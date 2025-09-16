2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bitwise Avalanche ETF Inches Closer to U.S. Market With Fresh S-1 Filing

Bitwise Avalanche ETF Inches Closer to U.S. Market With Fresh S-1 Filing

TLDR: Bitwise has filed an S-1 with the SEC to launch a new Avalanche ETF for U.S. investors. The ETF will track the CME CF Avalanche–Dollar Reference Rate to determine daily NAV. Bitwise secured Delaware registration for the ETF before filing with the SEC. The ETF plans to issue shares in 10,000-unit baskets to authorized [...] The post Bitwise Avalanche ETF Inches Closer to U.S. Market With Fresh S-1 Filing appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.018107-5.68%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04507-0.02%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/16 17:27
Dalintis
Tim Cook says Apple investors back his $600 billion American push

Tim Cook says Apple investors back his $600 billion American push

Tim Cook said Apple will invest $600 billion in U.S. manufacturing over four years, with 79 factories set to benefit.
Union
U$0.018107-5.68%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586+0.58%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.013023+0.81%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 17:26
Dalintis
Nebius Group(NBIS) Stock: Climbs Amid $3.16B Convertible Notes & $1B Share Offering

Nebius Group(NBIS) Stock: Climbs Amid $3.16B Convertible Notes & $1B Share Offering

TLDR Nebius stock rises as $1B equity raise and $3.16B notes boost growth plans $4B+ boost fuels Nebius’ AI, data center, and global scale-up ambitions Nebius gains on Wall Street amid strong AI funding and Microsoft deal Nebius closes $4.16B funding to expand AI infra, shares climb to $91.49 With new capital and Microsoft deal, [...] The post Nebius Group(NBIS) Stock: Climbs Amid $3.16B Convertible Notes & $1B Share Offering appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1358-8.61%
Boost
BOOST$0.08243-11.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.23%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/16 17:25
Dalintis
Can live streaming be tokenized? How Pump.fun builds a creator capital market to challenge Twitch and Kickstarter

Can live streaming be tokenized? How Pump.fun builds a creator capital market to challenge Twitch and Kickstarter

By Alea Research Compiled by Tim, PANews The rise of livestreaming has transformed content from a pastime into a highly leveraged market. Unlike traditional work models, where one hour of labor earns a fixed return, livestreaming multiplies the value of that hour by the number of viewers. A single hour of content can generate thousands of hours of viewer attention, a capital asset that can be monetized by advertisers, platforms, and creators. However, creator income distribution remains highly skewed. On Twitch and YouTube, revenue primarily comes from subscription fees and advertising revenue. Due to their tiered revenue-sharing model, the average streamer retains only 50% of subscription revenue, while top creators can earn over 10 times that. New entrants like Kick disrupted this model by allowing streamers to retain 95% of subscription revenue, sparking a platform arms race between Kick and Twitch and generating multimillion-dollar contract deals. Entering this market is Pump.fun, a platform known for issuing meme tokens. In mid-2025, it quietly launched a live streaming feature and adopted a dynamic charging model that links the streamer's income to the performance of their tokens. This issue will explore Pump.fun's creator capital market operating model, analyze its strategic significance in competing against Kick and Twitch, and clarify the value of live streaming tokenization. The Current Situation: Kick vs. Twitch Twitch pioneered the live streaming industry, boasting an average of 1.5 billion hours of monthly viewing time. The platform employs a standard revenue-sharing model for most creators: a 50/50 split on subscription revenue, and a 55/45 split on advertising revenue from its ad incentive program. Top creators who reach the "Partner Plus Program" receive an even more generous 70/30 subscription split. This mechanism creates a Pareto dynamic, with top creators capturing 80% of viewing time and revenue, while smaller creators compete fiercely for the remaining 20%. [Note: Pareto dynamics refers to the process of resource allocation or decision-making, whereby continuous adjustments and optimization are made to continuously approach or maintain a Pareto optimal state (a state where no party can further improve its own benefits without harming the interests of others).] For example, Kai Cenat is the top-ranked streamer on Twitch, with active subscribers and revenue almost exceeding the combined total of the second to tenth top streamers. Kick, founded in 2022 with support from the gambling platform Stake.com, challenged Twitch by promising to offer streamers a 95% share of subscription revenue and allowing them to broadcast content restricted by Twitch, such as gambling. Kick also signed high-paying contracts with top Twitch streamers to facilitate transfers, reportedly signing top Twitch streamer xQc to a two-year, $100 million non-exclusive contract and Amouranth for $30 million to $40 million. During the period of these announcements, Kick added over a million new users. These moves demonstrate that live-streaming platforms are willing to spend heavily to attract attention, though revenue still comes from subscriptions, advertising, and tips from viewers. The Essence of Live Streaming: Attention Economics and Pareto Dynamics There's a common misconception that live streaming is a zero-sum game, where competition intensifies as more streamers join, tipping, and viewing time become diluted. In reality, attention follows a Pareto distribution, with a small number of viral creators capturing the vast majority of viewers, while the majority struggle to survive. When top streamers like Kai Cenat or IShowSpeed ​​start live streaming, they actually expand their audience: millions of fans who might otherwise never use the new platform sign up specifically to watch. This phenomenon explains why the Kick platform is willing to pay huge signing fees: introducing attention capital can promote the growth of the entire ecosystem rather than eroding the audience base of existing anchors. On the pumpfun platform, traditional Twitch streamers have begun to migrate (such as League of Legends streamer BunnyFuFuu): The Pump.fun platform achieves this dynamic by leveraging fan spending power through tokens. Core viewers already have a monthly tipping budget, and purchasing streamer tokens simply converts this expenditure into a tradable asset. Holders actively promote the streamer (driving up the token price), and if a creator suddenly becomes popular, early supporters can share in the profits. In this way, streamer tokens transform tipping behavior into equity investment, deeply aligning fan interests with the creator's success while effectively mitigating the perceived "dilution" of popularity when new streamers become available. Entering the creator capital market Pump.fun's transformation into livestreaming introduces a new economic model: streamer tokens. Instead of tipping or subscribing (or perhaps even simultaneously), viewers purchase tokens tied to a specific streamer. The value of these tokens fluctuates based on supply and demand, creating an investment mechanism that allows fans to speculate on a creator's popularity. The anchor can earn transaction fees for each transaction. Under the Project Ascend plan, the maximum fee for small-cap tokens is 0.95%. The fee will naturally decrease as the token market value grows, and can be as low as 0.05%. Pump.fun has now restored live streaming functionality for some users and strengthened content review to prohibit violent and animal abuse content, but its most critical innovation lies in directly linking fan engagement with creator income through a tokenized economic cycle. Pump.fun’s tokenized live streaming model Project Ascend adjusted Pump.fun's original fixed 0.05% creator fee to a floating mechanism: 0.95% for tokens with a market capitalization below $300,000, and only 0.05% for tokens over $20 million. This mechanism allows small creators to earn nearly 1% of each token transaction. According to Blockworks, this update helped Pump.fun regain market share, with total platform revenue exceeding $834 million, annualized revenue approaching $492 million, and driving daily buyback volume to over $68 million. Pump.fun, which had suspended live streaming due to dangerous stunts, has now reopened its live streaming feature, currently available to 5% of its users, and has implemented stricter rules: violence, animal cruelty and hate speech are prohibited. Viewers can freely buy and sell streamer tokens without permission, with no single entity controlling liquidity. Viewers' ability to go long or short on streamers' tokens not only increases market depth but also provides price signals about community sentiment. Tokens tied to creators' performance also incentivize them to maintain a consistent livestreaming frequency and community engagement. Why choose Pump.fun instead of Twitch or Kick? Token Incentives: Unlike Twitch or Kick, fans don't receive financial rewards for tips or subscriptions; on Pump.fun, tips are converted into an asset. As the streamer's popularity grows, their tokens may appreciate in value, creating speculative upside for early supporters. Creators' income scales with their success: Streamers' income is no longer limited by fixed subscription fees. They can earn fees from token trading volume and benefit from network effects as more traders join. Pump.fun's dynamic fee model means that small creators can earn up to 19 times more per transaction than with the old fixed fee model. Community Ownership: Streamers and viewers share economic incentives. This could encourage more collaborative content, such as shared tasks or community decision-making about future streams. Conclusion Pump.fun believes that by tokenizing its fan base and allowing fans to share in revenue dividends, it can expand its reach and tipping scale. Whether Pump.fun can replicate the rapid growth of live streaming platform Kick in its early days depends on its ability to attract top streamers, maintain a strict content review mechanism, and expand its dynamic fee model. But if the experiment succeeds, it could usher in a new paradigm for the creator economy, one that blends live streaming, trading, and speculation.
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.64%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009645+5.37%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/16 17:25
Dalintis
Peak XV And HongShan Back AI Startup Tackling Online Counterfeits In $48 Million Round

Peak XV And HongShan Back AI Startup Tackling Online Counterfeits In $48 Million Round

The post Peak XV And HongShan Back AI Startup Tackling Online Counterfeits In $48 Million Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marq Vision, an AI-powered anti-counterfeits startup cofounded by a South Korean Harvard Law School graduate, has raised $48 million in a funding round led by Peak XV Partners, the former India and Southeast Asia arm of Sequoia Capital. Other investors who participated in the Series B round include HongShan Capital Group (HSG), the ex-China arm of Sequoia; Salesforce Ventures; Y Combinator and its partner emeritus Michael Seibel; Altos Ventures; South Korean venture capital firm Atinum Investment and Japan’s Coral Capital, Marq Vision said in a statement on Monday. The Los Angeles-based startup, which also has offices in South Korea, Japan, China and France, said the round brings its total funding raised to $90 million. Marq Vision was cofounded in 2020 by Mark Lee, a former McKinsey consultant who holds a Doctor of Law from Harvard, to identify counterfeits in online listings using AI. Since then, the startup has expanded to help businesses uncover and remove other intellectual property violations, including impersonated accounts, unauthorized sales and pirated content, across e-commerce and social media platforms. Marq Vision said its AI tool has been adopted by some 350 companies globally, including U.K. beauty products maker Lush and South Korean tycoon Kim Chang-soo’s apparel retailer F&F. The startup also offers legal services against counterfeiting operations in China and the U.S. in partnership with law firms, as well as helping companies handle trademark registrations. Following the funding round, Marq Vision said it’s expanding into Japan, while integrating Salesforce data to improve return on investment tracking for its customers. “We’ve reached a moment where AI-powered brand control is no longer optional; it’s the foundation for sustainable growth,” said Lee, CEO of Marq Vision, in the statement. “The most valuable companies in the world will be the ones that can own and control their IP and brand…
B
B$0.53517+1.12%
SynFutures
F$0.016803-7.28%
Sidekick
K$0.1658-9.00%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:25
Dalintis
Trump Crypto Endorsements Spark Interest as XRP Tundra Unveils Dual Token System, Creating ‘Unprecedented Wealth Opportunity

Trump Crypto Endorsements Spark Interest as XRP Tundra Unveils Dual Token System, Creating ‘Unprecedented Wealth Opportunity

The post Trump Crypto Endorsements Spark Interest as XRP Tundra Unveils Dual Token System, Creating ‘Unprecedented Wealth Opportunity appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News When Donald Trump began promoting crypto policies in early 2025, market observers noticed more than political theater. His Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology executive order formed a Presidential Working Group for digital assets. He also floated the idea of a strategic US reserve that would hold XRP alongside Bitcoin, ETH, SOL, and ADA …
Solana
SOL$235.46-0.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535+0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08867-2.65%
Dalintis
CoinPedia2025/09/16 17:25
Dalintis
In 2025, Bitcoin and Ethereum will usher in a new round of value surge: LgMining will lead the future of cloud mining with advanced equipment.

In 2025, Bitcoin and Ethereum will usher in a new round of value surge: LgMining will lead the future of cloud mining with advanced equipment.

The post In 2025, Bitcoin and Ethereum will usher in a new round of value surge: LgMining will lead the future of cloud mining with advanced equipment. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, one thing has remained constant: the demand for powerful, efficient, and reliable mining solutions. As the market for Bitcoin continues to grow, so does the need for high-performance mining equipment. However, for many potential miners, the upfront cost of hardware, maintenance, and energy consumption can be prohibitively high. This is where cloud mining platforms like LgMining come into play, providing a cutting-edge, user-friendly solution for those looking to enter the world of cryptocurrency mining. What is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining allows individuals to mine cryptocurrencies without the need to own and operate physical mining hardware. Instead of purchasing expensive mining rigs, renting space in data centers, or worrying about electricity bills and maintenance, cloud mining enables users to lease mining power remotely from specialized providers. The provider, in turn, manages the mining hardware, ensuring it is always running efficiently and generating cryptocurrency rewards for the user. This model has proven to be a popular choice for both beginners and experienced miners who want to profit from cryptocurrency mining without the technical challenges and financial risks associated with traditional mining.LgMining’s Cutting-Edge Cloud Mining EquipmentLgMining stands at the forefront of the cloud mining industry, offering some of the most advanced cloud mining equipment available. The platform utilizes state-of-the-art mining rigs that are specifically designed to deliver optimal performance and efficiency. These high-end devices are powered by the latest technologies, enabling them to mine Bitcoin at an exceptional rate while maintaining a consistent level of performance. When it comes to mining Bitcoin, one of the biggest challenges is ensuring that mining operations remain stable and efficient over time. With LgMining’s advanced cloud mining equipment, users can rest assured that they are leveraging the best technology available to maximize their mining potential. This advanced hardware is continuously upgraded…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04626+4.87%
Triathon
GROW$0.025--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017355+2.14%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:23
Dalintis
MoonPay Acquires Meso to Accelerate Global Payments Network Expansion

MoonPay Acquires Meso to Accelerate Global Payments Network Expansion

Highlights: MoonPay acquires Meso to accelerate its global payments network expansion. Meso’s co-founders join MoonPay in senior leadership roles. MoonPay strengthens its system with Helio, Iron, and Decent.xyz acquisitions. Crypto payment solution provider MoonPay has announced the acquisition of payments startup Meso to strengthen its global financial infrastructure. The deal brings new leadership talent while aligning with the company’s mission to unify banks, card networks, stablecoins, and blockchains. Although the acquisition cost was not revealed, the expansion marks a significant milestone for MoonPay’s growing network, as per the statement. we're excited to share that MoonPay has acquired Meso to help us build crypto's largest global payments network Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills will be joining our team as new CTO and SVP of Product let's get to work! pic.twitter.com/fMP22ihdbH — MoonPay (@moonpay) September 15, 2025 Strengthening Leadership with Experienced Innovators Meso’s co-founders will now be joining MoonPay in senior leadership roles. Ali Aghareza will be Chief Technology Officer, and Ben Mills, Senior Vice President of Product. Both executives previously held executive positions at Braintree, PayPal, and Venmo, where they helped scale widely adopted payment systems. MoonPay’s co-founder and CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright, highlighted the impact of the acquisition. He said: “We’ve made trusted ramps that brought millions of people into crypto. Now we’re building the global network that will move money across every form and in every market.” The addition of Aghareza and Mills helps to strengthen the case for MoonPay to expand into new regions and bring traditional finance together with blockchain technology. Their reliable history of creating successful infrastructure now backs MoonPay’s vision of providing a single unified payments system. Expanding Through Strategic Acquisitions MoonPay acquires Meso as part of a bigger growth strategy. Earlier this year, the firm bought Solana-based Helio in a $175 million deal. In addition, it acquired stablecoin infrastructure provider Iron in March. Each deal adds critical components that help MoonPay connect crypto and traditional financial rails under one regulated framework. The firm has also obtained significant regulatory approvals. It received a BitLicense and money transmitter licenses from the New York State Department of Financial Services in June. This milestone permits MoonPay to serve its customers in all 50 states in the United States while still ensuring that they adhere to strict financial oversight. BREAKING NEWS the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has granted MoonPay our BitLicense and Money Transmitter Licenses!!! pic.twitter.com/aghrXhSxsF — MoonPay (@moonpay) June 4, 2025 In Europe, the company continues to comply with the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework to ensure access to the wider European market. These steps reflect MoonPay’s strategy to not only grow as a global entity but also work within the ever-changing framework for rules of digital finance. Building a Global Payments Network With its recent acquisitions, MoonPay is taking a leap from being a provider of crypto ramps to being an entirely integrated payments network. By combining Meso’s infrastructure with Helio and Iron, the firm now has important components needed to connect banks, cards, and digital assets. For businesses and consumers, this means one trusted way to send, receive, and interact with money across different forms of it. MoonPay’s ecosystem makes payments possible from bank transfers, cards, mobile platforms, stablecoins, and blockchain-based assets, all under one umbrella. Beyond infrastructure, MoonPay also launched new financial products. In July, the company launched a Solana liquid staking option, which enabled users to earn income with little investment. Customers can stake from one dollar and receive a tokenized representation of their holdings, and be able to redeem their assets at any time. While building out this broader ecosystem, MoonPay has also refined its operations. The firm recently cut its workforce by 10% to cope with its high costs and improve its margins. Despite these adjustments, the company has continued to focus on growth by acquiring companies and launching new products. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.64%
Vice
VICE$0.02035-4.00%
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 17:22
Dalintis
Did Coinbase dump 90% of its XRP in 3 months?

Did Coinbase dump 90% of its XRP in 3 months?

The post Did Coinbase dump 90% of its XRP in 3 months? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase’s XRP reserves have collapsed by almost 90% in the past three months, according to new on-chain data compiled by XRPWallet from XRPscan.  At the start of the summer, the U.S. exchange controlled approximately 970 million XRP across 52 cold wallets. Ten of those wallets each held 26.8 million tokens, while the remaining 42 wallets combined for another 16.8 million. The scale of these holdings made Coinbase one of the most visible custodians of XRP in the market. Coinbase cold walllet. Source: XRPscan By mid-September, however, the picture looks dramatically different. Only six wallets remain active, each containing roughly 16.5 million XRP (September 13), leaving the total at just under 99 million XRP, a level not seen in years. XRP holdings on Coinbase see major outflow Specifically, the drop marks an 89.79% decline from June’s tally, the result of steady outflows throughout the summer as coins were moved from Coinbase cold storage to external destinations. One of the latest large transfers occurred over the weekend, when 16.5 million XRP worth $51.4 million shifted back into a Coinbase-controlled wallet. The transaction immediately fueled speculation among traders, who continue to debate whether institutional buyers, including large asset managers, could be accumulating XRP through private arrangements. The challenge is that on-chain data reveals only the depletion of Coinbase balances, not the final destination of the assets. It remains unclear whether the withdrawn XRP is being shifted to alternative custody providers, private vaults, or new trading routes, especially amongst the last XRP ETF hype and BlackRock rumours. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Coinbase’s shrinking role in XRP custody, the token itself remains firmly positioned as the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency, trailing only Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a market capitalization of around $181 billion at the time of publication.  The sudden reduction in Coinbase’s visible holdings, however,…
Union
U$0.018107-5.68%
SIX
SIX$0.02191+0.09%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014958-2.08%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:22
Dalintis
Israël bevriest 187 crypto wallets die gelinkt zouden zijn aan Iran

Israël bevriest 187 crypto wallets die gelinkt zouden zijn aan Iran

In een nieuwe actie tegen de financiering van terrorisme grijpt Israël opnieuw in op de cryptomarkt. Het ministerie van Defensie heeft opdracht gegeven tot de inbeslagname van 187 wallets die volgens de Israëlische autoriteiten gelinkt zijn aan de Iraanse Revolutionaire Garde (IRGC). Volgens officiële documenten zouden deze wallets zijn gebruikt... Het bericht Israël bevriest 187 crypto wallets die gelinkt zouden zijn aan Iran verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.7562+1.01%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 17:22
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details