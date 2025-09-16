2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
MetaMask integrates Transak: in-app stablecoins at nearly 1:1 rate in the USA and Europe — what’s changing

MetaMask integrates Transak: in-app stablecoins at nearly 1:1 rate in the USA and Europe — what’s changing

With the integration of Transak, MetaMask users can buy mUSD (MetaMask USD), USDC, and USDT directly from the wallet.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006592-9.73%
RWAX
APP$0.002538-1.12%
Dalintis
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 03:17
Dalintis
$23K Bounty Offered for Stolen Funds

$23K Bounty Offered for Stolen Funds

The post $23K Bounty Offered for Stolen Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s decentralized finance platform has offered a bounty worth 5 Ether ($23,000) to hackers who exploited its Shibarium layer-2 network bridge for $2.4 million. The DeFi team sent an onchain message to the attackers on Monday, requesting the return of stolen digital assets. The bounty offer includes a 30-day deadline with decreasing rewards after seven days. K9 Finance stated that the settlement becomes final when the recovery function is called. The protocol emphasized that code governs the agreement once the attacker accepts the terms. Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed that authorities have been contacted regarding the incident. The development team remains open to negotiations with the perpetrators while investigating the security breach. Bridge Exploit Drains Millions in Assets Saturday’s attack targeted the Shibarium bridge through compromised validator signing keys. Malicious actors executed a flash loan to purchase 4.6 million Bone ShibaSwap tokens. This purchase granted them majority validator control over the network. The attackers then signed fraudulent transactions to transfer funds from the bridge. The exploit drained approximately $2.4 million in various digital currencies from the protocol’s reserves. Security teams, including Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield, are assisting with the ongoing investigation. The collaborative effort aims to identify vulnerabilities and prevent future attacks on the network infrastructure. Shibarium developers responded immediately by pausing stake and unstake functions across the platform. The team transferred stake manager funds to a hardware wallet secured by multisignature controls. These emergency measures protect remaining user assets from additional exploitation attempts. Dhairya emphasized that network security restoration represents the team’s primary objective. User asset protection remains the top priority throughout the recovery process. The development team continues monitoring the situation closely. Token Prices Drop Following Attack The exploit triggered significant price declines across the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens. SHIB dropped from $0.0000145 to $0.0000131,…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001302-0.68%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.1584+692.00%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1908-1.24%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:16
Dalintis
Let Go of The Turbo Madness? MoonBull Whitelist Closing Fast, Your 100x Crypto Opportunity Won’t Wait

Let Go of The Turbo Madness? MoonBull Whitelist Closing Fast, Your 100x Crypto Opportunity Won’t Wait

Which cryptocurrency is truly worth your attention in a sea of endless options? With countless projects launching every day, separating the promising ones from the noise is challenging. Recent trends highlight the rise of Ethereum-based meme coins, which have captured widespread attention and demonstrated notable growth in short periods. Tokens like Turbo have proven that […]
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.41%
Turbo
TURBO$0.004012+0.22%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 03:15
Dalintis
How to Earn Passive Crypto Income with Stablecoins in 2025

How to Earn Passive Crypto Income with Stablecoins in 2025

The post How to Earn Passive Crypto Income with Stablecoins in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Yield-bearing stablecoins include treasury-backed, DeFi and synthetic models. US and EU law ban issuer-paid interest; access is often restricted. Rebases and rewards are taxed as income when received. Risks remain: regulation, markets, contracts and liquidity. The search for passive income has always driven investors toward assets like dividend stocks, real estate or government bonds. In 2025, crypto adds another contender: yield-bearing stablecoins. These digital tokens are designed not just to hold their value against the dollar but also to generate a steady income while sitting in your wallet. But before rushing in, it’s important to understand what these stablecoins are, how the yield is produced and the legal and tax rules that apply. Let’s break it down step-by-step. What are yield-bearing stablecoins? Traditional stablecoins such as Tether’s USDt (USDT) or USDC (USDC) are pegged to the dollar but don’t pay you anything for holding them. Yield-bearing stablecoins are different: They automatically pass on returns from underlying assets or strategies to tokenholders. There are three major models in use today: Tokenized treasuries and money market funds: These stablecoins are backed by safe assets like short-term US Treasurys or bank deposits. The yield from those holdings is distributed back to the tokenholders, often by increasing the token balance or adjusting its value. Put simply, you could think of them as blockchain-wrapped versions of traditional cash-equivalent funds. Decentralized finance (DeFi) savings wrappers: Protocols like Sky (previously MakerDAO) allow users to lock stablecoins, such as Dai (DAI), into a “savings rate” module. When wrapped into tokens like sDAI, your balance grows over time at a rate set by the protocol’s governance. Synthetic yield models: Some innovative stablecoins, such as those powered by derivatives strategies, generate yield from crypto market funding rates or staking rewards. Returns can be higher but also fluctuate depending…
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.41%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07219-3.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.06281-0.61%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:15
Dalintis
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.41%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01187-1.81%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2742-1.09%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Dalintis
AVNT Expansion Ahead: $1.6 Breakout Could Push Toward $2.5

AVNT Expansion Ahead: $1.6 Breakout Could Push Toward $2.5

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/avnt-expansion-ahead/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017355+2.22%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586+0.87%
Avantis
AVNT$1.0021-20.70%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 03:14
Dalintis
Likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15 – UOB Group

Likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15. In the longer run, a narrower range of 146.20/148.50 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. 146.20/148.50 is likely enough to contain the price movements 24-HOUR VIEW: “While we indicated last Friday that ‘there has been a slight increase in downward momentum,’ we were of the view that ‘this is likely to lead to a lower range of 146.75/147.65 rather than a sustained decline.’ We were incorrect, as USD traded between 147.10 and 148.07, before closing at 147.66 (+0.31%). This time around, there has been a slight increase in upward momentum, and this is likely to lead to USD trading in a higher range of 147.20/148.15.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have expected USD to trade in a range since early last week. Last Friday (12 Sep, spot at 147.25), we stated that ‘we continue to expect range-trading, but a narrower range of 146.20/148.50 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now.’ There is no change in our view.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-of-14720-14815-uob-group-202509151251
Secretum
SER$0.000201-50.84%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194081-0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017355+2.22%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:14
Dalintis
Trump Proposes Major SEC Shakeup: Quarterly Earnings Reports at Risk – How this Impacts Crypto Firms

Trump Proposes Major SEC Shakeup: Quarterly Earnings Reports at Risk – How this Impacts Crypto Firms

President Donald Trump has revived his push to end mandatory quarterly earnings reports for U.S. public companies, calling for a switch to semiannual disclosures in a move he says would cut costs and allow executives to focus on long-term growth. The proposal, outlined in a Truth Social post on Monday, would require approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Trump Calls for Six-Month Earnings Reports, Citing China’s Long-Term Strategy “Subject to SEC approval, companies and corporations should no longer be forced to report on a quarterly basis, but rather to report on a six-month basis,” Trump wrote. He argued the change would save businesses money and give managers space to “properly run their companies.” Trump added that American firms are trapped by short-term pressures, contrasting it with what he described as China’s “50 to 100 year view” on corporate strategy. The idea is not new. During his first term, Trump directed the SEC to study the possibility of moving to six-month reporting, but the initiative stalled amid concerns about investor transparency. His renewed push aligns with arguments long made by business leaders such as JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett, who in 2018 co-wrote an op-ed criticizing the “unhealthy focus on short-term profits” created by quarterly reporting. Hillary Clinton also raised the issue during her 2016 campaign, warning against “quarterly capitalism.” The debate comes as some exchanges push for reform. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Long-Term Stock Exchange, backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Founders Fund, is preparing to petition the SEC to allow companies to move away from quarterly reporting. “We hear a lot about how it’s overly burdensome to be a public company,” said Bill Harts, the exchange’s CEO. Supporters of the current system argue that quarterly filings provide transparency for shareholders and policymakers. They say regular updates from airlines, banks, and technology firms give early indications about everything from travel demand to loan losses and trends like artificial intelligence adoption. Economists also warn that reducing the frequency of reports could limit investor oversight and reduce market stability. Internationally, Trump’s proposal would bring U.S. rules closer to Europe and the UK, where companies report every six months but may choose to release quarterly results. In Australia, semiannual reporting is standard. By contrast, Chinese firms face stricter requirements, with listed companies obligated to publish quarterly, semiannual, and annual reports, while Hong Kong-listed firms operate under a six-month system. For crypto firms that have gone public in the U.S., such as Coinbase, the outcome of this debate could prove pivotal. Quarterly reports currently provide rare insight into trading volumes, custody services, and market demand. A shift to semiannual filings may lessen that visibility, reducing the frequency of updates that investors and regulators rely on to gauge the health of crypto businesses. Crypto Adoption by Public Companies Could Be Reshaped by Trump’s SEC Plan The debate over quarterly reporting comes as the Trump administration sharpens its focus on digital assets. In June, the White House released a 166-page report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, outlining plans to position the U.S. as a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain. Formed under Executive Order 14178, the group recommended sweeping reforms to modernize financial regulation, expand bank participation in crypto services, and give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission explicit oversight of non-security digital asset spot markets. The report also hailed the signing of the GENIUS Act in July, which created the first federal framework for stablecoins. The administration said the law would strengthen the role of the U.S. dollar in global finance while affirming its opposition to central bank digital currencies. The White House described the recommendations as a pathway to a “Golden Age of Crypto,” claiming to have already ended banking restrictions on the industry. Meanwhile, crypto firms are reporting stronger results as digital asset prices rebound. MicroStrategy posted $120.4 million in Q2 revenue alongside the purchase of 12,800 additional Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 152,800 BTC. Block reported a 34% increase in Bitcoin revenue year-over-year, while Coinbase saw revenue hit $663 million, despite facing ongoing litigation with the SEC. Robinhood also turned a quarterly profit for the first time since going public. Analysts note that corporate adoption continues to accelerate, with businesses now holding more than 6% of Bitcoin’s supply, a shift that could reshape financial reporting if Trump’s SEC overhaul proceeds
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535-0.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.15993+0.11%
Dalintis
CryptoNews2025/09/16 03:12
Dalintis
Helius (HSDT) Soars 200% on $500M Raise for SOL Treasury

Helius (HSDT) Soars 200% on $500M Raise for SOL Treasury

The post Helius (HSDT) Soars 200% on $500M Raise for SOL Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) announced on Monday it’s raising more than $500 million in a private financing round to create a Solana-focused treasury company. The vehicle will hold SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, as its reserve asset and aims to expand to more than $1.25 billion via stock warrants tied to the deal, the press release said. The financing was led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, with participation from investors including Animoca Brands, FalconX and HashKey Capital. Shares of the firm rallied over 200% above $24 in pre-market trading following the announcement. Solana was down 4% over the past 24 hours. The firm is joining the latest wave of new digital asset treasuries, or DATs, with public companies pivoting to raise funds and buy cryptocurrencies like bitcoin BTC$115,350.66, ether (ETH) or SOL. Helius is set to rival with the recently launched Forward Industries (FORD) with a $1.65 billion war chest backed by Galaxy Digital and others. That firm confirmed on Monday that has already purchased 6.8 million tokens for roughly $1.58 billion last week. Helius’ plan is to use Solana’s yield-bearing design to generate income on the holdings, earning staking rewards of around 7% as well as deploying tokens in decentralized finance (DeFi) and lending opportunities. Incoming executive chairman Joseph Chee, founder of Summer Capital and a former UBS banker, will lead the firm’s digital asset strategy alongside Pantera’s Cosmo Jiang and Dan Morehead. “As a pioneer in the digital asset treasury space, having participated in the formation of the strategy at Twenty One Capital (CEP) with Tether, Softbank and Cantor, Bitmine (BMNR) with Tom Lee and Mozayyx as well as EightCo (OCTO) with Dan Ives and Sam Altman, we have built the expertise to set up the pre-eminent Solana treasury vehicle,” Cosmo Jiang, general partner…
Solana
SOL$235.42-0.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,304.03+0.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08867-2.71%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:12
Dalintis
5 Best Cryptos to Buy Today: Why BlockchainFX Presale Is Ready to 100x Investors Money

5 Best Cryptos to Buy Today: Why BlockchainFX Presale Is Ready to 100x Investors Money

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is the only presale on this list, priced at $0.023 with a 30% bonus. Its super app spans 500+ assets and pays daily USDT rewards.
READY
READY$0.01364+3.88%
RWAX
APP$0.002538-1.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 03:11
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details