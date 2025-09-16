Shaq Teams Up With Carvana To Launch AI ‘Shaqbot’

The post Shaq Teams Up With Carvana To Launch AI ‘Shaqbot’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaquille O’Neal attends Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2025 Upfront arrivals at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery) Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery AI is changing everything, especially the way we buy goods and services, as well as how major brands do their business. But Carvana recently decided it wants to use AI in a way that makes its customers’ experience feel more personal and authentic. Enter serial entrepreneur and investor Shaquille O’Neal. The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer and business owner has teamed up with the Tempe, Arizona, car e-tailer on a new effort to improve the car-buying experience for its existing and new customers. Designed to make car shopping simpler, Carvana’s new announced today that it has launches a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered assistant called “Shaqbot.” The customer-facing AI tool brings O’Neal’s signature voice, wit, and personality into the digital experience. “I’ve been buying and selling cars for years,” O’Neal said in a press conference last Tuesday, “When I found Carvana, I really loved the ease and innovation of the brand. That’s what makes my partnership with Carvana so exciting.” The AI-powered assistant is built using a combination of Carvana’s proprietary large language models (LLMs) and Shaq’s real voice recordings. Users can find the new Shaqbot at Carvana’s microsite, Shaqvana.com. When asking questions, Shaqbot uses AI logic to reply with custom responses, which can help customers browse inventory and make their online car-buying journey just more informative and a little more entertaining. O’Neal said that he’s long been a fan of the company and its technology-driven buyer’s experience. He also mentioned last week that, after meeting some of Carvana’s executives and staff, he believed a potential partnership between them might be in the works.…