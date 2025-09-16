Drone Campaign Pushes Russian Gas To $9 A Gallon, When There Is Any

Drone strike on a Russian oil refinery Noelreports via X/Twitter Russia is facing gas shortages, as refinery after refinery goes up in flames under a growing onslaught from Ukrainian drones. Evidence for the problem comes from multiple sources. It is illegal for Russians to share images of drone attacks on social media, but people still post videos of exploding refineries. And we are beginning to hear the first rumblings on Russian social media about the impact the strikes having on everyday life. Putin's war is coming home, and it will affect everyone. Price Of War Hits The Pumps Map of recent strikes on Russian oil refineries – fundraiser here https://www.help99.co/patches/special-kherson-cat-14th-nafo-campaign Special Kherson Cat via X/Twitter According to Russian official statistics, gas is now at an average of $2.66 per gallon. Nobody believes those statistics, which show a rise of almost 3% in the last month. The real figure for the average is undoubtedly significantly higher, but it is starting to be irrelevant. Because gas is getting harder to find. According to reports on Russian social media two weeks ago in the Sokolsky District of Nizhny Novgorod a few hundred miles east of Moscow, gas stations had been completely out of gas for several days. Locals were driving to neighboring cities to fill up cars and fuel cans. Since then the shortages have spread. Visioner, writing on Twitter/X, notes that shortages had spread across ten other areas — Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Penza, Rostov, Astrakhan, Kalmykia and Tatarstan. The Institute for the Study of War says that Russian state media starting to discuss gasoline shortages openly, though often playing them down and suggesting routine causes. At the end of July, Russia imposed an export ban on gasoline, supposedly because of demands from "summer travel and grain harvesting" according to…