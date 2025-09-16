2025-09-16 Tuesday

Will it support capital plans?

The post Will it support capital plans? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Barrick Mining Corporation (B Quick) has agreed to sell its Hemlo Gold Mine in Canada to Carcetti Capital Corp. for gross proceeds of up to $1.09 billion, including an $875 million cash consideration. The divestment, which is expected to conclude within the fourth quarter of 2025, marks the end of a successful chapter at Hemlo. The proceeds from the divestment are expected to be used to strengthen the balance sheet and return capital to its shareholders. Hemlo, which Barrick has been operating for more than three decades, has produced more than 21 million ounces of gold. Hemlo, which produced 143,000 ounces of gold last year, is Barrick’s last operating mine in Canada — a key region for Barrick. The company plans to unlock upcoming opportunities in the region through a number of early-stage projects and exploration targets. It will look for opportunities to find and operate world-class gold and copper mines in the country.  Barrick has divested or exited several non-core assets to sharpen its focus on Tier 1 assets. It completed the sale of its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska in June 2025. It has also agreed to sell the Alturas Project in Chile to a subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore), with the deal expected to close within the third quarter of 2025. Prior to this, Barrick divested Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) in Australia, the Massawa project in Senegal and Lagunas Norte in Peru, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Combined with the sale of Donlin and Alturas, Barrick expects to generate over $2 billion from the divestment of non-core asset sales this year. These funds will support its capital allocation strategy, which focuses on reinforcing its balance sheet and delivering returns to its shareholders. Among Barrick’s major peers, Newmont Corporation (NEM) completed its non-core divestiture…
2025/09/16 02:47
Strategy’s Bitcoin Stash Tops $73B After Fresh $60M Buy

Strategy lifted its Bitcoin treasury to 638,985 BTC worth more than $73 billion after buying 525 BTC for about $60 million, Michael Saylor said in a Monday notice. The company reported an average price of $114,562 per coin. At publication time, BTC stood near $114,895. Strategy Bitcoin holdings hit 638,985 BTC and $73 billion The […] The post Strategy’s Bitcoin Stash Tops $73B After Fresh $60M Buy appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/09/16 02:45
Bitcoin To Reach $750,000 In The Next 5 Years, Pantera Capital's Dan Morehead Says

Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead on Monday announced plans for a Solana-focused digital asset treasury company to be listed on Nasdaq as he expects the structural Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market to stay intact.read more
2025/09/16 02:44
DEAL Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contracts

The post DEAL Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contracts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the global cryptocurrency market heats up, XRP is showing a new upward trend, driven by cross-border payments and institutional adoption. Recently, XRP’s market activity has continued to rise, with daily trading volumes hitting record highs, making it a focal point for investors. Against this backdrop, DEAL Mining, a renowned UK cloud mining platform, announced the launch of new XRP cloud mining investment contracts, offering users a new option with low barriers to entry, high transparency, and daily settlement. Investment Opportunities in XRP’s Upward Trend XRP has long been a key crypto asset in cross-border payments. With increasing institutional adoption and the expansion of payment networks, market demand for XRP has grown significantly. Investors generally believe this trend provides solid support for XRP’s price appreciation. However, while buying XRP directly allows for participation in price increases, it remains subject to price volatility and market sentiment. In contrast, XRP cloud mining contracts offer investors an alternative: providing daily settlement while aligning with the broader market trend. Investor Benefits and Assistance DEAL Mining’s XRP cloud mining investment contracts offer users the following advantages in the current environment: Daily settlement: Users receive results without having to wait for market price movements. Risk reduction: Principal is returned upon contract maturity, effectively alleviating the pressure of large price fluctuations. Easy entry: No mining machine or technical background required; new users can register and receive $15 in free computing power. Diversification: Beyond mainstream currencies like BTC and ETH, investors can diversify their portfolios through XRP investment contracts. 24/7 support: The platform provides 24/7 online customer support, ensuring users receive professional answers and assistance at any time. Company Background DEAL Mining, founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, currently has over 6.9 million users in over 200 countries and regions. The platform has obtained a FinCEN…
2025/09/16 02:43
Solana treasury demand and ETF inflows rise as Helius plans $1.25 billion SOL offering

Solana (SOL) experienced a surge in corporate acquisition activity on Monday, following a $1.25 billion offering from Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) and a 6.8 million SOL purchase by Forward Industries.
2025/09/16 02:42
What Analysts Say & Why Snorter Token Gains

The post What Analysts Say & Why Snorter Token Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Price Prediction in September: What Analysts Say & Why Snorter Token Gains Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-price-prediction-in-september-snorter-token-gains/
2025/09/16 02:42
Nvidia to spend $6.3 billion on CoreWeave cloud in latest AI infrastructure deal

The post Nvidia to spend $6.3 billion on CoreWeave cloud in latest AI infrastructure deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia just locked in a $6.3 billion agreement with CoreWeave, giving the New Jersey-based data center firm one hell of a guarantee. Announced Monday, the deal ensures that Nvidia will cover any unused cloud capacity through April 13, 2032. If CoreWeave can’t sell it, Nvidia still pays. That’s the deal. According to Reuters, this is an extension of a prior agreement signed in April 2023, and now it’s stretched out for another seven years. CoreWeave shares jumped 8% after the announcement. The company runs AI-heavy data centers in both the U.S. and Europe, offering access to Nvidia’s GPUs, the same chips that power large-scale AI tools like ChatGPT. The deal cements CoreWeave as one of Nvidia’s biggest infrastructure allies and gives them cover if demand dips. Right now, AI is hot. But Nvidia’s saying: if that changes, we’ve still got your back. Nvidia commits to buying unused capacity Barclays analysts said this updated contract acts as a safety net for CoreWeave. “The amended agreement serves as a backstop,” they explained, “ensuring capacity will be leveraged irrespective of the end customer.” The analysts also pointed out that this $6.3 billion spend gives Nvidia more control over cloud operations without relying too much on giants like Microsoft or OpenAI. That matters because CoreWeave is already tightly tied to OpenAI. Back in March, the two companies signed a five-year, $11.9 billion deal for CoreWeave to provide cloud infrastructure. On top of that, OpenAI committed to spending another $4 billion by April 2029. The connection’s deep. Nvidia’s investment adds even more weight to that triangle: Nvidia, CoreWeave, OpenAI. Demand’s been surging. CoreWeave reported a major uptick in usage for Q2, driven by AI adoption. But the bills are also climbing. The company’s operating expenses quadrupled to $1.19 billion in that quarter. The growth is…
2025/09/16 02:41
Coinbase Exploring Native Token for Base Chain, According to Brian Armstrong and Jesse Pollak

Executives from the top crypto exchange in the US say the company is looking at introducing a token for its own native blockchain. In a post on X, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the exchange is exploring the creation of a Base network token, noting that it “could be a great tool for accelerating […] The post Coinbase Exploring Native Token for Base Chain, According to Brian Armstrong and Jesse Pollak appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
2025/09/16 02:41
Satoshi-era whale converts 35,991 BTC into 886,371 ETH

The post Satoshi-era whale converts 35,991 BTC into 886,371 ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wallet labeled as “Satoshi‑era” executed a massive swap: 35,991 BTC, valued at approximately 4.04 billion dollars according to CoinMarketCap, were exchanged for 886,371 ETH, estimated around 4.07 billion dollars based on CoinMarketCap. The operation, monitored on-chain by analysis tools like Glassnode, has reignited attention on liquidity, accumulation, and potential domino effects on the price of Ethereum. External analyses and market research indicate how movements of institutional capital and from large wallets can have pronounced impacts on the depth of order books in the short term Chainalysis, while on-chain circulating supply data confirm the proportions indicated on Etherscan Etherscan. According to data collected by our editorial team, verified through Glassnode and Etherscan at 23:45 CEST on September 15, 2025, the swap is attributable to net flows that have traversed multiple liquidity pools; market analysts observe consistent signals of capital reallocation from Bitcoin to Ethereum. Key Points (in brief) BTC sold: 35.991 BTC (≈ 4.04 billion USD at the time of recording, data from CoinMarketCap) ETH received: 886.371 ETH (≈ 4.07 billion USD at the time of recording, data from CoinMarketCap) Time window: September 15, 2025 (CEST), spot price referred to 11:45 PM CEST Relative impact: 886,371 ETH represent about 0.74% of the circulating supply of Ethereum, estimated at 120,000,000 ETH (on-chain data as of 09/15/2025 from Etherscan), while 35,991 BTC correspond to about 0.18% of the Bitcoin supply, with an estimated circulation of ~19.65 million units (data from CoinMarketCap/Etherscan); Related flows: recent BTC movements to hot wallets suggest the possibility of further ETH purchases; for more insights on the concept of hot wallets, see our internal guide Hot wallet (glossary). What Happened (and Why It Matters) According to on-chain monitoring, the wallet in question has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, with a value discrepancy in line with…
2025/09/16 02:40
Large Bitcoin Holders Cut Balances by 715K BTC as Market Absorbs Supply

Following March 2024, there has been a substantial Bitcoin supply redistribution in the market, with massive holders, selling a combined 715,000 BTC.
2025/09/16 02:40
