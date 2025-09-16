Will it support capital plans?

Barrick Mining Corporation (B Quick) has agreed to sell its Hemlo Gold Mine in Canada to Carcetti Capital Corp. for gross proceeds of up to $1.09 billion, including an $875 million cash consideration. The divestment, which is expected to conclude within the fourth quarter of 2025, marks the end of a successful chapter at Hemlo. The proceeds from the divestment are expected to be used to strengthen the balance sheet and return capital to its shareholders. Hemlo, which Barrick has been operating for more than three decades, has produced more than 21 million ounces of gold. Hemlo, which produced 143,000 ounces of gold last year, is Barrick's last operating mine in Canada — a key region for Barrick. The company plans to unlock upcoming opportunities in the region through a number of early-stage projects and exploration targets. It will look for opportunities to find and operate world-class gold and copper mines in the country. Barrick has divested or exited several non-core assets to sharpen its focus on Tier 1 assets. It completed the sale of its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska in June 2025. It has also agreed to sell the Alturas Project in Chile to a subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore), with the deal expected to close within the third quarter of 2025. Prior to this, Barrick divested Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) in Australia, the Massawa project in Senegal and Lagunas Norte in Peru, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Combined with the sale of Donlin and Alturas, Barrick expects to generate over $2 billion from the divestment of non-core asset sales this year. These funds will support its capital allocation strategy, which focuses on reinforcing its balance sheet and delivering returns to its shareholders. Among Barrick's major peers, Newmont Corporation (NEM) completed its non-core divestiture…