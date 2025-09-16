Satoshi-era whale converts 35,991 BTC into 886,371 ETH
The post Satoshi-era whale converts 35,991 BTC into 886,371 ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wallet labeled as “Satoshi‑era” executed a massive swap: 35,991 BTC, valued at approximately 4.04 billion dollars according to CoinMarketCap, were exchanged for 886,371 ETH, estimated around 4.07 billion dollars based on CoinMarketCap. The operation, monitored on-chain by analysis tools like Glassnode, has reignited attention on liquidity, accumulation, and potential domino effects on the price of Ethereum. External analyses and market research indicate how movements of institutional capital and from large wallets can have pronounced impacts on the depth of order books in the short term Chainalysis, while on-chain circulating supply data confirm the proportions indicated on Etherscan Etherscan. According to data collected by our editorial team, verified through Glassnode and Etherscan at 23:45 CEST on September 15, 2025, the swap is attributable to net flows that have traversed multiple liquidity pools; market analysts observe consistent signals of capital reallocation from Bitcoin to Ethereum. Key Points (in brief) BTC sold: 35.991 BTC (≈ 4.04 billion USD at the time of recording, data from CoinMarketCap) ETH received: 886.371 ETH (≈ 4.07 billion USD at the time of recording, data from CoinMarketCap) Time window: September 15, 2025 (CEST), spot price referred to 11:45 PM CEST Relative impact: 886,371 ETH represent about 0.74% of the circulating supply of Ethereum, estimated at 120,000,000 ETH (on-chain data as of 09/15/2025 from Etherscan), while 35,991 BTC correspond to about 0.18% of the Bitcoin supply, with an estimated circulation of ~19.65 million units (data from CoinMarketCap/Etherscan); Related flows: recent BTC movements to hot wallets suggest the possibility of further ETH purchases; for more insights on the concept of hot wallets, see our internal guide Hot wallet (glossary). What Happened (and Why It Matters) According to on-chain monitoring, the wallet in question has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, with a value discrepancy in line with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 02:40