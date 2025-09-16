Bitcoin Faces Pressure Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Decision
The post Bitcoin Faces Pressure Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed rate cut sparks crypto volatility, with $240M in liquidations led by long positions. Triple witching history show a possible 5–8% Bitcoin drop, 15–20% altcoin declines. Peter Schiff warns Fed cuts may trigger QE, risk dollar status, and fuel gold, silver rally. The crypto market tightened this week as traders positioned ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected rate cut. Bitcoin stalled near $116,000, meeting resistance that triggered selling pressure. Altcoins such as XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) fell harder, with analysts warning volatility could increase before policy clarity arrives. Why it matters: Into event risk, derivatives drive spot. When funding, open interest, and liquidation clusters stack, small moves snowball. Liquidations show the pressure point In the past 24 hours, crypto liquidations reached about $240M, with ~$176M in long liquidations (leveraged futures positions), classic “sell-the-news” positioning after last week’s squeeze. That mix tells you longs were leaning in; the unwind hit alts harder than BTC. Related: August CPI 2.9% and Core 3.1% Put the Fed in a Bind; Futures Still Favor a Cut Triple witching adds a volatility kicker Since 2000, the week after triple witching has averaged -1.17% for the S&P 500. If that seasonality bites again, desks map BTC down ~5–8% with alts 15–20% given higher beta and thinner books. That’s the risk case the market is handicapping into the Fed. September triple witching expiration has been short-term bearish for the S&P 500. Since 2000, the S&P 500 has averaged a -1.17% return in a week after triple witching expiration. If this happens again, $BTC could drop 5%-8%, while alts could drop 15%-20%. pic.twitter.com/FvQG3Mw3Cp — Ted (@TedPillows) September 14, 2025 Why it matters: Equity flows bleed into crypto via risk-parity and macro CTA buckets; stress there often shows up in perp books here. Schiff Warns of Consequences While…
