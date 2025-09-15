2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Solana is outpacing Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Wall Street has noticed

Solana is outpacing Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Wall Street has noticed

The post Solana is outpacing Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Wall Street has noticed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 15, 2025 Key Takeaways Why is Wall Street betting big on Solana? Galaxy Digital invested $1.35 billion into SOL, buying 5.82 million tokens in a week. Social chatter surged as a result, with TVL hitting a record $13.08 billion. How is Solana performing against Bitcoin and Ethereum? At press time, SOL was up +20% in September, nearly tripling ETH’s +7.39% gains and outpacing BTC’s +6.37%. Wall Street just made its move on Solana [SOL]. Galaxy Digital has dropped a $1.35 billion bet on SOL, so the smart money definitely sees something big coming. With TVL at all-time highs and the token already outpacing Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] this cycle, the details are impossible to ignore. Galaxy Digital leads the next Solana wave Next: Bitcoin’s smartest holders aren’t selling – What happens if $116.5K cracks? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/solana-is-outpacing-bitcoin-and-ethereum-and-wall-street-has-noticed/
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.47%
Solana
SOL$235.44-0.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,304.03+0.20%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:42
Dalintis
Kazakhstan’s President Takes The Country Into The Tech Future

Kazakhstan’s President Takes The Country Into The Tech Future

The post Kazakhstan’s President Takes The Country Into The Tech Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Frontier markets intersected frontier sectors in artificial intelligence and information technology in an unexpected place when, on September 8, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual address to his country. The Kazakh leader discussed a range of emerging socio-economic issues, and he made an unprecedented announcement. “Entirely new types of threats to human security have emerged, including those related to the use of extremely dangerous weapons powered by artificial intelligence,” the president said during his speech. “My main mission is to ensure the stable socio-economic development and security of Kazakhstan during this turbulent and dangerous time.” Immediately after, Kazakhstan announced the creation of a ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development headed by a new expert Deputy Prime Minister. If created, it would be one of the first of its kind in the world, and the first in Eurasia. This new body aims to modernize Kazakhstan’s economy, enhance governmental institutions, and attract foreign investment in this emerging market. The speech highlighted many other economic opportunities beyond AI and high tech that could be good news for American investors: foreign investment regime will be streamlined to cut bureaucratic red tape. Tokayev’s address made it clear that this policy represents a move away from reliance on hydrocarbons and raw materials, and towards economic diversification, which can only be realized through attracting foreign capital and technology transfers. This creates plenty of opportunities for American tech corporations and capital. In his State of Kazakhstan speech, Tokayev also announced that his country moving beyond the first commercial nuclear reactor to build one or two more to…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0394-0.11%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0807-6.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08867-2.71%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:41
Dalintis
Son Dönemin En Çok Konuşulan Altcoinlerinden Birinde Büyük Güncelleme Yakın! İşte Bilinmesi Gerekenler

Son Dönemin En Çok Konuşulan Altcoinlerinden Birinde Büyük Güncelleme Yakın! İşte Bilinmesi Gerekenler

Ethena Vakfı, ENA tokeni için uzun süredir beklenen “fee switch” mekanizmasının devreye alınmasına çok yaklaştığını duyurdu. Vakıf tarafından yapılan resmi açıklamada, Risk Komitesi’nin belirlediği parametrelerin karşılandığı ve sürecin ilerlediği doğrulandı. Buna göre, ENA fee switch mekanizması, Risk Komitesi’nin uygulama detaylarını netleştirmesi ve gerekli yönetişim süreçlerinin tamamlanmasının ardından aktive edilecek. Komite şu anda nihai uygulama planı […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017361+2.25%
Ethena
ENA$0.7029-3.31%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 03:40
Dalintis
Massive SOL Transferred: Unveiling a Crucial $278M Coinbase Institutional Move

Massive SOL Transferred: Unveiling a Crucial $278M Coinbase Institutional Move

BitcoinWorld Massive SOL Transferred: Unveiling a Crucial $278M Coinbase Institutional Move The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with news of a significant transaction: a staggering 1,189,999 SOL transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional. This massive movement, valued at approximately $278 million, has caught the attention of market observers and analysts alike. It raises crucial questions about the intentions behind such a large transfer and its potential ripple effects on the Solana ecosystem. What Does This Enormous SOL Transfer to Coinbase Institutional Signify? When a transaction of this magnitude occurs, it’s often referred to as a ‘whale’ movement. Whale Alert, a popular blockchain tracking service, first reported the event, highlighting the scale of the SOL transferred. Such large transfers typically suggest a few key possibilities: Institutional Interest: Moving funds to Coinbase Institutional, a platform designed for large financial entities, strongly implies institutional involvement. This could be an asset manager, a hedge fund, or a corporate treasury acquiring or preparing to manage a substantial Solana position. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Deals: Large blocks of cryptocurrencies are often traded privately via OTC desks to minimize market impact. The transfer to Coinbase Institutional could be part of such an arrangement, facilitating a direct sale or purchase without going through public exchanges. Custody Solutions: Institutions prioritize secure custody for their digital assets. Coinbase Institutional offers robust custodial services, suggesting the unknown wallet owner might be seeking enhanced security and compliance for their significant SOL transferred holdings. This event underscores the growing mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies like Solana, particularly among traditional financial players looking to diversify their portfolios. Understanding the Mechanics of Large-Scale SOL Transfers Blockchain technology makes every transaction transparent, even if the parties remain anonymous. The process of having 1,189,999 SOL transferred involves cryptographic keys and network confirmations, ensuring security and immutability. Coinbase Institutional plays a pivotal role in facilitating such large movements. They provide tailored services for institutions, including: Advanced trading platforms with deep liquidity. Secure custody solutions that meet regulatory standards. Dedicated client support for complex transactions. The fact that the funds moved to an institutional arm rather than a retail exchange suggests a strategic, well-planned maneuver. This level of activity often precedes or follows significant market developments, making it a point of keen observation for investors. What Are the Potential Market Impacts of Such a Significant SOL Transfer? Any substantial movement of digital assets can influence market sentiment and price action. The SOL transferred to Coinbase Institutional could have several implications: Short-Term Considerations: Potential Selling Pressure: If the transfer is for an OTC sale, it might signal an impending liquidation, which could put downward pressure on Solana’s price if the market anticipates a large sell-off. Market Speculation: The news itself can trigger speculative trading, with some investors betting on a price drop and others on a rally due to increased institutional confidence. Long-Term Outlook: Increased Liquidity: If the funds are intended for active trading by an institution, it could enhance Solana’s market liquidity, making it easier for large orders to be filled without significant price swings. Validation of Solana: Institutional engagement often serves as a vote of confidence in a blockchain project’s technology and future prospects. This can attract more investment and development to the Solana ecosystem. It is crucial for investors to monitor follow-up actions and broader market trends rather than reacting solely to the initial transfer. The underlying reasons for the SOL transferred are key to understanding its long-term impact. Staying Informed About Major SOL Transfers and Market Trends For those involved in the crypto market, tracking whale movements and institutional activity is an essential part of an informed strategy. Services like Whale Alert provide real-time data that can offer insights into market dynamics. Here are some actionable insights: Monitor On-Chain Data: Regularly check blockchain explorers and whale tracking services to stay updated on large transfers. Diversify Your Portfolio: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Large institutional moves can introduce volatility, so a diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks. Research Beyond the Headlines: Always delve deeper to understand the potential context and implications of major news. Why was the SOL transferred? What are the possible next steps? The continuous flow of institutional capital into digital assets is a clear indicator of the maturing crypto market. Each significant transaction, like this substantial SOL transferred event, contributes to the evolving narrative of cryptocurrency adoption. In conclusion, the transfer of nearly 1.2 million SOL to Coinbase Institutional is more than just a large transaction; it’s a significant indicator of institutional engagement with Solana. Whether it signals an impending trade, a strategic accumulation, or enhanced custody, it highlights the growing role of major financial players in the digital asset space. This event reaffirms Solana’s position as a prominent blockchain platform attracting serious capital. Keeping an eye on such movements helps us understand the broader trends shaping the future of cryptocurrency. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is ‘Coinbase Institutional’? Coinbase Institutional is a suite of services provided by Coinbase designed for institutional clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, and corporations. It offers advanced trading, prime brokerage, and secure custody solutions for digital assets. Q2: Why are large cryptocurrency transfers called ‘whale’ movements? In the cryptocurrency market, individuals or entities holding a very large amount of a particular digital asset are often referred to as ‘whales.’ Their transactions, or ‘whale movements,’ are significant enough to potentially influence market prices and sentiment. Q3: Does a large SOL transferred to an exchange always mean a sell-off is coming? Not necessarily. While it can sometimes precede a sell-off, especially if the funds move to a retail exchange, transfers to institutional platforms like Coinbase Institutional can also indicate accumulation, OTC deals, or a shift to more secure custody solutions. It’s important to consider the context. Q4: How can I track large crypto transactions like this SOL transferred event? You can track large crypto transactions using blockchain explorers for specific networks (e.g., Solana Explorer for SOL) or specialized services like Whale Alert, which monitor significant movements across various blockchains and report them in real-time. Q5: What impact could this specific SOL transfer have on Solana’s price? The immediate impact is often speculative, as the market tries to interpret the whale’s intentions. Long-term, increased institutional involvement, regardless of the immediate action, can be seen as a positive sign for Solana’s maturity and potential for broader adoption. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial crypto market analysis to a wider audience. Stay informed and empowered in the fast-paced world of digital assets. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana institutional adoption. This post Massive SOL Transferred: Unveiling a Crucial $278M Coinbase Institutional Move first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Gravity
G$0.01118-1.32%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.47%
Solana
SOL$235.44-0.38%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 03:40
Dalintis
Symbiotic teams with Chainlink, Lombard for cross-chain Bitcoin security

Symbiotic teams with Chainlink, Lombard for cross-chain Bitcoin security

The post Symbiotic teams with Chainlink, Lombard for cross-chain Bitcoin security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Symbiotic has partnered with Chainlink and Bitcoin DeFi protocol Lombard to introduce a new cryptoeconomic security layer for cross-chain transfers of Lombard Staked Bitcoin (LBTC). According to the announcement, the collaboration integrates Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) with Symbiotic’s restaking framework to safeguard LBTC as it moves across blockchains. Lombard, which has more than $1.5 billion in total value locked (TVL), is also preparing to launch its native token BARD, according to initial reporting by The Defiant. As part of the rollout, Symbiotic unveiled two staking vaults: a $100 million LINK vault and a 20 million BARD vault. The system uses a Symbiotic-powered monitoring network to verify transfers, adding a second layer of protection alongside CCIP’s modular security design. The development positions Symbiotic, currently the third-largest restaking platform with $1.28 billion in TVL, as a direct competitor to EigenLayer and Babylon in the growing restaking sector. Lombard co-founder Jacob Phillips said the integration provides “stronger economic guarantees through staking.” Symbiotic’s Misha Putiatin emphasized that “Symbiotic turns passive crypto assets into modular, active security infrastructure.” She noted that the integration “showcases how decentralized collateral can be deployed quickly and permissionlessly to reinforce cross-chain value flows and deliver tangible benefits to end users.” Updated 9/15/25 at 3:30 p.m. ET to remove incorrect APY figures. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/symbiotic-chainlink-lombard-security
MemeCore
M$2.50075-0.82%
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08867-2.71%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:37
Dalintis
Israel Calls for Seizure of $1.5 Million in Tether Allegedly Tied to Iran

Israel Calls for Seizure of $1.5 Million in Tether Allegedly Tied to Iran

The National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing of Israel said that crypto should be seized.
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 03:35
Dalintis
Base Now “Exploring” a Network Token – Is a Massive Airdrop Imminent?

Base Now “Exploring” a Network Token – Is a Massive Airdrop Imminent?

Base, the Ethereum Layer-2 network incubated by Coinbase, is shifting its stance on tokenization. At BaseCamp 2025 in Stowe, Vermont, Base creator Jesse Pollak said the project is “beginning to explore” the launch of a network token, marking a reversal from Coinbase’s long-held position that no token was planned. The exploration of a network token comes on the heels of Linea’s token generation event last week, which saw Consensys’ Layer-2 network distribute more than 9.3 billion LINEA tokens to eligible users. The launch sparked speculation that Base could pursue a similar path, though Coinbase has stressed that no decisions have been made. Coinbase Considers Token Path After Linea’s $LINEA Airdrop Pollak emphasized that Base remains in the early stages of exploration, with no specifics yet on design, governance, or timing. “Base is a bridge, not an island,” he said during the livestreamed event, showing the network’s vision of deeper connectivity within the Ethereum ecosystem. While the project cautioned that there are “no definitive plans” for a token, it described the shift as part of a broader philosophical update, seeking to accelerate decentralization and expand opportunities for builders and creators. Launched in 2023, Base was designed as a secure, low-cost, developer-friendly chain. Until now, Coinbase has argued that a token was not necessary to achieve those goals. However, with the network’s recent milestones, such as sub-second, sub-cent transactions and a growing developer ecosystem, leaders say they are rethinking their approach as Base positions itself to play a central role in a global on-chain economy. Alongside the token discussion, Base announced new initiatives at BaseCamp. One update was the debut of an open-source bridge between Base and Solana, intended to allow seamless interoperability between ERC-20 and SPL tokens. The bridge, now live on testnet, will allow users to move assets across chains, deposit and use SOL in Base applications, and expand liquidity for both ecosystems. It is expected to launch on the mainnet in the coming weeks. Base also unveiled updates to its builder programs and products. The second round of Base Batches, set to begin on September 29, will provide funding, mentorship, and global distribution to developers, culminating in a demo day at Devconnect in Argentina. Meanwhile, the Base app, an “everything app” combining social networking, payments, trading, and app discovery, has drawn over 1 million people to its waitlist since its invite-only beta in July. According to the project, more than $500,000 in creator earnings have already been paid out through the platform. Base Hits $5B TVL, Weighs Token Plans Amid Network Milestone The tokenization announcements come as Base reaches a new milestone in adoption. According to DeFiLlama, the network’s total value locked (TVL) recently hit an all-time high of $5.06 billion before falling to $4.99 billion earlier in the day, making it the sixth-largest blockchain by TVL. Lending protocols Morpho and Aave account for more than 60% of that figure, while stablecoins on the network hold a combined market capitalization of $4.3 billion. Base also recorded over 971,000 active addresses in 24 hours, with $21.1 billion in bridged assets. However, Coinbase’s Base network faced its first major disruption on August 5, when block production halted for over 30 minutes. The outage temporarily affected deposits, withdrawals, and Flashblocks functionality. Base later confirmed the cause was a failed sequencer handover within its high-availability cluster. As on-chain activity spiked, the active sequencer fell behind, prompting an automated system called Conductor to shift control to a backup. The handoff failed because the new sequencer was still being provisioned, leaving the network unable to produce blocks until the team manually intervened. The incident comes as Base experiences record adoption. The network recently overtook Solana in daily token launches, with more than 54,000 new tokens created on July 27. Since the relaunch of its app, which integrates platforms like Zora and Farcaster, Base has seen 1.6 million tokens deployed and nearly 3 million traders generating around $470 million in volume. However, in recent months, Base has continued to expand its infrastructure. At ETHDenver in February, it unveiled Flashblocks to reduce block times to 200 milliseconds, Base Appchains for high-traffic dApps, and Smart Wallet Sub Accounts to simplify user onboarding. The network also acquired the development team behind privacy-focused project Iron Fish to enhance its zero-knowledge capabilities
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-1.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00595+2.05%
Dalintis
CryptoNews2025/09/16 03:34
Dalintis
World’s 3 richest people are now worth as much as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

World’s 3 richest people are now worth as much as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

The post World’s 3 richest people are now worth as much as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Berkshire Hathaway’s trillionaire threshold is yet to be achieved by a single wealthy person. However, the three wealthiest people have filled the trillion-dollar gap. According to Bloomberg, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are now rivaling Berkshire’s $1.07 billion market cap. As of Friday, Elon Musk was worth $419 billion, Larry Ellison was worth $349 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg was worth $265 billion. Together, the three billionaires are worth $1.03 trillion, which is close to Berkshire’s market cap and comfortably surpasses the $800 billion-plus market values of JPMorgan, Walmart, and Oracle. As is market knowledge, Berkshire Hathaway generates around $370 billion in annual revenue and employs nearly 400,000 workers. Ellison and Zuckerberg increase their fortune, Musk loses $14bn Musk, Ellison, and Zuckerberg are worth so much because they’re the companies’ biggest shareholders. Musk owns about 13% of Tesla and 42% of SpaceX, Ellison holds about a 41% stake in Oracle, and Zuckerberg has around a 13% stake in Meta. The trio has also hugely increased their wealth as a group.  Three of them have seen their fortunes balloon in recent years due to investor optimism around AI’s potential to slash corporations’ costs and supercharge their profitability. Ellison’s net worth has nearly doubled, increasing by $157 billion as Oracle stock has soared over 75% since January 1. Also, Zuckerberg’s wealth has jumped by $58 billion, fueled by Meta stock’s 29% gain in 2025. However, Musk’s fortune has shrunk by $14 billion this year, mostly from the displeasure with his involvement with the DOGE department under Trump. Meanwhile, Oracle’s stock price climbed as much as 43% last Wednesday alone, lifting the company’s market value by nearly $300 billion at its peak. This is after it projected rapid revenue growth fueled by AI demand.…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.537-0.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.15518+0.16%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001012-0.76%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:32
Dalintis
Google Search Trends in Cryptocurrencies Are Giving Clues for Altcoins

Google Search Trends in Cryptocurrencies Are Giving Clues for Altcoins

According to cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson, Google search trends also hold some clues for altcoins. Continue Reading: Google Search Trends in Cryptocurrencies Are Giving Clues for Altcoins
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 03:32
Dalintis
REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs likely to debut this week

REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs likely to debut this week

The post REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs likely to debut this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) and XRP ETF (XRPR) commence trading on Sept. 18, according to information shared on Sept. 15. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed DOJE starts trading on Sept. 18, noting that the TRUMP, BONK, and Bitcoin funds lack confirmed trading dates. On the same day, REX Shares confirmed that the XRPR launch is scheduled for this week. RIC structure The REX-Osprey ETFs employ a registered investment company (RIC) framework that distinguishes them from traditional spot crypto ETFs and their own Solana ETF’s original approach. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart explained that this structure provides operational flexibility while meeting regulatory requirements. The RIC framework enables funds to hold spot crypto assets primarily while maintaining derivative usage capabilities and ETF investment options when market conditions demand flexibility. This approach operates within established investment company regulations rather than corporate tax structures used by Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs. The structure offers different tax treatment, operational requirements, and regulatory oversight compared to C-corporations. These differences affect investor return distribution methods while providing a middle path between pure spot exposure and complete structural innovation. Solana ETF REX-Osprey previously launched the Solana ETF (SSK) as a C-corporation before converting structures, demonstrating the team’s willingness to adapt regulatory approaches. The Dogecoin ETF experienced delays from its original Sept. 12 expected debut, with Balchunas predicting the mid-week launch materialized. The funds join the crypto ETF landscape as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved five REX-Osprey ETFs despite structural differences from existing products. Regarding standard crypto ETF applications, Seyffart noted that over 90 filings are awaiting a decision from the SEC. The first batch of approvals might happen in October, as some of the altcoin filings face their final deadline next month. However, the SEC might delay the launch despite giving regulatory approval, as…
Chainbase
C$0.26112+2.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.537-0.03%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002319+0.65%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:31
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details