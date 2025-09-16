MEXC birža
The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention
Chasing the Next Big ROI Story Every crypto cycle has its breakout winners. Bitcoin rewarded early adopters with generational wealth. Ethereum turned smart contracts into a multi-billion-dollar revolution. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu proved memes could move markets. Today, the spotlight shifts again—toward a presale token that blends community culture, technology, and scarcity. Analysts say it […] The post The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 03:00
The Fellowship PAC launches with $100M for pro-crypto candidate
The post The Fellowship PAC launches with $100M for pro-crypto candidate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fellowship PAC, a newly registered super political action committee (super PAC), announced on Sept 15 that it is launching with more than $100 million committed to supporting candidates who promote transparency, digital asset innovation, and entrepreneurship. According to its statement, the Fellowship PAC positions itself as a pro-crypto, pro-innovation committee designed to ensure the United States maintains its global leadership in digital assets. The group, which registered with the Federal Election Commission under ID C00915181, emphasizes trust and accountability as its differentiators. Its stated mission is to align the interests of crypto entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers while reinforcing America’s role in shaping the future of blockchain-based finance and entrepreneurship. The PAC said it would focus on backing candidates who commit to transparent and predictable digital asset rules, safeguard the country’s competitive edge in technology, and provide regulatory clarity to prevent talent and companies from moving offshore. Political committees of this type cannot coordinate directly with candidates or parties, but they can raise and spend unlimited amounts on independent expenditures. There have been several other crypto-focused PACs launched in recent months. Fairshake, one of the largest crypto-aligned super PACs, raised more than $100 million across the 2024 cycle with support from Coinbase, Ripple, and various venture firms. Back in August, Politico reported that Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss had also contributed millions to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC. It’s unclear who’s behind the new PAC. The Fellowship PAC did not return a request for comment by the time of publication. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/the-fellowship-pac-launches-with-100m-for-pro-crypto-candidate
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:58
PayPal Launches Shareable ‘PayPal links’ P2P Payment Service With Upcoming Crypto Support
PayPal introduces "PayPal links" for P2P payments via shareable URLs, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD integration coming soon to enable instant cross-border transactions. The post PayPal Launches Shareable ‘PayPal links’ P2P Payment Service With Upcoming Crypto Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/16 02:56
Base officially explores native token launch to boost decentralization and global growth
The post Base officially explores native token launch to boost decentralization and global growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Base officially announced exploration of a native network token during its Base Camp event on Sept. 15, marking a potential milestone for Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network as it targets global adoption. Base founder Jesse Pollak delivered the announcement during his presentation at the event, outlining the network’s vision to scale from tens of millions to billions of users globally. Pollak positioned the token exploration within three core principles: achieving complete decentralization, aligning builders and creators as economic participants, and pushing the boundaries of crypto to unlock new systems. He stated: “The economy can only work if we’re the ones shaping it and benefiting from it.” Additionally, he explained the rationale behind creator and developer alignment through tokenization. Base currently operates as a stage one rollup, consisting of a decentralized fraud or proof submission system and a security council. However, it is not fully decentralized, requiring additional work to achieve complete decentralization in stage two. The potential token represents a mechanism to accelerate this transition while incentivizing ecosystem participation. Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, confirmed the development via X, stating the token “could be a great tool for accelerating decentralization and expanding creator and developer growth in the ecosystem.” Armstrong emphasized that no definitive plans exist, referring to the announcement as a philosophical update as the team explores possibilities. Three key commitments Pollak made three explicit commitments regarding token development. Base remains committed to building on Ethereum, rejecting speculation about alternative blockchain foundations. Further, the team pledges to “do this right” by collaborating with regulators and legislators, drawing on Coinbase’s 15-year compliance track record. Finally, Base commits to transparent development, building “in the open” through community engagement and feedback. The announcement follows Base’s decision to embrace transparency over secretive development. Pollak acknowledged receiving advice to keep exploration private but…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:52
Unlock Daily Crypto Profits Without Owning Any Hardware
GBC Mining lets you earn daily crypto profits with zero hardware. Start with a free $20 bonus, choose a plan from $20+, and get passive income paid daily.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 02:50
Ethereum Foundation creates dAI Team to make a settlement layer for AI
The Ethereum Foundation has created the dAI Team, led by research scientist Davide Crapis, to make a settlement layer for AI and the machine economy.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 02:50
Ripple Price Could Reach $4 This Year But XRP 2.0 Set To Skyrocket From Just $0.10 To $2.50 Before October
Yet, attention is rapidly shifting to Remittix, dubbed XRP 2.0, which has stunned the market with record-breaking demand. At just […] The post Ripple Price Could Reach $4 This Year But XRP 2.0 Set To Skyrocket From Just $0.10 To $2.50 Before October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/16 02:50
Drone Campaign Pushes Russian Gas To $9 A Gallon, When There Is Any
The post Drone Campaign Pushes Russian Gas To $9 A Gallon, When There Is Any appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Drone strike on a Russian oil refinery Noelreports via X/Twitter Russia is facing gas shortages, as refinery after refinery goes up in flames under a growing onslaught from Ukrainian drones. Evidence for the problem comes from multiple sources. It is illegal for Russians to share images of drone attacks on social media, but people still post videos of exploding refineries. And we are beginning to hear the first rumblings on Russian social media about the impact the strikes having on everyday life. Putin’s war is coming home, and it will affect everyone. Price Of War Hits The Pumps Map of recent strikes on Russian oil refineries – fundraiser here https://www.help99.co/patches/special-kherson-cat-14th-nafo-campaign Special Kherson Cat via X/Twitter According to Russian official statistics, gas is now at an average of $2.66 per gallon. Nobody believes those statistics, which show a rise of almost 3% in the last month. The real figure for the average is undoubtedly significantly higher, but it is starting to be irrelevant. Because gas is getting harder to find. According to reports on Russian social media two weeks ago in the Sokolsky District of Nizhny Novgorod a few hundred miles east of Moscow, gas stations had been completely out of gas for several days. Locals were driving to neighboring cities to fill up cars and fuel cans. Since then the shortages have spread. Visioner, writing on Twitter/X, notes that shortages had spread across ten other areas — Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Penza, Rostov, Astrakhan, Kalmykia and Tatarstan. The Institute for the Study of War says that Russian state media starting to discuss gasoline shortages openly, though often playing them down and suggesting routine causes. At the end of July, Russia imposed an export ban on gasoline, supposedly because of demands from “summer travel and grain harvesting” according to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:50
The Strive, Inc. (ASST) Stock: Crashes 24% as $750M Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Unfolds
TLDR Strive pivots to Bitcoin treasury with $750M financing, stock drops 24.7%. Strive unveils $750M Bitcoin plan, stock plunges amid bold treasury shift. Strive bets $750M on Bitcoin treasury, shares sink nearly 25% Monday. Strive launches Bitcoin treasury push, stock tumbles on financing news. Strive fuels Bitcoin war chest with $750M raise, investors send stock [...] The post The Strive, Inc. (ASST) Stock: Crashes 24% as $750M Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Unfolds appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/16 02:49
REX-Osprey to debut first XRP ETF in the US this week
The post REX-Osprey to debut first XRP ETF in the US this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The REX-Osprey XRPR ETF will be launched as a spot ETF product that is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (’40 Act). The fund provides exposure to XRP while also holding cash, US Treasuries, and derivatives, offering a hybrid investment option. The REX-Osprey XRPR ETF is set to debut this week as a spot product structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund holds XRP along with cash, Treasuries, and derivatives. The ETF operates with additional regulatory oversight compared to traditional spot crypto products due to its ’40 Act structure. The fund combines direct XRP exposure with traditional financial instruments and derivative positions. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-osprey-xrpr-spot-etf-launches-xrp-cash-treasuries-40-act/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:49
