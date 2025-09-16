PayPal to Integrate Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD

PayPal has announced that it will integrate cryptocurrency into its new peer-to-peer payment flow. The move will allow users in the United States to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PayPal USD (PYUSD), and other supported digital assets directly within the PayPal app. PayPal Links Bring Seamless Crypto Payments to Everyday Transactions According to a press release, this update extends to Venmo and a growing number of digital wallets worldwide that accept crypto and stablecoins. The launch follows the company's earlier rollout of PayPal links, a feature that lets users create personalized, one-time payment links. Each link is private, designed for one-time use, and expires after ten days if unclaimed. These links can be dropped in text messages, emails or direct messages to request money or transfer it. By including crypto support, PayPal is positioning itself at the center of digital payment flows across apps and cross-border solutions.It says the integration will make sending crypto as easy as texting. The funds will appear instantly when accepted and can be accessed by the recipient through their PayPal dashboard. Also, PayPal has enabled merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies for payment settlements. Diego Scotti, General Manager of PayPal's Consumer Group, said this marks a major step in the evolution of digital money movement. He emphasized that the company wants to be present wherever people are having conversations, whether through messaging apps, email, or social media. PYUSD And Crypto Set To Expand The Global P2P Growth Of Paypal The company emphasized that personal transfers between close people as well as relatives are not subject to tax reporting according to the 1099K rules. This is applicable to transfers made using PayPal and Venmo for presents, reimbursement, and sharing of bills. The payment solution firm stressed that personal transfers will remain personal, without unnecessary tax forms. The firm's…