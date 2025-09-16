MEXC birža
Forward Industries koopt voor $1,58 miljard aan Solana
Forward Industries, een beursgenoteerde speler op de Nasdaq, heeft een flinke stap gezet in de wereld van crypto. Het bedrijf koopt in totaal 6.822.000 Solana (SOL) tegen een gemiddelde prijs van $232 per stuk, goed voor zo’n $1,58 miljard. Alle gekochte tokens zijn inmiddels volledig gestaked, waarmee het bedrijf zich... Het bericht Forward Industries koopt voor $1,58 miljard aan Solana verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/16 03:31
Solana Memecoin Launchpad Pump.fun Rebounds With Record Growth
The platform’s native PUMP token climbed to a new all-time high of $0.0086 on September 14 before easing slightly, cementing […] The post Solana Memecoin Launchpad Pump.fun Rebounds With Record Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/16 03:30
Request Finance Containment Alert: September 10 Frontend Breach Sparks Alarm
Request Finance had a front end breach on September 10. Only one client was affected. The platform remains secure. Information regarding attacks and safety precautions indoors. Request Finance discovered a frontend attack on September 10, 2025. Hackers deployed the official platform frontend with malicious logic aimed at contract approval. The problem was sealed off on […] The post Request Finance Containment Alert: September 10 Frontend Breach Sparks Alarm appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 03:30
Bitcoin Flat as Treasury Companies Stall
The post Bitcoin Flat as Treasury Companies Stall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Research from London-based Standard Chartered Bank shows that modified net asset values (mNAVs) for bitcoin treasury companies are trending downward. BTC Takes A Breather as DATs Struggle Michael Saylor’s Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) just announced another 525 bitcoin ( BTC) purchase on Monday, bringing the firm’s stash to 638,985 BTC, but MSTR’s mNAV dipped to 1.47. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-flat-as-treasury-companies-stall/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 03:30
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M Milestone – Best New Crypto for Q4?
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 03:30
Aces Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes Among Finalists For Clemente Award
The post Aces Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes Among Finalists For Clemente Award appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal sits in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Cy Young Award favorites Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates are among the nominees for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award. The Roberto Clemente Award annually recognizes the player who represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams has a nominee for the award, presented by Capital One, and the winner will be honored during the World Series. MLB observes Roberto Clemente Day each Sept. 15 to celebrate the late Hall of Famer’s humanitarian legacy. Skenes contributes to the Gary Sinise Foundation for every strikeout he records. The right-hander has 203 strikeouts this season to go with a 10-9 record and 1.92 ERA. Skubal is active with Alternatives for Girls, an organization that seeks to empower homeless and at-risk young women by providing interventions and support. He has a 13-5 record with a 2.26 ERA for the Tigers, who lead the American League Central. Also among the nominees are the Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr., the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, and the New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor. Witt is MLB’s first-ever PLAY BALL ambassador, leading national efforts to grow youth engagement with baseball. He has also hosted youth baseball clinics for over 300 youth in the Kansas City area in support of ALS advocacy. Betts works with Make-A-Wish, UCLA healthy patients, and Los Angeles-area students. He also helped raise over $300,000 for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Lindor is involved in various charitable initiatives and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 03:29
Tether Taps Anchorage Digital to Roll out USAT Under Federal Charter
According to the stablecoin giant’s latest announcement, Tether tapped Anchorage Digital to issue the firm’s U.S.-focused stablecoin called USAT, a move both firms pitch as a federally supervised template for U.S. dollar tokens. Tether, Anchorage Digital Pair up on U.S.-Focused USAT Anchorage Digital Bank NA, a federally chartered digital asset bank, will oversee issuance, reserve […]
Coinstats
2025/09/16 03:29
Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Stock: Soars 150% on $500M SOL Treasury Pivot
TLDR Helius stock jumps 150% on $500M SOL treasury pivot backed by Pantera. Helius unveils bold Solana Treasury play, ignites 150%+ stock surge. From biotech to blockchain: Helius makes $500M Solana-powered leap. Pantera fuels Helius’s SOL pivot; $750M in warrants boost momentum. Helius eyes largest SOL treasury; stock spikes on crypto-native shift. Helius Medical Technologies(HSDT) [...] The post Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Stock: Soars 150% on $500M SOL Treasury Pivot appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/16 03:28
Base launches Solana bridge
The post Base launches Solana bridge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Base announced a new bridge connecting Solana and Base networks. The bridge allows users to transfer digital assets between Solana (a standalone blockchain) and Base (an Ethereum layer 2 operated by Coinbase). Base launched a bridge connecting Solana and Base networks today. Coinbase’s Ethereum layer 2 network announced the new infrastructure on social media, calling it “a new bridge” between the two blockchain networks. The bridge enables users to transfer digital assets between Solana and Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer 2 network. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-launches-solana-base-bridge/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 03:28
Likely to trade in a range of 7.1160/7.1330 – UOB Group
The post Likely to trade in a range of 7.1160/7.1330 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range of 7.1160/7.1330. In the longer run, room for USD to drop below 7.1100; any decline is likely to be slow, and 7.1000 may not come into view so soon, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Room for USD to drop below 7.1100 24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected USD to ‘trade in a range between 7.1080 and 7.1240’ last Friday. However, after dipping briefly to 7.1128, USD rebounded strongly to a high of 7.1296. Upward momentum has increased, but not significantly. Today, we expect USD to trade in a higher range of 7.1160/7.1330.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Monday (08 Sep, spot at 7.1285), we indicated that ‘downward bias is building, but USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected.’ USD subsequently edged lower, and we highlighted last Friday (12 Sep, spot at 7.1140) that ‘there is room for USD to drop below 7.1100.’ However, we pointed out that ‘given that there has been no significant increase in downward momentum, the pace of any decline is likely to be slow.’ We added, ‘the major support at 7.1000 may not come into view so soon.’ We will maintain the same view as long as 7.1350 (no change ‘strong resistance’ level) is not breached.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-of-71160-71330-uob-group-202509151253
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 03:26
