2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 15

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 15

The post Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 15 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A market correction has started at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats. Image by TradingView SOL/USD The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 4.13% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If sellers’ pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $230 mark by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $244.14.  You Might Also Like However, the rate of the altcoin is far from main levels now, which means traders are unlikely to see increased volatility over the next few days. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The volume is falling, confirming the absence of bulls’ or bears’ energy. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $220-$240 is the most likely scenario. SOL is trading at $235.61 at press time. Source: https://u.today/solana-sol-price-prediction-for-september-15
Union
U$0.018107-6.14%
Solana
SOL$235.42-0.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005267-10.28%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:09
Dalintis
China accuses US of ‘bullying tactics’ over Russia oil tariff campaign

China accuses US of ‘bullying tactics’ over Russia oil tariff campaign

The post China accuses US of ‘bullying tactics’ over Russia oil tariff campaign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China came out swinging on Monday, accusing the United States of using “unilateral bullying” to force allies into slapping tariffs on Chinese goods over its oil dealings with Russia. The statement was made while Chinese and American officials were locked in trade negotiations in Madrid, trying for the fourth time in four months to cool off a worsening economic feud. According to Reuters, China’s commerce ministry described Washington’s latest move as “a classic example of economic coercion,” urging the U.S. to drop the pressure and handle disputes through equal dialogue. Beijing’s anger was triggered by the U.S. lobbying the G7 and NATO to back secondary tariffs on Chinese imports. The White House claims China’s ongoing oil purchases from Russia are helping Moscow sidestep global sanctions. But China has made it clear that it doesn’t intend to follow U.S.-led sanctions, and it’s not going to stop buying Russian oil. The back-and-forth came as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng began day two of closed-door meetings inside Spain’s Palacio de Santa Cruz. Talks on TikTok ownership reach tentative deal While trade tensions exploded, another major issue, TikTok, saw progress. Bessent confirmed that U.S. and Chinese officials had agreed on a framework to transfer ownership of the app’s U.S. business to an American-controlled entity. Final confirmation is expected during a call between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping on Friday. Bessent said the looming September 17 deadline forced negotiators to move quickly, but he also mentioned the timeline might be extended another 90 days to finalize details. He explained that both sides approached TikTok from completely different angles. “They’re interested in Chinese characteristics of the app, which they think are soft power,” Bessent said. “We don’t care about Chinese characteristics. We care about national security.” The earlier…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12344-6.40%
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.41%
Union
U$0.018107-6.14%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:08
Dalintis
American Express Leverages Blockchain for Travel Innovation

American Express Leverages Blockchain for Travel Innovation

The post American Express Leverages Blockchain for Travel Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Express, a leading name in the global credit card market with a workforce exceeding 65,000, is taking a bold step by integrating cryptocurrency technologies into its operations. This initiative places American Express at the forefront of the financial industry’s digital evolution, aiming to maintain its reputation for innovation by enhancing customer experiences, particularly in […] Continue Reading:American Express Leverages Blockchain for Travel Innovation Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/american-express-leverages-blockchain-for-travel-innovation
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017355+2.22%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009689+0.84%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:06
Dalintis
Shaq Teams Up With Carvana To Launch AI ‘Shaqbot’

Shaq Teams Up With Carvana To Launch AI ‘Shaqbot’

The post Shaq Teams Up With Carvana To Launch AI ‘Shaqbot’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaquille O’Neal attends Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2025 Upfront arrivals at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery) Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery AI is changing everything, especially the way we buy goods and services, as well as how major brands do their business. But Carvana recently decided it wants to use AI in a way that makes its customers’ experience feel more personal and authentic. Enter serial entrepreneur and investor Shaquille O’Neal. The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer and business owner has teamed up with the Tempe, Arizona, car e-tailer on a new effort to improve the car-buying experience for its existing and new customers. Designed to make car shopping simpler, Carvana’s new announced today that it has launches a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered assistant called “Shaqbot.” The customer-facing AI tool brings O’Neal’s signature voice, wit, and personality into the digital experience. “I’ve been buying and selling cars for years,” O’Neal said in a press conference last Tuesday, “When I found Carvana, I really loved the ease and innovation of the brand. That’s what makes my partnership with Carvana so exciting.” The AI-powered assistant is built using a combination of Carvana’s proprietary large language models (LLMs) and Shaq’s real voice recordings. Users can find the new Shaqbot at Carvana’s microsite, Shaqvana.com. When asking questions, Shaqbot uses AI logic to reply with custom responses, which can help customers browse inventory and make their online car-buying journey just more informative and a little more entertaining. O’Neal said that he’s long been a fan of the company and its technology-driven buyer’s experience. He also mentioned last week that, after meeting some of Carvana’s executives and staff, he believed a potential partnership between them might be in the works.…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0388-0.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.06281-0.61%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0807-6.04%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:05
Dalintis
Bitcoin Faces Pressure Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Decision

Bitcoin Faces Pressure Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Decision

The post Bitcoin Faces Pressure Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed rate cut sparks crypto volatility, with $240M in liquidations led by long positions. Triple witching history show a possible 5–8% Bitcoin drop, 15–20% altcoin declines. Peter Schiff warns Fed cuts may trigger QE, risk dollar status, and fuel gold, silver rally. The crypto market tightened this week as traders positioned ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected rate cut. Bitcoin stalled near $116,000, meeting resistance that triggered selling pressure. Altcoins such as XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) fell harder, with analysts warning volatility could increase before policy clarity arrives. Why it matters: Into event risk, derivatives drive spot. When funding, open interest, and liquidation clusters stack, small moves snowball. Liquidations show the pressure point In the past 24 hours, crypto liquidations reached about $240M, with ~$176M in long liquidations (leveraged futures positions), classic “sell-the-news” positioning after last week’s squeeze. That mix tells you longs were leaning in; the unwind hit alts harder than BTC. Related: August CPI 2.9% and Core 3.1% Put the Fed in a Bind; Futures Still Favor a Cut Triple witching adds a volatility kicker Since 2000, the week after triple witching has averaged -1.17% for the S&P 500. If that seasonality bites again, desks map BTC down ~5–8% with alts 15–20% given higher beta and thinner books. That’s the risk case the market is handicapping into the Fed. September triple witching expiration has been short-term bearish for the S&P 500. Since 2000, the S&P 500 has averaged a -1.17% return in a week after triple witching expiration. If this happens again, $BTC could drop 5%-8%, while alts could drop 15%-20%. pic.twitter.com/FvQG3Mw3Cp — Ted (@TedPillows) September 14, 2025 Why it matters: Equity flows bleed into crypto via risk-parity and macro CTA buckets; stress there often shows up in perp books here. Schiff Warns of Consequences While…
NEAR
NEAR$2.693+2.55%
Solana
SOL$235.42-0.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,304.03+0.20%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:04
Dalintis
Saylor Says that Bitcoin is More Interesting than Magnificent 7, Making the Case for $HYPER

Saylor Says that Bitcoin is More Interesting than Magnificent 7, Making the Case for $HYPER

Michael Saylor is once again making headlines with a bold claim that Bitcoin is outperforming the top players in the […] The post Saylor Says that Bitcoin is More Interesting than Magnificent 7, Making the Case for $HYPER appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30392-0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08867-2.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/16 03:04
Dalintis
REX-Osprey to launch first XRP ETF in U.S. this week

REX-Osprey to launch first XRP ETF in U.S. this week

REX Shares will launch the first spot exchange-traded fund on XRP this week, according to an update the company shared on Monday. The REX-Osprey XRPR ETF, a spot exchange-traded fund structured as a spot ETF under the securities laws of…
Union
U$0.018107-6.14%
XRP
XRP$3.0292+0.96%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Dalintis
Crypto.news2025/09/16 03:03
Dalintis
USD/CNH steady near 7.1200 lows – BBH

USD/CNH steady near 7.1200 lows – BBH

The post USD/CNH steady near 7.1200 lows – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CNH is consolidating near cyclical lows as China’s August activity data disappointed, with retail sales, industrial production, and investment all losing momentum. Beijing is set to rely on infrastructure spending to hit its 5% growth goal, a strategy supportive for commodities but negative for long-term rebalancing, BBH FX analysts report. China August data underscores slowing growth “USD/CNH is consolidating around recent cyclical lows near 7.1200. China’s August real sector data was weak.” “In the first eight months of the year, retail sales growth slowed to 4.6% y/y (consensus: 4.7%) vs. 4.8% in July, industrial production growth eased to 6.2% y/y (consensus: 6.2%) vs. 6.3% in July, and fixed asset investment growth unexpectedly slumped to a five-year low of 0.5% y/y (consensus: 1.5%) vs. 1.6% in July. Excluding real estate development, fixed asset investment growth dropped to 4.2% y/y vs. 5.3% in July.” “Regardless, China will continue to lean on infrastructure spending to hit its 5% growth target because of structural constrains blocking a real shift toward consumption. That’s good for commodity prices but bad for China’s long-term economic health.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-steady-near-71200-lows-bbh-202509151247
NEAR
NEAR$2.693+2.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.06281-0.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017355+2.22%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:02
Dalintis
Ethereum Faces 50K Hourly Address-Poisoning Attacks; $160K Lost

Ethereum Faces 50K Hourly Address-Poisoning Attacks; $160K Lost

 Ethereum withstands 50000 address-poisoning attempts per hour. A crypto user lost $160K USDC in an accidental transfer of tokens to the wrong address. Learn to avoid this. The number of address-poisoning attacks on Ethereum has become alarming. Web3 Antivirus reports that there are approximately 50,000 of such attempts every hour.  This is more than 1.1 […] The post Ethereum Faces 50K Hourly Address-Poisoning Attacks; $160K Lost appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732+0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08867-2.71%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:00
Dalintis
Cardano Founder Endorses Ethereum’s New Privacy Initiative in Meme

Cardano Founder Endorses Ethereum’s New Privacy Initiative in Meme

TLDR Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson expressed support for Ethereum’s newly unveiled privacy roadmap. Ethereum’s Privacy Steward of Ethereum initiative aims to improve privacy through tools like private transfers and confidential voting. The Ethereum Foundation plans to develop solutions for private identity using zero-knowledge proofs. Charles Hoskinson shared a meme on X, signaling his approval of [...] The post Cardano Founder Endorses Ethereum’s New Privacy Initiative in Meme appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003692-5.01%
Wink
LIKE$0.010228+0.73%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002621+4.46%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/16 03:00
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details