procent in vijf jaar tijd heeft die positie veranderd naar een belang dat miljarden waard is. Naast Strategy breidde Capital Group zijn investeringen verder uit in Metaplanet, een Japanse hotelgroep die zichzelf opnieuw uitvond als Bitcoin accumulator, en Mara Holdings, een speler in de mining sector. Door niet direct Bitcoin te kopen maar via beursgenoteerde ondernemingen blootstelling te zoeken, wist Capital Group zijn investeringsfilosofie te combineren met de groeipotentie van crypto. Bron: Bitcointreasuries.net Institutioneel vertrouwen in Bitcoin Het succes van Capital Group benadrukt een bredere trend waarin grote financiële instellingen steeds meer openstaan voor Bitcoin. Waar traditionele bedrijven nog niet zo lang geleden huiverig waren om zich te verbinden aan digitale activa, zien we nu een verschuiving richting acceptatie en strategische allocatie. Casey zelf sprak in een recente podcast zijn enthousiasme uit voor Bitcoin en noemde het een van de coolste dingen die ooit door mensen is gecreëerd. Dit vertrouwen wordt versterkt door de snelle groei van corporate treasuries die Bitcoin op hun balans zetten. Volgens recente gegevens bezitten bedrijven gezamenlijk inmiddels meer dan een miljoen BTC, ter waarde van ruim 117 miljard dollar. Toekomstige allocaties en de bredere impact De vraag die er nu is, is wat dit betekent voor de toekomst van allocaties richting Bitcoin. Het succes van Capital Group kan andere fondsen overtuigen om ook stappen te zetten, al dan niet via directe aankopen of via aandelen in Bitcoin gerelateerde bedrijven. Daarmee groeit de kans dat Bitcoin zich definitief vestigt als een beleggingscategorie naast goud, olie of andere grondstoffen. Voor beleggers is het belangrijk om te beseffen dat deze instroom niet zonder gevolgen blijft. Aan de ene kant versterkt het de legitimiteit en stabiliteit van de markt. Terwijl aan de andere kant het kan leiden tot grotere volatiliteit wanneer grote partijen besluiten winsten te nemen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Capital Group maakt $1B Bitcoin-bet $6B waard is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
BTC
$115,304.03
+0.28%
LIKE
$0.010228
+0.61%
AL
$0.0844
-7.75%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/16 02:31
Dalintis
Unveiling A Massive $950M Capital Plan For Growth
The post Unveiling A Massive $950M Capital Plan For Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling A Massive $950M Capital Plan For Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/strive-bitcoin-buys-plan/
COM
$0.017356
+2.15%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:31
Dalintis
Italy’s Bold Move: Crypto Rules That Could Change Everything
Italy applies the EU Transfer of funds Regulation, which will enhance the crypto transparency and security in 2025 with stringent transaction tracking of VASPs and CASPs. Italy has already implemented the Transfer of Funds Regulation (TFR) of the European Union as a measure of its efforts to reduce financial crimes in the cryptocurrency sector. The […] The post Italy’s Bold Move: Crypto Rules That Could Change Everything appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CHANGE
$0.00192663
-0.88%
MOVE
$0.1249
-0.15%
LIVE
$0.01777
-3.99%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 02:30
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details